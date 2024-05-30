5 Major Retailers Making Massive Summer Price Cuts

Memorial Day is already in the rearview mirror, meaning it's full-speed ahead with summer on the horizon. While we're getting ready, many of us have new summer clothes, necessities like sunscreen, beach and pool staples, and barbecue basics on our shopping lists. But we've also got inflation on the brain, as it feels like we can't get any relief from higher prices—that is, until now. Four major retailers just announced major summer price cuts, meaning you can save on what you need most. Read on to find out which stores you'll want to check out.

1 Target

In a May 20 press release, Target announced plans to slash prices on roughly 5,000 "frequently shopped items across its assortment."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The big-box retailer already reduced prices on 1,500 items, including Good & Gather Frozen Chicken Breasts and Prime Hydration Pop Sports Drinks—and more reductions are expected during the summer months.

Per the press release, price cuts will apply largely to food, namely meat, bread, soda, fresh fruit and vegetables, snacks, yogurt, peanut butter, and coffee.

However, you can also save on products from Target-owned brands like Good & Gather and Everspring and name-brand items like Aveeno SPF 50 Sunscreen (reduced from $13.89 to $13.19) and Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent (reduced from $13.69 to $12.99).

"We know consumers are feeling pressured to make the most of their budget, and Target is here to help them save more," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer for Target, said in the release. "Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and these new lower prices across thousands of items will add up to additional big savings for the millions of consumers that shop Target each week for their everyday needs."

2 Walmart

If you're used to shopping low prices at Walmart, you'll be happy to learn that the big-box retailer is marking things down even further.

During a May 16 earnings call, Douglas McMillon, Walmart's president, CEO, and director, announced that the company had about 7,000 rollbacks at the time that were "really helping in our food categories."

McMillon also noted that Walmart was working with its suppliers to lower prices—and customers were "responding" to the increase in rollbacks.

3 Aldi

Aldi is another retailer already known for its affordable prices, but the retailer is actively helping you save even more this summer.

In a May 2 press release, the grocery chain announced plans to "pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day." Price cuts will apply to over 250 items, specifically "seasonal must-haves" like picnic and barbecue supplies, travel-ready snacks, and other foods.

Some of the biggest savings are on meat, with USDA Choice Black Angus Sirloin Steak reduced from $8.49 to $6.99 and Park Street Deli: Pulled Pork/Pulled Chicken down from $7.49 to $6.99.

"ALDI is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row," Dave Rinaldo, president at ALDI U.S., said in the press release. "We don't want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season."

4 Amazon Fresh

Amazon Fresh has savings planned for shoppers, too. The online grocery delivery service will offer discounts of up to 30 percent on 4,000 items, CNN reported. Markdowns will rotate weekly, include national and Amazon-owned brands, and apply to online and in-store items (the chain does have a few brick-and-mortar locations).

Amazon told CNN that shoppers can anticipate reduced prices on meat, seafood, frozen food, dairy and cheese, beverages, snacks, and pasta.

"Increasing our weekly deals across thousands of items and expanding the reach of Prime Savings at Amazon Fresh is just one way that we're continuing to invest in competitive pricing and savings for all of our customers—both in-store and online," Claire Peters, worldwide vice president with Amazon Fresh, said in a statement to CNN.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, the savings are even sweeter: The retailer will let you stack your savings with an additional 10 percent discount on several grocery items online.

5 Walgreens

Walgreens is the latest retailer to board the summer savings train. In a May 29 press release, the drugstore chain said it's planning "a series of promotional campaigns."

Price reductions are slated for several popular items, including One a Day 80ct Men's and Women's Gummy Vitamins (reduced from $13.49 to $11.99); Eucerin Advance Repair Hand Cream (reduced from $7.29 to $5.99); and Squishmallow 16" plush toys (reduced from $24.99 to $20). Products from Walgreens' Nice! line are also seeing some price drops, namely the mini pretzels and sour cream and onion potato chips.

"Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we've been doing since October of 2023," Tracey D. Brown, Walgreens' retail president and chief customer officer, said in the press release.

Brown continued, "Through myWalgreens loyalty program, our more than 110 million members receive personalized offerings daily. Listening to our customers and offering quality products, value, and convenience every day is our continued commitment."