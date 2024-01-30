I'm a Doctor and Recommend These 7 Multivitamins to Keep You Healthy

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While you should always keep healthy eating in mind, supplementing your diet with a daily multivitamin is a great way to ensure you're getting all the nutrients you need. But with so many different formulations and brands available, deciding which to pick can be a real challenge. To help your supplement search, we talked to a few doctors to get their professional opinion on the most beneficial options. Read on to discover seven multivitamins that doctors recommend.

1 Centrum Silver

If you're looking for a good "comprehensive multivitamin," Bart Kachniarz, MD, Johns Hopkins-trained plastic surgeon and founder of Belcerna Plastic Surgery in Miami, recommends Centrum Silver.

"It covers essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, D, E, and B-complex, along with zinc, magnesium, and iron," he says. "It's a good all-rounder for general health and wound healing."

2 One A Day

To get a little more specific to your needs, Soma Mandal, MD, board-certified internist with Summit Health in New Providence, New Jersey, suggests the One A Day multivitamin—which comes in both a men's and a women's formula.

"These multivitamins are gender-specific and formulated to address the unique needs of men and women," she explains. "They support heart health, bone health, physical energy and immunity."

3 Nature Made Multi

Both doctors are big proponents of Nature Made Multi as well.

"This multivitamin is great for those looking for all the essential minerals in a vitamin," Mandal says. "It has no artificial flavors, preservatives, or synthetic dyes."

The brand also has "for her" and "for him" versions of the multivitamin, which is what Kachniarz recommends.

"These gender-specific formulas provide tailored dosages of vitamins and minerals based on individual needs," he explains. "For example, the Her version focuses on iron and calcium, while the Him version emphasizes B vitamins and zinc."

4 Garden of Life Organics

When thinking about a "trustworthy" recommendation, Elena Salagean, MD, internal medicine and allergy consultant working at Holistic Allergy, tells Best Life her favorite multivitamin brand is Garden of Life Organics.

This multivitamin—which also comes in gender-specific formulas—has "ingredients that are grown without pesticides and herbicides, and no toxic chemicals are used in the extraction process," according to Salagean.

"These multivitamins have good maintenance doses of vital vitamins such as vitamin D (1,000 IU), B12, vitamin C, vitamin K and K2, as well as iron, zinc, and selenium, among many," she says. "A single pill provides a range of nutrients, is cost-effective, and the formulation of this particular multivitamin is well balanced."

5 Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow

If your concerns are more beauty- or appearance-based, Kachniarz says he often suggests Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow—especially to patients worried about post-surgical scars.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"This multivitamin combines traditional vitamins with collagen, hyaluronic acid, and biotin, specifically targeting skin health and elasticity," he notes.

6 MegaFood One Daily

Mega Food One Daily is a "food-based vitamin that is easy to digest," Mandal says. According to the company's website, this multivitamin is made with 21 essential nutrients, including vitamin C and zinc for immune health, B vitamins for energy metabolism, and vitamin D for bone health.

"Added bonus, it can be taken on an empty stomach," Mandal notes.

7 Thorne Prenatal

Prenatal vitamins are targeted toward pregnant people, but Kachniarz says he would recommend the Thorne Prenatal to just about anyone.

"Even if you're not pregnant, this prenatal multivitamin offers high doses of folic acid, iron, and choline, crucial for wound healing and tissue repair," he explains. "It's great for patients undergoing major procedures."

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.