Wellness

15 Best Heart-Healthy Foods for Men

These foods can lower your cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and regulate blood pressure

By Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD
May 6, 2024
A heart-healthy diet is essential for maintaining cardiovascular wellness, particularly for men who often face higher risks of heart disease. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods into one's daily meals can significantly reduce these risks and promote overall heart health. The selection of foods listed below not only tantalizes the taste buds but also packs a powerful punch of heart-protective benefits. From omega-3 fatty acids in salmon to the fiber-rich goodness of oatmeal and the antioxidant properties of blueberries, each item on this list offers unique advantages for cardiovascular wellness. By including these heart-healthy foods in their diet, men can lower their cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, regulate blood pressure, and decrease the risk of developing heart disease or experiencing cardiac events. Let's delve into the specifics of each of these nutritional powerhouses and explore how they contribute to a strong and resilient heart.

1
Salmon

Salmon fillet.
Jacek Chabraszewski / Shutterstock

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can lower triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and decrease the risk of blood clots.

2
Avocado

Half and whole avocados
Shutterstock

High in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels while raising good cholesterol (HDL) levels.

3
Blueberries

Blueberries
Shutterstock

Packed with antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to reduce blood pressure and improve heart health.

4
Oatmeal

Oatmeal
Shutterstock

Contains soluble fiber, which helps lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

5
Dark Chocolate

winter superfoods, Best Foods for Maximizing Your Energy Levels
Shutterstock

Contains flavonoids that can improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of blood clots.

6
Beans

baked beans on a plate, weird state records
Shutterstock

High in fiber, protein, and antioxidants, which can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

7
Olive Oil

olive oil
masa44 / Shutterstock

High in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which can lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.

8
Walnuts

Walnuts in White Cup
kwanchai.c/Shutterstock

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants, which can improve cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation.

9
Tomatoes

stay sharp cherry tomatoes improve memory
Shutterstock

High in antioxidants like lycopene, which can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

10
Broccoli

Bowl of broccoli on table
Shutterstock

Contains antioxidants and fiber, which can help reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

11
Flaxseeds

Brown flaxseed, organic food for healthy eating.
Shutterstock

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and lignans, which can lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

12
Garlic

Bowl of Garlic Bulbs
Marian Weyo / Shutterstock

Contains compounds that can help lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

13
Chia Seeds

winter superfoods, Best Foods for Maximizing Your Energy Levels
Shutterstock

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants, which can help improve cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation.

14
Kale

Kale, Best Foods for Maximizing Your Energy Levels
Shutterstock

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which can help lower cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

15
Red Wine

Pouring red wine into glass
Shutterstock

Contains antioxidants like resveratrol, which can help improve heart health when consumed in moderation.

Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD, can be found at BodyDesignsbyMary.com.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

