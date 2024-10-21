The Halloween Costume You Should Wear, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Dressing up for Halloween in adulthood means you can really lean into self-expression. And to help you with that, we've reached out to three professional astrologers who are sharing their expert advice on the best Halloween costume for your zodiac sign. Does your horoscope say you're dark and brooding? There's a costume for that personality that's not too obvious. Maybe your sign is the life of the party. There's a perfect getup for that, too.

Aries: Devil Shutterstock Aries notoriously has a short temper, so Tara Bennet, an astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, suggests they go for a devil costume. "Aries is the most competitive and driven of the zodiac signs," she says. "They’re born to win, so it’s natural they’d be rulers of the underworld."

Taurus: Renaissance Figure Shutterstock Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at YogaGroup, notes how Taurus loves all things lavish and regal. "For Taurus, a costume expressing a royal figure from the Renaissance would be ideal," she explains. "That’s because luxurious fabrics and elaborate details reflect their appreciation for beauty and comfort." Author and astrologerLisa Barretta specifically recommends Henry VIII or Anne Boleyn to demonstrate Taurus' stubborn side.

Gemini: Batman and Robin iStock The sign of the twins is known for its duality (and, sometimes, two-faced nature). With this in mind, Rodriguez recommends a two-in-one costume, like Batman and Robin. Gemini is known to be creative, so it might be a fun opportunity to craft their own costume integrating both characters. (Even better, why not go as Batman's infamous adversary, Two-Face?) Since Gemini is the zodiac's social butterfly, they may also enlist a buddy to pair up.

Cancer: Black Cat Shutterstock "These crabs want to be loved and not feared," much like a black cat, says Bennet. "They'll take the chance to cuddle up and get closer to their friends with a cool costume that's not attention-grabbing." And, since Cancers are so nostalgic and sentimental, they'll love how this old-fashioned costume reminds them of their childhood.

Leo: Elvis or Taylor Swift Shutterstock "Leos are the entertainers of the zodiac and crave attention," notes Barretta. They'll be the ones regaling everyone with stories, bringing different social groups together, and, of course, the first ones on the dance floor or up to the karaoke mic. Therefore, Barretta says they should dress up as the kings and queens that they are. But we're talking about musical royalty—Elvis or Taylor Swift.

Virgo: Sherlock Holmes Shutterstock Perfectionism is what Virgo's are best known for, so Rodriguez thinks they should lean into this attribute on Halloween with a Sherlock Holmes costume. "They can play up their detail-oriented nature by piecing together clues at a Halloween party mystery," she says. "Such costumes are a perfect way for Virgos to enjoy both the role-playing and the problem-solving aspects of the evening."

Libra: Masquerade Shutterstock Rodriguez and Barretta agree that dressing up for a traditional Masquerade is the way to go for Libras, who are considered one of the most stylish and sophisticated signs. "The elegance and social nature of a masked ball costume play perfectly into their love for beauty," notes Rodriguez. Barretta suggests "a satin gown or tux, topped off with an elaborate masquerade mask ornately decorated with beads, feathers, and other embellishments."

Scorpio: Vampire Shutterstock "Much like vampires, Scorpios are sexy, mysterious, and dark to the core," says Bennet. She adds that they probably already have this costume in their closets, save for the fangs: "For them, it's more roleplay than fancy dress." Rodriguez adds that this costume is "a perfect way for them to explore a character with depth and transformative power."

Sagittarius: Pennywise Unsplash "Sagis love to entertain and have a wicked sense of humor, just like the clown Pennywise," says Bennet, alluding to the evil clown from It. "They certainly won’t shy away from doing the clown's jig from the end of the movie."

For these same reasons, Barretta recommends going as Batman's nemesis, the Joker: "We would know that smile and laugh anywhere."

Capricorn: Skeleton Pajamas iStock If we're being honest, Capricorn is probably not too thrilled about having to dress up for Halloween. This conservative sign likes to keep things simple, which is why Barretta recommends they pick up an easy-to-find pair of skeleton pajamas. "Top it off with the fact that they didn’t waste their money on a costume and can reuse their PJs over and over again," she points out.

Aquarius: Alien Shutterstock Aquarians are sometimes considered the "aliens" of the zodiac with their eccentric personalities and unique worldviews. And Barretta thinks they should lean into this for Halloween, dressing up as an extraterrestrial in a "shiny silver suit." Rodriguez adds that a mad scientist costume would also be an appropriate fit.