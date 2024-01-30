Wellness

I'm a Doctor and Recommend These 7 Multivitamins to Keep You Healthy

Consider starting your supplement search with these professional suggestions.

January 30, 2024
While you should always keep healthy eating in mind, supplementing your diet with a daily multivitamin is a great way to ensure you're getting all the nutrients you need. But with so many different formulations and brands available, deciding which to pick can be a real challenge. To help your supplement search, we talked to a few doctors to get their professional opinion on the most beneficial options. Read on to discover seven multivitamins that doctors recommend.

1
Centrum Silver

Los Angeles, California, United States - 08-10-2021: A view of a hand holding a package of Centrum Silver supplements, on display at a local grocery store.
Shutterstock

If you're looking for a good "comprehensive multivitamin," Bart Kachniarz, MD, Johns Hopkins-trained plastic surgeon and founder of Belcerna Plastic Surgery in Miami, recommends Centrum Silver.

"It covers essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, E, and B-complex, along with zinc, magnesium, and iron," he says. "It's a good all-rounder for general health and wound healing."

2
One A Day

Laguna Woods, CA / USA - 08/02/2018: One-A-Day Women's Vitamins
Shutterstock

To get a little more specific to your needs, Soma Mandal, MD, board-certified internist with Summit Health in New Providence, New Jersey, suggests the One A Day multivitamin—which comes in both a men's and a women's formula.

"These multivitamins are gender-specific and formulated to address the unique needs of men and women," she explains. "They support heart health, bone health, physical energy and immunity."

3
Nature Made Multi

Los Angeles, California, United States - 08-10-2021: A view of several rows dedicated to Nature Made vitamin and supplement products, on display at a local grocery store.
Shutterstock

Both doctors are big proponents of Nature Made Multi as well.

"This multivitamin is great for those looking for all the essential minerals in a vitamin," Mandal says. "It has no artificial flavors, preservatives, or synthetic dyes."

The brand also has "for her" and "for him" versions of the multivitamin, which is what Kachniarz recommends.

"These gender-specific formulas provide tailored dosages of vitamins and minerals based on individual needs," he explains. "For example, the Her version focuses on iron and calcium, while the Him version emphasizes B vitamins and zinc."

4
Garden of Life Organics

Garden of Life Organics Women's Multi
Garden of Life

When thinking about a "trustworthy" recommendation, Elena Salagean, MD, internal medicine and allergy consultant working at Holistic Allergy, tells Best Life her favorite multivitamin brand is Garden of Life Organics.

This multivitamin—which also comes in gender-specific formulas—has "ingredients that are grown without pesticides and herbicides, and no toxic chemicals are used in the extraction process," according to Salagean.

"These multivitamins have good maintenance doses of vital vitamins such as vitamin D (1,000 IU), B12, vitamin C, vitamin K and K2, as well as iron, zinc, and selenium, among many," she says. "A single pill provides a range of nutrients, is cost-effective, and the formulation of this particular multivitamin is well balanced."

5
Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow

Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow
Swisse Beauty

If your concerns are more beauty- or appearance-based, Kachniarz says he often suggests Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow—especially to patients worried about post-surgical scars.

"This multivitamin combines traditional vitamins with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and biotin, specifically targeting skin health and elasticity," he notes.

6
MegaFood One Daily

MegaFood one daily multivitamin
MegaFood

Mega Food One Daily is a "food-based vitamin that is easy to digest," Mandal says. According to the company's website, this multivitamin is made with 21 essential nutrients, including vitamin C and zinc for immune health, B vitamins for energy metabolism, and vitamin D for bone health.

"Added bonus, it can be taken on an empty stomach," Mandal notes.

7
Thorne Prenatal

Thorne Prenatal multivitamin
Thorne

Prenatal vitamins are targeted toward pregnant people, but Kachniarz says he would recommend the Thorne Prenatal to just about anyone.

"Even if you're not pregnant, this prenatal multivitamin offers high doses of folic acid, iron, and choline, crucial for wound healing and tissue repair," he explains. "It's great for patients undergoing major procedures."

