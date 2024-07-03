Fitness Expert Shares How to Save $200 a Month on Healthy Walmart Groceries

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

High inflation prices might be leveling off, but shoppers aren't feeling relief when buying groceries. The cost of food has skyrocketed over the last few years, and even though grocery prices fell by 0.2% from March to April, per the latest Consumer Index Report, savvy shoppers are looking for ways to cut back on spending at the store.

Case in point: Katie Dunlop is an NCCPT-certified trainer and creator of Love Sweat Fitness, a fitness and lifestyle community of over 1 million women worldwide. Fed up with her outrageous weekly grocery bill of $245 at Whole Foods, she recently challenged herself to buy healthy food at Walmart for less.

The fitness influencer inspires others with her guiltless recipes and has lost 45 pounds herself through her diet and exercise choices. In a new video she posted to YouTube, Dunlop shares how she shaved $200 a month off her grocery shopping list without sacrificing quality. Here's a rundown of the healthy foods Dunlop purchased at Walmart, which cost her $121 in total.

1 Romaine Lettuce Heads and Mixed Greens

Dunlop reveals she always buys heads of romaine lettuce and mixed greens because she "lives for bowls" and makes salads a few times a week. Eating romaine lettuce often provides many health benefits because the leafy green contains vitamin K, according to our sister site, Eat This, Not That!. In addition, romaine lettuce is a good source of vitamin A, which can reduce the risk of certain cancers and support heart health.

Mixed greens are also vital to a healthy diet and are packed with vitamins A and C, calcium, potassium, iron, and magnesium. These vitamins help support vision and skin health while boosting the immune system.

2 Avocados

Avocados always make Dunlop's shopping list, and that's because the superfood contains almost 20 vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C, E, and K, as well as B6, magnesium, and potassium. Avocados are also packed with fiber to help you feel full longer.

Plus, there are countless ways to eat the healthy fruit. Whether you love whipping up delicious guacamole, enjoying avocado toast for breakfast, or making a tasty salad dressing, avocados are an easy way to eat clean while adding a rich, creamy texture to your dish.

3 Sweet Potatoes

Another superfood Dunlop stocks up on is sweet potatoes, which have a slew of health benefits, including fighting inflammation and supporting eye, digestive, and heart health.

"Sweet potatoes are loaded with good antioxidants," according to the Health Sciences Academy's site. "This antioxidant activity can reduce cell damage and impart protection against damaging chemicals from food or our environment."

4 White Onions

Whether you're sautéing them to throw in a stir fry, grilling them for burgers, or eating them raw on top of tacos, onions add so much flavor to every meal, and they're a staple in the Dunlop household. The sweet vegetable has impressive health benefits worth shedding a tear for.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, white onions can reduce cancer risk, fight off chronic illnesses, protect heart health, strengthen bones, battle bacteria, and help digestion.

5 Colorful Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are a versatile ingredint you'll always find sizzling in fajitas or tossed in crunchy salads. They add a touch of flavor to every meal, and Dunlop enjoys stuffing hers with meat for a nutritious and filling dinner. Colorful bell peppers are loaded with fiber and can help support eye and gut health.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"There are 2.5 grams of fiber in just one cup of raw chopped bell pepper," according to the Association of Accredited Naturopathic Medical Colleges. "Consuming fiber-rich foods supports digestive function by reducing constipation and contributing to healthy bacteria in the gut."

6 Organic Frozen Berries

Another item Dunlop scores from Walmart is organic frozen berries, which she uses for yogurt and smoothies.

Although frozen foods can get a bad rap because many are ultra-processed and full of sodium and sugar, frozen fruit and veggies are actually really healthy. Fruits are frozen shortly after being harvested and are fully ripened so they retain their vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants.

"Their nutritional content is locked in, meaning they're just as nutritious as fresh produce," according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

7 Organic Eggs

Eggs are packed with protein and essential vitamins like A, D, and B12, and Dunlop was ecstatic to learn she could buy her favorite eggs somewhere besides Whole Foods.

