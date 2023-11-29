Relationships

The Zodiac Sign That Kisses Best, Astrologers Say

Who has mastered the art of the lip-lock?

By Courtney Shapiro
November 29, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Courtney Shapiro
November 29, 2023

It's easy to daydream about the perfect kiss. Like a rom-com, you want to feel like the rest of the world has faded away, and you might even hear love songs playing in the background. But while some kissers have the lip-locking down to a tee, others could use a little extra practice—and which group someone falls into could have to do with their horoscope. Ahead, astrologers share which zodiac signs are the best kissers, from slightly sensual to perfectly passionate.

RELATED: The Most Sensual Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

6
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Close up of happy gay couple with dog adopted at animal shelter - Portrait of young man with pet while kissing his husband
Vittorio Gravino / iStock

Libras are charming and romantic at heart. They could kiss for hours and not get bored. Their love for balance is also reflected in their kissing style.

"They are attentive and make sure their partner is as involved and enjoying the moment as much as they are," says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs. "More often than not, the purpose of a Libra's kiss is mutual enjoyment and creating a shared experience."

5
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

couple kissing in the bedroom
iStock / franckreporter

Scorpios are notoriously intense; but in terms of kissing, it works in their favor.

Bella Nguen, who works as an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine, explains that Scorpios unleash raw sensuality thanks to their seductive style and magnetic personalities. "They're guaranteed to make their partner weak in the knees," she says.

Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, agrees with this sentiment: "Their kisses are filled with desire and fire, aimed at ending between the sheets."

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign You're Most Sexually Compatible With, According to an Astrologer.

4
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

kissing
MesquitaFMS/Shutterstock

A kiss from a Pisces is as dreamy as they come. "Long, lingering, and heartfelt: Pisces like to take their time and love nothing more than an afternoon of intense kissing," says Bennet.

And because of their spiritual personalities, when you're with a Pisces, the relationship often goes beyond the physical. Rodriguez says kissing a Pisces is like a poetic dialogue, filled with emotion and a deep sense of connection.

3
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Couple kissing each other outside
Shutterstock

As a bold and flirty fire sign, Sagitarrius has no qualms about going after what they want, including a kiss. After all, it's adventure these folks are after, and they have the confidence to back it up.

"If they feel it, they'll simply lean in regardless of where they are," says Bennet. "You'll feel their passion the second your lips touch."

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Who Always Gets Their Way, According to Astrologers.

2
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

man and woman kissing
Shutterstock

In daily life, vivacious Leos know how to bring passion and drama, and the same is true for kissing. "They love to lead," says Nguen.

A single kiss from a Leo can easily turn into a major expression of affection—and they definitely don't shy away from PDA. Though Leo likes to be the center of attention, Rodriguez notes that they truly love to make their partner feel special and desired.

1
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Couple about to kiss
Shutterstock

Tauruses have no problem being a little touchy-feely. Their love for physical pleasure, along with their sensuality, easily makes them the best kissers of the zodiac.

Rodriguez notes that they take their time and try to savor every moment, giving their partner all of their attention and affection with kisses that are a perfect blend of gentleness and intensity.

"Taurus's kiss is not just a physical act, but a way to deeply connect and communicate without words," she adds.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • USPS mail embodies interconnectedness, delivering messages and goods worldwide, symbolizing communication, unity, and global outreach
    USPS mail embodies interconnectedness, delivering messages and goods worldwide, symbolizing communication, unity, and global outreach
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Temporarily Suspending Services

    Two states are affected.

  • Fort Wright - Circa July 2020: Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Fort Wright - Circa July 2020: Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Shoppers Threaten Boycott

    They're tired of the self-checkout policy.

  • Doctor diagnosing patient’s health on asthma, lung disease, long COVID-19, coronavirus or bone cancer illness with radiological chest x-ray film for medical healthcare hospital service
    Doctor diagnosing patient’s health on asthma, lung disease, long COVID-19, coronavirus or bone cancer illness with radiological chest x-ray film for medical healthcare hospital service
    Wellness

    China's Seeing a Surge in Respiratory Illness

    Here's what's really behind it, doctors say.

  • Taylor Swift performing in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17, 2023
    Taylor Swift performing in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17, 2023
    Entertainment

    Swift Concertgoer Details “Alarming” Conditions

    He attended the same show where a fan died.

  • Dog hiding under covers during a thunder storm
    Dog hiding under covers during a thunder storm
    Smarter Living

    A Definitive List of Common Phobias

    Some are much more common than you'd think.

  • Beyoncé and Tina Knowles at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference
    Beyoncé and Tina Knowles at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference
    Entertainment

    Tina Knowles Defends Daughter Beyoncé

    She slams claims that the singer lightens her skin.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.