The Most and Least Emotional Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers
Who's completely cold and who will cry at the drop of a hat?
When you'd rather make a to-do list or zone out in front of the TV than share your feelings with people, it might indicate that you think with your head instead of your heart. Conversely, if you always need to vent about something or cry over a sappy commercial, you're likely pretty sensitive. And as it turns out, which end of the spectrum you fall on could be related to your horoscope. Keep reading for astrologers' full ranking, from the least to the most emotional zodiac signs.
12
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept 22)
Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina, notes that Virgos are the organizers and planners of the zodiac: "They deal with the troubles of life in a very matter-of-fact way, and know how to file away emotions."
That doesn't mean they don't love to help others, but they'd rather problem-solve and plan, putting their emotions on the back burner. "The Virgo personality keeps things in check; they have a certain distaste for the messiness of emotionality," adds Jill Loftis of Nuit Astrology.
If you need help, they'll be there instantly; just don't expect them to cry along with you.
11
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Loftis says Aquarius is the poster child of detachment, but this doesn't mean they are emotionally unavailable. "They simply have the ability to detach, step back, and analyze the information proffered by their emotional reaction," she explains.
These air signs are also known for their intellect and don't feel the need to let others in. "Aquarians tend to be aloof and unconcerned with emotions, preferring to spend their time immersed in their own unique and rebellious pursuits," points out Tay Francis, a human design, astrology, and self-empowerment coach.
10
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Taurus is too preoccupied with upward mobility to worry about intricate matters of the heart.
"[They] are very concerned with money, material possessions, and personal resources," says coach and astrologer Linda Berry. "Their Bull symbol represents strength and stability, which allows steady progress in their pursuit of power with little concern for the feelings of others."
Instead of asking questions about their colleagues' hobbies and relationships, they're more likely to chat about which courses they're taking to keep their skills fresh.
9
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is another sign that's too busy pursuing their goals to get lost in their emotions.
"Capricorn is a very logical and strategic sign; they care more about the facts and solutions than the emotional parts of life," says Francis.
However, Loftis notes that this doesn't mean emotions don't affect Capricorns. "Just realize they can step back to evaluate situations in a way that other signs cannot, and they can access emotions as fuel to amplify their goals," she explains.
8
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
While Sagittarians are known for their passion, they aren't well-equipped to handle their emotions. "In a snap, they can go from elated to irritated," shares Maria Hayes, a professional astrologer at Trusted Astrology.
Because of this, they tend to run away (quite literally, they might hop on a plane!) from their feelings before they get serious.
"This is the sign that can be with you for a whole year and be able to cut ties completely and walk away with no problems," explains Garbis. "And what may break someone completely might not be a big deal to a Sagittarius."
7
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Berry explains that Geminis keep things surface-level and never show their deep feelings to others: "They have the keen ability to improvise their emotions and be a totally different person or two-faced, hence their symbol of the twins."
These air signs often use sarcasm to redirect emotional situations, and Berry adds that they can easily "lie without breaking a sweat in order to divert from showing true emotions."
In other words, if you're having a tough day and want to commiserate, there's probably a better friend to call.
6
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Though water signs are known for being emotional, Scorpio doesn't rank higher on the list because of their ability to "keep their feelings close to their chest," says Francis. "It takes a lot for them to trust others enough to be vulnerable with them emotionally," she adds.
If you're not in their inner circle, they'll likely appear distant or put up a facade to mask their true selves. However, once they let you in, they're incredibly loyal and protective.
5
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Represented by the scales, Libra can balance emotion and logic, making them the most diplomatic zodiac sign. "They will do their best to smooth ruffled feathers and find common ground," says Loftis.
However, their ability to put distance between themselves and their emotions means they might also manipulate situations. "They may use emotions to get their way," notes Garbis.
But when someone truly needs their compassion and support, they'll be there.
4
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Yes, Leos can be dramatic, but a lot of their attention-seeking antics are disguising their sensitivity. "They can get their feelings hurt very easily, and have a thin skin when it comes to criticism and critique," Garbis says.
But when it comes to others, Leos are very intuitive about what they're experiencing. "Part of this superpower… is their emotional reaction to things; they feel things in a primal way that others do not," explains Loftis.
If you secretly need a hug, they'll be the first to step up and comfort you without you having to say a word.
3
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
If there's one thing Pisces is good at, it's feeling every and any emotion—so much so that they're sometimes considered psychic.
"[They are] empathic to such an extent they often confuse their own emotions with those from people around them," says Tara Bennet, professional astrologer and spiritual coach at MediumChat. "A Pisces at an emotionally charged event is like a sponge soaking up everyone else's pain."
You can expect them to bring the waterworks at any wedding or graduation—even if they're hardly connected to the person being honored.
2
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Aries' emotions aren't necessarily related to sensitivity but rather to their fiery personalities.
"Volcanic emotions can rule this sign, and there is often no space between emotion and reaction," says Loftis. When their impulsiveness is hampered, they easily become hot-headed and anxious.
Fortunately, they also use their intensity for good. "Aries are masters of using their emotions to fuel their pursuit of greatness," explains Hayes. "They can channel 100 percent of their energies on things they're passionate about, so you can expect their tenacity to bring success."
1
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
To no one's surprise, Cancer is the most emotional zodiac sign. They are the cardinal water sign, which means they relate to the world by feeling. Cancer is also ruled by the Moon, which governs the inner self and mood. "As such, logic and reason are secondary to their feelings and intuitions," says Hayes.
While some might see this as a weakness, Hayes says it's Cancer's strongest suit: "They're able to truly connect with themselves, which allows them to relate well with others."
But do remember that these crabs can also be unpredictable in their emotions and need to be treated with extra sensitivity. "Their mood swings the most, and they are tipped off by the littlest things," notes Garbis.