"I was shocked that [Walmart] had this brand," she says in the video, referring to Vital Farms fresh organic brown eggs.

While there's been controversy over eggs being good for heart health, "Eggs actually have properties that can protect against chronic disease," according to Parkview Health. "This includes lutein, zeaxanthin, choline, vitamin D, selenium, and vitamin A."

8 Organic Yogurt with Probiotics

Grass-fed organic Greek yogurt is a must-have for Dunlop because it contains the highest amount of protein. She opted for an organic yogurt with probiotics from Walmart, which offers many health benefits.

"There is accumulating evidence suggesting that yogurt and fermented milk consumption is related to some health advantages, including the prevention of osteoporosis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as the promotion of gut health and immune system modulation," According to the National Library of Medicine.

9 Synergy Kombucha

Another favorite item of the personal trainer's is Synergy Kombucha, which she raves about in the video. Walmart has "so many different flavors of Synergy," she excitedly says. She's been a fan of the brand for 10 years because it doesn't have added sugar. "One of the biggest issues with Kombucha is that it's supposed to be a healthy thing, but so many brands load it up with sugars, and it takes all of the good stuff away," she says.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, kombucha may boost your immune system, fight cancer, support gut and heart health, and reduce inflammation.

10 Organic Grass-fed Beef

Dunlop admits she hasn't shopped at Walmart in over three years and was surprised by the healthy meat options the retailer carries, such as organic grass-fed beef that's 85% lean. She says she picked some up for a great price at the supercenter and shares that if you buy in bulk, you'll save even more.

Besides being a good deal, beef is a great source of protein. Grass-fed organic beef may also contain more antioxidant vitamins, which can reduce the risk of diseases like cancer and more omega-3 heart-healthy fatty acids, per the Mayo Clinic.

11 Organic Free Range Ground Turkey

Dunlop loves using organic free-range ground turkey for taco nights and her infamous bowls, which she picked up during her Walmart shopping haul. She's always vocal about eating mostly organic and is in good company.

With more consumers concerned about the quality of their food, the demand for ethically sourced and organic meat is on the rise. Between 2022 and 2023, the "global market for organic meat is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%," according to a Future Market Insights report. "The market will be worth USD 29.2 Billion in 2032 as opposed to USD 17.4 Billion in 2022, according to forecasts."

12 Organic Free Range Chicken Breast

Dunlop also purchased organic free-range chicken breasts and was happy about the low price, but explains how you can get organic chicken even cheaper at Walmart than Whole Foods. "There's packages that have orange tags on them, and those are ones that have to be used today or you'd have to freeze them by today. If I knew I was going to eat that chicken or had room in my freezer to throw it in, that would have been such a good deal. It was almost half the price."

13 Brown Rice

Brown rice is a daily must-have for Dunlop. The small grain is packed with fiber, vitamins B1 (thiamin) and B6 (pyridoxine), magnesium, and niacin. Eating brown rice can make you feel full longer and potentially reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

14 Pasta Sauce

When buying pasta sauce, Dunlop looks for ones with no added sugar and found a great deal on a brand she's never heard of but had everything she was looking for. After reading the ingredients, she stresses the importance of being open-minded and reading labels, which can help you make healthier food choices.

"It was a good lesson to explore and look at labels even more and not just grab the brand I'm used to," she says.

15 Coconut Milk

From spicy curries to decadent desserts, coconut milk is a super-satisfying dairy alternative and a pantry fixture for Dunlop. To cut back on costs, the trainer opted for a dented can, which saved her .78 cents at Walmart. "It's just coconut milk, and the coconut milk is just fine," she says.

Besides being tasty, coconut milk has plenty of health benefits. It's a great source of potassium, a nutrient that helps regulate blood pressure. "Coconuts are low in carbohydrates, but high in fat and fiber," according to Saber Healthcare Group. "This can be beneficial for your blood sugar levels and for those with diabetes."