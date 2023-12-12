Smarter Living

The Most Adaptable Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

They aren't set in their ways and are happy to go with the flow.

By Courtney Shapiro
December 12, 2023
While some people need a color-coded schedule for every aspect of their lives, others have more of a fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants energy. They can switch from project to project, join in any conversation, and don't have one set way of doing things. Their ability to adjust at the drop of a hat is admirable, and ultimately, it might be tied to their horoscope. Keep reading to discover the most adaptable zodiac signs, from pretty easygoing to completely flexible.

6
Cancer (June 22-July 22)

two friends talking
Shutterstock

Cancers are driven by their emotions, so their adaptability depends on their mood.

"They can be quite resilient in familiar environments, but unexpected shifts, especially those affecting their home or loved ones, can be challenging," explains Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.

"However, it's their innate empathy that allows them to adjust eventually, especially in supportive and understanding settings," she says.

5
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept 22)

team leader speaking to group
fizkes / Shutterstock

Virgo is a mutable sign, meaning they're quite communicative and open to change.

"They have the intelligence to step back, think, and adapt before they act," says Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.

Since Virgo is the perfectionist of the zodiac, they're also comfortable shifting gears until they achieve their desired outcome.

4
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Coworkers being excited together
FG Trade/iStock

As the sign of the scales, diplomatic Libra desires harmony in every aspect of their lives.

"They achieve balance by taking a flexible approach to almost everything," says Bennet. "They easily adapt to other people's ideas and perspectives simply because they don't want to rock the boat."

These air signs also use their charisma and popularity to their advantage; they can adjust to any situation or personality with no problem.

3
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

man taking selfie while on vacation in front of ocean
Shutterstock / mimagephotography

Rodriguez says Sagittarians are among the most adaptable signs due to their love for exploration and adventure: "They view change as an opportunity for new experiences and learning."

These fire signs certainly don't fear the unknown. They enjoy seeing what the world has to offer and would much rather travel from place to place than stay put.

2
Gemini (May 21-June 21)

woman laughing social butterfly
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Quick-witted and friendly Geminis are ultra-flexible thanks to their curious nature.

"They're up for anything and happy to fit in as plans evolve," says Bennet.

Their social skills also lend to their adaptability, as they can talk to anyone or switch up the conversation with ease, no matter where they are or who they're with.

1
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Woman Squinting at Computer Screen
Laurence Dutton/iStock

Eccentric Aquarius is the most adaptable zodiac sign because they thrive on change and innovation.

"They are forward-thinking, enjoy experimenting with new ideas, and are not bound by convention," says Rodriguez.

Because Aquarians already do things differently than other signs, they have no problem regularly switching things up. If something doesn't work out the first time around, they'll try until they succeed.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.