The Most Flirtatious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
The experts say one astrological sign bats their eyes a bit more than the rest.
Did the charm factor just get turned up to 10? That may be because you happen to be in the presence of one of the most flirtatious zodiac signs. According to astrologers, these people know how to bat their eyes, when to flash that dazzling smile, and exactly what to say to send you swooning. Whether it's a cheesy pick-up line or a smooth compliment, their teasing is next level. Keep reading to find out the most flirtatious zodiac signs, from playfully provocative to supremely seductive.
6
Scorpio
Scorpios may seem quiet and reserved, but those qualities actually have a lot to do with their flirtatiousness. "They're picky about who they flirt with, and if they're giving you that intense look, you better believe you're special, says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs.
This mysterious sign can make you feel like you're the only person in the room, but since their flirting style is so subtle, it'll leave you craving more time with them.
5
Sagittarius
"More Captain Caveman than Jane Austen, there's nothing subtle about Sagittarius' approach to flirting," says astrology writer Marion Williamson. This adventurous and freedom-loving sign has no problem opening up, making you feel like your life is more exciting just by knowing them.
But Williamson notes that they tend to "take everything too far" and are prone to saying exactly what's on their mind, putting their foot in their mouth in the process.
4
Aries
As a passionate fire sign, Aries has the confidence to always go for what they want. They flirt like they're on a mission, and they're not going to be the ones to fail.
"Their method is a bold one—they'll give you compliments and might even show off a little to get your attention," says Rodriguez. At times, this flirting style can feel intense, but you'll never have to play a guessing game to know if Aries is into you.
3
Leo
"Leo craves love and attention like fire needs oxygen, and flirting makes them feel they're the center of other people's worlds," explains Williamson.
Not only do they get an ego boost in these situations, but they have a natural magnetism that automatically pulls people into their orbit. "Just like their ruling planet the Sun, Leos radiate warmth, creativity, and love," adds Williamson. If a Leo has their eye on you, you can be sure they'll make you feel special.
2
Libra
If you're friends with a Libra or looking to start a relationship with one, you've likely noticed how effortlessly they connect with new people. "They make you feel special by giving you their full attention and balancing out whatever mood you're in," shares Rodriguez. After all, they're ruled by Venus, the planet of romance.
However, Williamson notes that since Libras "hate confrontation of any kind," they will "butter you up to keep the peace," which can be occasionally mistaken for flirting.
1
Gemini
As the social butterflies of the zodiac, Geminis know how to use their personality to their advantage, which can translate into a certain flirtatiousness with everyone around them. "They make you feel like you're the most interesting person they've ever met," explains Rodriguez.
But Williamson cautions against giving yourself over to them right away. "Even if they don't really fancy someone, they'll convince you and all your friends that they do," she says. So don't be surprised if they've chatted up the whole room before the night is through.
