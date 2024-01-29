The Most Manipulative Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Relationships

Whether it means scheming to get what they want or persuading others to do their dirty work, certain individuals aren't satisfied unless they get their way. This manipulative behavior affects their relationships with everyone from family and friends to romantic partners to coworkers. If you've wondered how they're able to play with your emotions and get you wrapped around their finger, the answer may be found in their horoscope. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about the most manipulative zodiac signs, from slightly sly to completely calculating.

6
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Man thinking
Shutterstock

Because Libra is adept at maintaining balance, they know how to use "just the right mix of good and evil to make sure that they get whatever they want," says Maria Hayes, astrologer and founder of Trusted Astrology.

They'll try to act innocently, but people who know them well will catch on. "They use their gentle charm to tactfully steer others onto the right path," adds Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.

5
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

iStock

Capricorns know exactly what they need to succeed. They are often driven solely by their ambitions and don't mind manipulating others to get to the top.

"They are a type of manipulator that makes you think that it was your idea to do whatever it is that they want you to do," says Stina Garbis, astrologer and owner of Psychic Stina.

4
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

student talks to her mentor redirecting conversation while sitting together
iStock

While Virgos are known to be gentle and giving, underneath their kind personality is a person who wants to impose their beliefs on others. "Their manipulation leans toward the passive-aggressive side," says Hayes. You'll likely find them making side comments, veiled threats, or playing the victim to get what they want.

Hayes also notes that it's not always easy to tell if they're being manipulative or not. "This sign knows how to hide secrets well, which makes knowing their motives even more difficult to do," she says.

3
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

passive aggressive
Mangostar/Shutterstock

Leos are not strangers to getting what they want, which Garbis attributes to the fact that no one can say no to them. "They tend to have hissy fits if they don't get their way, and this sign is the best at guilting you," she says.

You can also expect them to target your self-confidence. "If you have a competing talent with a Leo, they will let you shine first, then they take the stage second in an effort to outshine you—and they often do," says astrologer and tarot reader Ryan Marquardt. "It can dim your own light and make you want to give up something you love doing because you no longer feel worthy of it."

2
Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Man Looking Frustrated and Confused
fizkes/Shutterstock

Gemini will be the first to blame someone else so that they can dodge a bullet. "With Mercury as their ruler, they are smart, savvy, and can charm with the best of them," says Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology. "They have many ideas, and many desires and can scheme up a variety of plans to get what they want."

And it can be brutal for whoever gets in their way. "Betrayal isn't beneath them; after all, they are the sign with multiple sides," says Hayes. "This leads to their victim accepting their fate and Gemini going on with their life as if nothing happened to the person that they victimized for their own benefit."

1
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The mid adult woman listens carefully and seriously to her unrecognizable husband as he shares his ideas about their new home.
iStock

It's not surprising that Scorpio is the most manipulative zodiac sign. Bennet points out that they pull everyone's strings without them noticing: "They're skillful in reading people and situations, which they always use to their advantage."

Scorpios also don't have a problem using people's weaknesses against them. You can expect this sign to brazenly gaslight you without hesitation⁠.

"Scorpio is known to be very persuasive when they speak, making the other party believe that they were in the wrong even if they hadn't done anything at all," says Hayes. It's what makes them one of the most brilliant and dangerous signs.

