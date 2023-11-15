Relationships

The Most Flirtatious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

The experts say one astrological sign bats their eyes a bit more than the rest.

By Courtney Shapiro Margaret Abrams
November 15, 2023
By Courtney Shapiro Margaret Abrams
November 15, 2023

Did the charm factor just get turned up to 10? That may be because you happen to be in the presence of one of the most flirtatious zodiac signs. According to astrologers, these people know how to bat their eyes, when to flash that dazzling smile, and exactly what to say to send you swooning. Whether it's a cheesy pick-up line or a smooth compliment, their teasing is next level. Keep reading to find out the most flirtatious zodiac signs, from playfully provocative to supremely seductive.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Enthusiastic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6
Scorpio

man flirting with blonde woman on a park bench
Motortion Films/Shutterstock

Scorpios may seem quiet and reserved, but those qualities actually have a lot to do with their flirtatiousness. "They're picky about who they flirt with, and if they're giving you that intense look, you better believe you're special, says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs.

This mysterious sign can make you feel like you're the only person in the room, but since their flirting style is so subtle, it'll leave you craving more time with them.

5
Sagittarius

young man in glasses taking book from library bookshelf in campus library while smiling at girl
Motortion Films / Shutterstock

"More Captain Caveman than Jane Austen, there's nothing subtle about Sagittarius' approach to flirting," says astrology writer Marion Williamson. This adventurous and freedom-loving sign has no problem opening up, making you feel like your life is more exciting just by knowing them.

But Williamson notes that they tend to "take everything too far" and are prone to saying exactly what's on their mind, putting their foot in their mouth in the process.

READ THIS NEXT: How to Tell If Each Zodiac Sign Is Into You, According to an Astrologer.

4
Aries

gay couple flirting
oneinchpunch / Shutterstock

As a passionate fire sign, Aries has the confidence to always go for what they want. They flirt like they're on a mission, and they're not going to be the ones to fail.

"Their method is a bold one—they'll give you compliments and might even show off a little to get your attention," says Rodriguez. At times, this flirting style can feel intense, but you'll never have to play a guessing game to know if Aries is into you.

3
Leo

Flirty man and woman
Shutterstock

"Leo craves love and attention like fire needs oxygen, and flirting makes them feel they're the center of other people's worlds," explains Williamson.

Not only do they get an ego boost in these situations, but they have a natural magnetism that automatically pulls people into their orbit. "Just like their ruling planet the Sun, Leos radiate warmth, creativity, and love," adds Williamson. If a Leo has their eye on you, you can be sure they'll make you feel special.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Positive Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

2
Libra

Beautiful couple in love flirting in restaurant and bonding
iStock

If you're friends with a Libra or looking to start a relationship with one, you've likely noticed how effortlessly they connect with new people. "They make you feel special by giving you their full attention and balancing out whatever mood you're in," shares Rodriguez. After all, they're ruled by Venus, the planet of romance.

However, Williamson notes that since Libras "hate confrontation of any kind," they will "butter you up to keep the peace," which can be occasionally mistaken for flirting.

1
Gemini

happy interracial couple cuddling, things you shouldn't say about someone's body
Shutterstock/David Prado Perucha

As the social butterflies of the zodiac, Geminis know how to use their personality to their advantage, which can translate into a certain flirtatiousness with everyone around them. "They make you feel like you're the most interesting person they've ever met," explains Rodriguez.

But Williamson cautions against giving yourself over to them right away. "Even if they don't really fancy someone, they'll convince you and all your friends that they do," she says. So don't be surprised if they've chatted up the whole room before the night is through.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
Filed Under
Latest News
  • hobby lobby store
    hobby lobby store
    Smarter Living

    Hobby Lobby Shoppers Threaten to Boycott

    The retailer pulled holiday products.

  • sleeping beauty castle disneyland
    sleeping beauty castle disneyland
    Travel

    Disney Is Permanently Banning Certain Guests

    Third-party tour guides are no longer allowed.

  • A close up of a person putting a letter or check into an envelope
    A close up of a person putting a letter or check into an envelope
    Smarter Living

    USPS Says Take These Steps to Stop Mail Crime

    The agency warns there's been a spike.

  • Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019
    Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019
    Entertainment

    Leonardo DiCaprio’s Birthday Rap Went Viral

    Fans are roasting him for the clip.

  • mauna loa volcano erupting
    mauna loa volcano erupting
    Smarter Living

    46 Volcanoes Are Erupting Right Now

    Scientists weigh in on the implications.

  • Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon 2023
    Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney at CinemaCon 2023
    Entertainment

    Glen Powell Breaks Silence on Rumored Affair

    He finally addressed the Sydney Sweeney gossip.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.