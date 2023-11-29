The Zodiac Sign That Kisses Best, Astrologers Say
Who has mastered the art of the lip-lock?
It's easy to daydream about the perfect kiss. Like a rom-com, you want to feel like the rest of the world has faded away, and you might even hear love songs playing in the background. But while some kissers have the lip-locking down to a tee, others could use a little extra practice—and which group someone falls into could have to do with their horoscope. Ahead, astrologers share which zodiac signs are the best kissers, from slightly sensual to perfectly passionate.
6
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Libras are charming and romantic at heart. They could kiss for hours and not get bored. Their love for balance is also reflected in their kissing style.
"They are attentive and make sure their partner is as involved and enjoying the moment as much as they are," says Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs. "More often than not, the purpose of a Libra's kiss is mutual enjoyment and creating a shared experience."
5
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Scorpios are notoriously intense; but in terms of kissing, it works in their favor.
Bella Nguen, who works as an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine, explains that Scorpios unleash raw sensuality thanks to their seductive style and magnetic personalities. "They're guaranteed to make their partner weak in the knees," she says.
Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, agrees with this sentiment: "Their kisses are filled with desire and fire, aimed at ending between the sheets."
4
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
A kiss from a Pisces is as dreamy as they come. "Long, lingering, and heartfelt: Pisces like to take their time and love nothing more than an afternoon of intense kissing," says Bennet.
And because of their spiritual personalities, when you're with a Pisces, the relationship often goes beyond the physical. Rodriguez says kissing a Pisces is like a poetic dialogue, filled with emotion and a deep sense of connection.
3
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
As a bold and flirty fire sign, Sagitarrius has no qualms about going after what they want, including a kiss. After all, it's adventure these folks are after, and they have the confidence to back it up.
"If they feel it, they'll simply lean in regardless of where they are," says Bennet. "You'll feel their passion the second your lips touch."
2
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
In daily life, vivacious Leos know how to bring passion and drama, and the same is true for kissing. "They love to lead," says Nguen.
A single kiss from a Leo can easily turn into a major expression of affection—and they definitely don't shy away from PDA. Though Leo likes to be the center of attention, Rodriguez notes that they truly love to make their partner feel special and desired.
1
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Tauruses have no problem being a little touchy-feely. Their love for physical pleasure, along with their sensuality, easily makes them the best kissers of the zodiac.
Rodriguez notes that they take their time and try to savor every moment, giving their partner all of their attention and affection with kisses that are a perfect blend of gentleness and intensity.
"Taurus's kiss is not just a physical act, but a way to deeply connect and communicate without words," she adds.
