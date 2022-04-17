The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Romance comes in many forms. Sometimes it can be shown with grand gestures like flowers and jewelry, and other times it can be found in something as simple as a sentimental visit to the spot where you first met or even just sharing a home-cooked meal. People have different needs when it comes to how they want their partner to express how much they care. If romance is something that will make or break a relationship for you, astrology can help you determine which personality types might be best suited to be your partner. Read on to discover the six most romantic zodiac signs, from slightly charming to completely passionate.

6 Cancer

Cancers feel things deeply and love a good old-fashioned romance. At heart, they are "homebodies who can be filled with nostalgia," says Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology.

"You know a Cancer is in a romantic mood when they want to be a homebody with you," says astrologer and tarot reader Ryan Marquardt. "They give you a sense of belonging, even in their most private spaces, including the bedroom." When a Cancer opens up and makes obvious efforts to be vulnerable with you, it's them showing romantic interest. "Cancer is a pro at developing a shared emotional experience when they're enamored by you," explains Marquardt. It's important to note that Cancers can develop emotional attachments to someone super fast. "They make you think and feel in ways that are pure and safe," says Marquardt. But it can sometimes "feel suffocating" if they aren't setting healthy boundaries.

5 Gemini

Geminis will dream up some magical ways to win you over. "Always desiring something new and different, they will keep things interesting and love discovering new ways to your heart," says Loftis. "This sign might want to re-create a moment they read in a book, saw in a movie, or dreamed up themselves." They're also wordsmiths and might quote words of poetry or woo you with their intellectual prowess.

4 Libra

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libra will bring romance into your life even in the most mundane moments. "Libra is the sign that wants to randomly send a cute card and cupcakes to your office 'just because,'" says Marquardt. But they're not just about sweet gifts. They take compromise and partnership seriously, so they pay close attention to your desires and intentions.

"Libra is more traditional with its romance values and tends to enjoy some good old fashioned chivalry," says Marquardt. But he adds, it will always feel natural. "They love to dress up, put on their favorite fragrance, and treat you like the love interest in a cheesy-but-irresistible early 2000s rom-com."

If you can't tell already, this sign is very partner-oriented and loves to provide a high-quality, good time. "Libras love a classic fairytale romance," says Loftis.

3 Leo

Leos loves showing their love in grand ways. "Creating the right mood, planning the perfect outfit, and making you feel like the most important person in the world are all Leo skills," says Loftis. They love feeling the spotlight on them, and they want you to feel like the center of attention, too.

"Leo can be a bit dramatic with the gestures, like organizing a 'kiss cam' moment at your favorite sporting event or by putting rose petals all over the bed when you get home," says Marquardt. But don't forget to make them feel special, too. "They love to be pampered and romanced themselves and often 'give' what they want to 'get,'" says Marquardt.

2 Taurus

Taurus is highly emotional, passionate, and willing to go the additional mile for their love. "No one can make their lover happier and more comfortable than Taurus," says psychic reader and spiritual healer Emily Newman. "They are dedicated and devoted."

But Taurus typically moves slowly when it comes to love. "When Taurus is in love, it will feel so natural, un-rushed, and grounded," says Marquardt. "Taurus' romantic partners appreciate the simplicity and organic chemistry Taurus ignites, so the slower pace often wins in the end."

1 Pisces

Pisces is the most romantic sign and goes for the classic, Hollywood glamour kind of love. They love to be swept off their feet, but they'll also be able to provide that feeling with very little effort. "Pisces has an otherworldly aura, which magnetizes and hypnotizes their partners," says Marquardt. "It can feel like a full-on fairy tale. They give you the feeling that love can be like the movies."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Even if the date goes horribly wrong, Pisces knows how to charm. "Pisces doesn't care so much about everything going according to plan, they only seek intimacy and a feeling of unity with their love interests," Marquardt explains. When you're on the same page with Pisces, you'll see it in their eyes. "Pisces makes the world feel like it's falling away, and it's just you and them, levitating above the chaos of life."

