The Zodiac Sign With the Worst Temper, According to Astrologers

They're quick to anger and not adept at hiding their rage.

April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024

Who among us hasn't snapped at a friend who didn't deserve it or cursed under our breath at another driver in traffic? It's normal to have a bad day, but this behavior becomes problematic when it happens all the time and with a lack of control. Maybe it's a boss who sends angry emails over the most minor typos, or a parent who screams when the internet goes out—whatever the case, these hotheaded people may share a horoscope. Ahead, astrologers break down the zodiac signs with the worst temper, from slightly simmering to boiling over.

6
Leo

a small group of men talking outside at a party; one man is pointing angrily
pixdeluxe / iStock

This sign may be the life of the party, but they can also be argumentative and defensive. Ruled by the Sun, Leos believe they're the center of the universe and "don't take criticism well," according to Bella Nguen, an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine.

"When their egos are bruised, they can show a fairly gnarly temper," agrees Mysticsense astrologer Rachel Cooban. "But more often than not, this is a fiery reaction to mask underlying feelings of pain and insecurity."

The good thing is that their anger is usually fleeting. "Typically, flattery will calm them down and have them back to their joyful, magnetic self," explains Nuit Astrology founder and astrologer Jill Loftis.

5
Cancer

two women sitting at cafe; one uses her phone while the other looks away annoyed
Shutterstock

Surprised to see sensitive and nurturing Cancer on this list? While they don't lose their temper in the traditional sense, their moodiness can be just as cutting.

"Small things can set off their emotions, leading to temper tantrums," points out Nguen.

This usually occurs when they "feel like everybody is ganging up on them," adds Alice Smith of Alice Smith Astrology. "It's not unusual for them to attack first in the name of defending themselves. They also never forget a slight. Ever."

4
Virgo

man yelling at employee
fizkes / Shutterstock

"Virgos' anger stems from their perfectionism," notes Smith. "And in an imperfect world, there can be a lot to be upset over!"

At work, they may give you the cold shoulder if you ask for a deadline extension, or if you live with them, prepare to feel their wrath if you've folded the laundry "incorrectly."

And once they pick a fight, they won't back down, as Lofits says Virgos "excel at verbal gymnastics and argument."

"Virgos really do need to remember to take a step back and breathe," Cooban adds.

3
Capricorn

Angry boss in a meeting
Shutterstock

Capricorn is similar to Virgo in that they like things done a certain way, especially regarding anything having to do with their jobs or career trajectory.

Because their ruling planet is Saturn, the planet of determination and drive, this sign is "very stubborn and set in their ways," notes Nguen, adding that they "get angry when things don't go according to their plan."

"On the surface, they seem cool, calm, and collected, yet they have obsessive tendencies and can struggle to regulate their temper when their strict schedules are not executed perfectly," explains Cooban.

2
Scorpio

An upset man sitting on the bed with his arms folded in the foreground with his wife looking on in the background.
PeopleImages.com – Yuri A / Shutterstock

These mysterious scorpions will hide their true feelings at all costs, but when their anger bubbles over, expect to get stung.

"They are easily hurt, quite revengeful people who are unlikely to tell you upfront how they feel," says Cooban. They won't scream and shout, instead showing their rage through manipulation and underhandedness.

And don't expect them to get over their feelings quickly. "They can hang on to anger for a long time, and they invented the saying that revenge is a dish best served cold," adds Smith.

1
Aries

Angry Woman on the Phone
ESB Professional / Shutterstock

When you think of a cartoon of a person with a bad temper—red-faced, smoke coming out of the years, yelling obscenities—this is an Aries.

They're led by Mars, the planet of passion and energy, so when things don't go according to plan, Aries struggles to control their rage.

"As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is known for being impatient and having a short fuse," shares Nguen. "They tend to act first and think later when angry."

However, there's good news for people who deal with Aries. "This is a sign that blows up fast, and then moves on," Lofits says.

Dana Schulz
