This Zodiac Sign Is the Biggest Baby When They're Sick, Astrologers Say

They'll complain and complain over the most minor of ailments.

By Courtney Shapiro
December 30, 2023
No one likes being sick, but some people take their discomfort to the extreme, expecting friends and family to wait on them hand and foot. They'll moan and groan over the most minor of ailments, acting as though no one's ever been as ill as them. If you're wondering why these people throw a fit when they're under the weather, astrology could be a factor. Keep reading to find out the zodiac signs that are the biggest babies when they're sick, from a little needy to extremely annoying.

6
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Mom Taking Care of Daughter
JJ-stockstudio/Shutterstock

Leos may not be the biggest babies when they're sick, but they do constantly crave attention.

"For instance, they like to be pampered and made to feel special, even when under the weather," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.

They're also known for being a bit dramatic, so they may inflate their symptoms when they know it will get them a little extra TLC.

5
Aries (March 21-April 19)

A woman lying in bed sick with the flu blowing her nose
iStock

Rodriguez explains that Aries can be surprisingly vulnerable when they're sick: "People with this zodiac sign usually display robust energy and a fearless spirit, which could explain why they can become frustrated by any physical limitations caused by illness."

Therefore, they'll do everything they can to bounce back as quickly as possible and will even turn being sick into a competition, declaring their symptoms the absolute worst, adds Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.

4
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A young man sitting on the couch checking a thermometer who is sick, maybe with COVID symptoms
Shutterstock

While Tauruses don't need to be constantly doted on, they crave comfort when they're not feeling well.

"For Taurus, being sick requires extra luxury, ordering hearty food, and no expense being spared on making themselves feel better," Bennet says.

They're also incredibly stubborn and think they know what's best for them. Because of this, they might not listen to medical advice, ultimately prolonging their recovery time.

3
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20)

Woman touching forehead, having headache in the morning, sitting on bed
Prostock-Studio / iStock

If Pisces has even the slightest inkling that they're ill, they'll be down for the count immediately. Don't expect to see them leave their bed until they're back to feeling 100 percent.

Thanks to their imaginative personalities, these fish tend to exaggerate their symptoms, and they'll need tons of emotional support and care, as well as a lot of reassurance to talk them out of a spiral, Rodriguez says.

2
Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Sick Teenage Boy In Bed At Home Being Cared For By Mother
Shutterstock

Cancers are sensitive water signs who crave extra love and care even when they're feeling fine. So, you can bet they'll need even more emotional support when they're sick.

"They'll broadcast their illness far and wide, telling the world every symptom," notes Bennet. "Rather than retreating into their shell to recuperate, they seek care and love to help them heal." She adds that homemade soup is their go-to medicine.

1
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

sick man blowing his nose on the couch
baranq/Shutterstock

Virgo is undoubtedly the zodiac sign that's the biggest baby when they're sick.

"They are typically very concerned about their health and can become quite anxious about symptoms," explains Rodriguez. "Their careful nature means they might obsess over treatment and worry excessively."

Instead of resting, they'll be looking for answers as to why they got sick in the first place. Don't be surprised if they need you at their beck and call to care for them and help them feel better.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
