70+ Eggs-quisite Egg Puns to Crack You Up
We hope you can take a yolk!
Whether you like them scrambled, poached, over easy, or fried, you've got to admit that eggs are one of the best foods around. After all, they're a powerful protein, a simple breakfast, and the absolute bosses of brunch. But in addition to tasting absolutely eggs-ceptional, eggs also offer a ton of opportunities for egg puns. Seriously: all you have to do is find a word that starts with "ex," replace it with "egg," and you're done. Herein, we've plucked together the most egg-cellent examples we could find. So whether you're looking for a funny way to describe everyone's favorite breakfast food or are simply a practical yolker, these egg jokes are bound to crack you up.
Best Egg Puns
- Who tells the best eggs puns? The comedy-hens!
- Where do Eskimos keep their eggs? Inside an egg-loo!
- Why did the egg cross the road? To get to the Shell station!
- What do you call a scared egg? Terri-fried!
- Why was the egg late for school? He didn't study for the eggs-am.
- What's an egg's favorite type of coffee? An eggspresso!
- Why did the celebrity egg start losing her friends? They called her a shell-out!
- How did the hen get to work so fast? She used the eggs-press lane!
- What do you call an egg that refuses to come out of its shell? An egg-arophobic!
- Why should you be careful what you say around egg whites? They can't take a yolk!
- What did the egg say after acing its test? "Omelet smarter than I look!"
- Why do people love having hard-boiled eggs for breakfast? They're so hard to beat!
- What did the hen say to her chick? "Don't you egg-nore me!"
- What is an egg's favorite tree? The might y-oak!
- Why did the eggs go to school? So that they could become egg-ucated!
- Why did the egg fail its driving test? He liked to egg-celerate too much!
- What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker!
- What's a hen's favorite shopping company? Federal Egg-spress!
- Why don't dinosaurs lay eggs? Because they're egg-stinct!
- How do you make an egg roll? Just give it a little push!
- What did Snow White name her hen? Egg White!
- What happened to the egg after is was questioned by the police? It cracked!
- Why wouldn't the farmer let the hen in his house? She kept laying deviled eggs!
- What do you call a city with 25 million eggs? New Yolk City.
- What does Mr. Egg say every morning to Mrs. Egg? "Have an eggs-tra special day!"
- What did the egg do when it saw the frying pan? It scrambled!
- How do chickens stay fit? They eggs-ercise!
Funny Egg Jokes
- What did the doctor tell the chicken with high cholesterol? "Try to lay off eggs for a while!"
- How did the chicken feel after a long day on the farm? Eggs-hausted!
- Why did the egg hide behind its mom? He was a little chicken!
- Where is the best place to learn about eggs? The hen-cyclopedia!
- What did the two eggs say after brunch? "Let's hatch a plan for the rest of the day!"
- What's an egg's least favorite day of the week? Fry-day!
- When is the best time to eat eggs? At the crack of dawn!
- What did the egg say to his girlfriend? "You are the hottest chick I've ever seen and that's no eggs-aggeration!"
- Have you ever seen an egg crack jokes at a comedy club? They always end up leaving a real mess!
- Where do penguins keep all of their chilled eggs? Inside of an egg-loo.
- What do you call a smart omelet? An egg head!
- What does a meditating egg say? "Ohmmmmmmmlet."
- What do you call an egg who likes to go on safari? An eggs-plorer!
- What happened to the chicken at school? He was eggs-pelled!
- What does a demonic hen lay? Deviled eggs!
- What did the chef say after an incredible breakfast? "That was egg-ceptional!"
- What's an egg's favorite motivational phrase? "Stay on the sunny side up!"
- Why were the eggs running so fast? They were afraid of being beaten!
- What did the egg say about escaping the chef? "I might whisk it and run!"
- What do you call a self-obsessed egg? An egg-o-maniac!
- What's an egg's favorite sport? Running!
- Why did the Easter egg hide? Because was a little chicken!
- A piece of toast and a hard-boiled egg walked into a bar. The bartender says, "Sorry, we don't serve breakfast here."
- What did the omelet say after the breakfast sandwich stole her idea? "That's eggs-actly what I just said!"
- Why did the man steal his eggs? He liked them poached!
- How did the breakfast burrito find out she was sick? She had an eggs-amination!
- Why did the rooster ask the hen out on a date? He was feeling plucky!
- How does a hen leave her coop? Through the eggs-it!
- What do you think of these egg puns? They are seriously egg-cellent!
Hilarious Egg One-Liners
- You're such a rotten egg!
- Omelettin' this one slide!
- Egg-sactly!
- You're so hard-boiled!
- Yolk around and find out!
- Shell shock!
- Stop poaching all my best yolks!
- I've got some egg-citing news!
- Don't be so soft-boiled!
- Whisk it! Whisk it real good!
- Time to hatch a plan!
- Always look on the sunny side up!
- Happy Fry-Day!
- Egg-sactly right!
- Be egg-tra!
Wrapping Up
That's it for our hilarious egg puns, but be sure to check back with us soon for even more laughs.