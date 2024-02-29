The Most Mysterious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
They'll have you questioning their every move.
It can be unsettling when you never know what someone is thinking. Are they only in a bad mood, or did you make them angry? Do they want to leave the party, or are they just a bit shy? Though it may not lessen your unease, it turns out that this cryptic behavior could be due to their horoscope. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about the most mysterious zodiac signs, from partially puzzling to scarily secretive.
6
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Virgos are quiet and thoughtful. They're also always analyzing everything and everyone around them.
"They keep their cards close to their chest, preferring to observe and calculate rather than share," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
She adds that this analytical approach makes them seem mysterious because they're always thinking but not always saying what's on their mind.
5
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This hardworking and straightforward zodiac sign sometimes appears mysterious—even though that's hardly their intention.
"Capricorn sees the world at face value," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. "Ironically, even though Capricorn is practical and direct, they are also likely to be assumed to harbor some deeper mystery precisely because they don't wear their hearts on their sleeves."
4
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
No one thinks in quite the same way as an Aquarius. "You never know what unique or quirky idea they'll come up with next," says Rodriguez.
These intellectuals are so busy hypothesizing that they rarely open up to others, "preferring to stay on the sidelines than mingle," adds Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. Not only that, but they're constantly adjusting and evolving which makes them more unpredictable than most.
3
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Pisces often float between their fantasy world and real life, so it can be hard to read them.
"They are in a state of constant change, moving from one idea to the next, and leaving others wondering what they're getting up to," notes Rodriguez.
But according to Kovach, they're also a mystery to themselves: "If it seems difficult to figure out a Pisces person, it's because they, too, have to work through layers of confusion to get to their core desires and feelings."
2
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Gemini is the social butterfly of the zodiac, always making friends and learning new things, but it's their unpredictability that makes them so mysterious.
"Just when you think you understand them, they reveal a new facet of their personality," Rodriguez says. "Their eclectic interests and versatile personalities mean they can engage in a wide range of topics, leaving others wondering about the true person behind the myriad of masks."
1
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Astrologers agree that Scorpio is without a doubt the most mysterious zodiac sign. Bennet says they're "the definition of enigmatic" because they "closely guard their feelings" and are "deeply secretive."
Sometimes, a Scorpio's secretiveness can become dangerous—or, at the very least, manipulative.
"If you get too close to a Scorpio's deepest secrets, those born under this sign are infamous for sabotaging their relationships or friendships," says Kovach. "This defense helps to keep others from ever truly figuring out a Scorpio person. They protect their core desires and secrets as a way to protect their vulnerability."