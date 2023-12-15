The Naughtiest Zodiac Sign on Santa's List, According to Astrologers
Santa Claus is coming to town. Here's who's getting coal in their stocking this year.
You might think you got away with some bad behavior this year, but nothing gets past the big man at the North Pole. (He even "sees you when you're sleeping," remember?) And as it turns out, astrology may hold the answer to whether or not you're getting coal in your stocking this Christmas. Keep reading to hear from astrologers about which zodiac signs are most likely to be on Santa's naughty list, from a little misbehaved to downright wicked.
Leo
You probably know Leo as the confident, outgoing party animal of the zodiac. These are great qualities if you need to get things going at a get-together, but "Leos are prone to being arrogant and attention-seeking," says Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense.
"If you have a Leo at your holiday party, be prepared for them to hold court and be the loudest and most dramatic guest," adds author and astrologer Lisa Barretta.
And don't think Santa will look fondly on drinking too much at the office holiday lunch or interrupting someone's story at Christmas dinner.
Gemini
Super-social Gemini loves the holiday season for its many parties and excuses to catch up with friends. But this also provides extra opportunities for gossiping.
"While this sign's mischievous behavior is unlikely to end them up in serious trouble, they are the living definition of naughty," says Clare. "You cannot trust Geminis to keep a secret or bite their tongue… They are also prolific rumor-spreaders and leave lots of messy drama in their wake."
This also means that the Gemini in your life is likely to "spill the beans and tell you what they bought you for Christmas before you get a chance to unwrap the box," adds Barretta.
Virgo
As the perfectionists of the zodiac, Virgos find the holidays extra anxiety-producing with so much to do and so many people to impress.
But what lands them on Santa's naughty list is their inability to accept what they perceive as imperfections in others. "They love nothing more than to stir up trouble, blaming problems on everyone around them," says astrologer, clairvoyant and spiritual coach Tara Bennet.
That's why Barretta recommends including a gift receipt with anything you get them. "Virgo is going to find some reason why they must exchange their gift," she notes. "It is either the wrong size, color, or not made to their liking."
Capricorn
Capricorns are the most hardworking sign of the zodiac. They have lofty career goals and will do just about anything to achieve them—including skipping time around the holidays with friends and family.
"As a result of their desire for power, they close off empathy or generosity," explains psychic reader and astrologer Emily Newman.
This attitude also leaves them prioritizing the monetary value of presents over the thought. "This sign will leave the price tag on gifts so you know how much they spent," points out Barretta.
Aries
Almost everyone finds the holidays stressful and gets annoyed with their family, but it's Aries' selfish inability to bite their tongue that makes them likely to get a lump of coal in their stocking.
"Arguably the zodiac's most aggressive and confrontational sign, it's little surprise that Aries have found themselves near the top of Santa's naughty list," shares Clare. "They are prone to starting explosive arguments and causing a scene when they feel their authority is under threat."
And even if they didn't help with the festivities, "they will take full credit for everything coming together," adds Barretta.
Scorpio
Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of destruction. Frances Yahia, PhD, an archetypal astrologer and spiritual counselor, explains that this makes them jealous, vengeful, prone to control issues, and unable to open up to people—all traits that don't exactly land one on the nice list.
The root of their complexity is that they're an emotional water sign. But their fear of trusting others overwhelms any sensitivity and causes them to hurt people. "Respecting yourself and holding on to your dignity is one thing, but teaching someone a lesson is quite another," says Newman about Scorpio's spiteful side.
And no sign is as adept at getting away with their bad behavior. "Scorpios take great joy in being naughty in every way. But why? Simply because they can," says Bennet.
