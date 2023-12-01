The Christmas Movie You Should Watch, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Astrologers say it's time to grab a cup of hot cocoa and curl up on the coach with a holiday movie.
Nothing is better than cozying up on the couch with a steaming cup of hot chocolate and turning on a Christmas movie. The only dilemma arises when it's time to choose what to watch. Are you more in the mood for a holiday comedy, a festive classic, or a lighthearted rom-com? If you're torn, let astrology be your guide. Keep reading to find out astrologers' recommendations for the Christmas movie you should watch, based on your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Die Hard
While it's been debated for years if Die Hard counts as a Christmas movie, it's the perfect match for bold and intense Aries. Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs, says this movie resonates with their action-loving, adventurous spirit.
And since Aries is always on the move, even though they're sitting and watching a movie, Die Hard will make them feel like they're part of the chase. "The film's thrilling pace and intense scenarios mirror Aries' love for excitement and challenge," adds Rodriguez.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Bad Santa
"Taureans are no stranger to sex, hedonism, and general bad behavior from time to time," says Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mystic Sense. "This pleasure-seeking earth sign knows what they want and is relentlessly stubborn in their quest to achieve this."
It's why Bad Santa, where the main character does exactly what he pleases, is perfect for them. No matter if they're feeling naughty or nice, we know these earth signs will love this holiday mess of a movie.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): The Night Before
"Geminis are known to be the life of the party wherever they go, and they are always looking to add more fun and cheer to their lives," says Charles King, a radio astrologist for the Bob & Sheri show.
So, The Night Before, a movie about three best friends spending their Christmas Eve in New York City attempting to find the best party—and of course getting in some trouble along the way—is the perfect pick for this super-social air sign.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Nurturing Cancer is the most family-oriented sign of the zodiac, so it's not surprising that they'd pick a movie that's all about bringing people together during the holidays.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation provides Cancer with much-needed laughter and reminds them that they're not the only ones dealing with family drama during the holidays," explains Alice Smith, astrologer at Alice Smith Astrology.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Home Alone
Leos are charismatic and confident, so they need a holiday movie that matches their extroverted energy. Rodriguez says Home Alone will "strike the right chord" with this fire sign.
"The thing is that the movie's blend of boldness, humor, and a touch of mischief resonates with Leo's spirited and playful nature," she says. "Watching Kevin's resourceful and brave antics is sure to fill Leos with laughter and a sense of kinship."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept 22): How The Grinch Stole Christmas
We're not saying Virgo is a Grinch, but this practical earth sign may not get swept up into the holiday magic as much as other signs—at least at first. "This busy sign understands the nature of Christmas but also the humbug nature of the Grinch, too," says King.
Virgos might just need a reminder to bring out their playful side (it's in there, we swear!), so How The Grinch Stole Christmas, the hilarious holiday classic with a twist starring the inimitable Jim Carrey, is just the ticket. Like the Grinch, Virgo will prove to everyone they might love Christmas after all.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Love Actually
Libra loves all things romantic. Both Rodriguez and Smith agree that the intertwined holiday stories in Love Actually go hand in hand with this air sign's lovey-dovey energy.
"This film's exploration of different types of relationships and its charming London backdrop provide the perfect blend of romance and aesthetics that Libra enjoys," says Rodriguez. Moreover, the balance in each of the relationships is sure to appeal to Libra's own need for harmony in their love lives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A Christmas Horror Story
Born during Halloween season, Scorpios live and breathe scary films, especially when all the cobwebs and ghost decorations have been replaced with tinsel and twinkly lights. "A goodie for them may be A Christmas Horror Story, as they cling on the the remnants of spooky season while Christmas arrives," says King.
These water signs can also be quite intense if you're not used to them, and the same could be said for horror movies.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Elf
Elf is a quintessential Christmas movie, and its happy-go-lucky nature speaks to Sagittarius' vibes. Besides being a fun viewing experience, Smith notes that Buddy's search for his father will resonate with this sign's endless adventurous spirit.
Smith also says this sign is looking for meaning in life: "They completely understand the pull to break past boundaries and search for what can't be found in their comfort zones—much like Buddy needing to leave the North Pole to find his dad."
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Miracle on 34th Street
Old-fashioned Capricorns live for a classic, so Miracle on 34th Street will resonate with them thanks to its blend of realism and tradition. "The movie's heartwarming story, combined with its themes of belief and perseverance, align with Capricorn's determined and practical nature," says Rodriguez.
As a sign that's always working towards a goal, it'll be nice for them to relax and immerse themselves in this Christmas movie during the holiday season.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The Nightmare Before Christmas
"There's no denying that Aquarians are some of the most quirky and unique individuals in the zodiac," says Clare. "For this reason, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas brings the perfect touch of eccentric energy to an Aquarian's Christmas movie night.
"As an air sign, anything slightly off-the-wall is sure to garner this broad thinking sign's attention," she adds. "Aquarians never want to fit the mold and see the world differently from others, so an abstract fantasy movie such as this suits the sign perfectly."
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): A Charlie Brown Christmas
Pisces love providing support and comfort to their friends and family, and the same could be said for Charlie Brown. A Charlie Brown Christmas is chock-full of heartwarming moments, whimsy, and joy—all things that are up this water sign's alley.
"Its gentle narrative, combined with themes of sincerity and the search for true meaning, speaks to Pisces' strong desire for authenticity and emotional connection," Rodriguez explains.
