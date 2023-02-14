The Rom-Com You Should Watch, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Hilarious hijinks, hopeless romance, and a bit of Hollywood magic—romantic comedies have perfected the formula for easy-to-watch, upbeat movies. And with Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's the perfect time to turn on Netflix and select one of these sweet stories, whether you're coupled up, single, or spending the holiday with your friends. To help you narrow down your choices, we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to play matchmaker and pair each of the zodiac signs with the rom-com you should watch. Keep reading to see if you'll get a classic like When Harry Met Sally or a '90s throwback like 10 Things I Hate About You.

Aries: 10 Things I Hate About You

Aries is the fearless go-getter of the zodiac, which means you're never afraid to put yourself out there in love. Your passion is one of your greatest assets, but it also gets you in trouble sometimes since you're not afraid to speak your mind. Still, you'd rather live your life authentically and ruffle a few feathers along the way than play it safe.

For a movie with a bold and feisty lead like yourself, 10 Things I Hate About You is a perfect fit. This Shakespeare play turned teen comedy tells the tale of two teenagers from different worlds falling into an unlikely romance. With plenty of smart humor and timeless performances, this one will quickly become part of your regular rotation.

Taurus: Bridget Jones's Diary

Nobody does romance like you, Taurus. As the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, you consider yourself an expert in all things love and dating. And despite how hard it can be to find that special someone in this crazy world, you always maintain a sense of optimism about getting your happily ever after.

That's why Bridget Jones's Diary is the best rom-com for you. It's the story of a successful but lonely woman who's determined to take control of her life once and for all. In the process, she ends up finding love in all the wrong places. With endless laughs and a saucy love triangle to keep things interesting, this chick flick is sure to win your stamp of approval.

Gemini: 27 Dresses

Geminis are some of the trickiest people to pin down in romance. As the fun-loving socialite of the zodiac, you're in no rush to settle down. You're not going to derail your plans to win someone else's affection. And while you love your fast-paced lifestyle, you often wonder if things would be a bit more fun with your best friend and partner by your side.

You'll be able to relate to 27 Dresses. Our heroine is a perpetually single workaholic who finds herself as the "always the bridesmaid" friend in her large social circle, when all of a sudden, the man of her dreams mysteriously drops into her life. Is this romance a once-in-a-lifetime connection or are things too good to be true?

Cancer: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Cancers are the sensitive and sentimental sweethearts of the zodiac. Nothing means more to you than finding that special someone and saying "I do" in front of all your loved ones. However, as much as you love them, you also know that family can get under your skin more than anyone else, especially during big life moments.

You're uniquely equipped to appreciate the humor in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, the story of a young Greek woman who falls for a man outside her culture and struggles to get her family to accept their relationship. Full of familial hijinks and plenty of snappy one-liners, this rom-com will have you laughing until you cry.

Leo: When Harry Met Sally

Leos like to do everything big, and falling in love is no exception. You see life as an adventure and finding that special someone is the biggest thrill of all. Leos are known for having big hearts, which means you have a lot of love to give. However, your pride tends to get in the way of realizing what's good for you.

Your perfect rom-com needs to be a big-screen classic with a story that stands the test of time—like When Harry Met Sally. The movie follows two stubborn friends who keep running into each other and find themselves falling for one another without even realizing it. With some of the most iconic scenes and one-liners in movie history, this Nora Ephron original will steal your heart.

Virgo: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Virgos are known as the painstaking perfectionists of the zodiac, and that reputation follows you into your dating life. Some people say you're too picky or complain that your standards are too high, but you disagree. You understand that choosing a partner means being with someone who you can tolerate being around, even on your worst days.

To prove that true love can overcome anything, we recommend watching How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. This rom-com follows a fashion writer attempting to sabotage her new relationship for an article. But what she doesn't expect is to find herself falling for a slick advertising executive who has a secret of his own. Matthew McConaughey is the king of romantic comedies for a reason!

Libra: Hitch

Libras are lovers, not fighters. You adore every bit of the courting, frills, and fanfare that come with falling in love. No romantic gesture is too cheesy for you, and no one-liner is too sappy to melt your heart. You need a classic romance that will sweep you off your feet and stand the test of time.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

That's why you should watch the Will Smith rom-com Hitch, which is about a matchmaker (of sorts) who stumbles headfirst into an unexpected romance with the woman of his dreams. You'll love rooting for the main character as he navigates life, love, and all the chaos that comes with being the most eligible bachelor in New York City.

Scorpio: Always Be My Maybe

Scorpios are the mysterious flirts of the zodiac. You enjoy dating around and playing the field, often juggling a few relationships at once. But letting someone see your vulnerable side is easier said than done. In fact, there are so few people that have ever gotten to that level that you have a reputation for finding your way back to old flames because they're the only ones who truly get you.

You'll feel like you're watching your love life play out on screen when you watch the Netflix original Always Be My Maybe. This tale of childhood friends turned lovers is the perfect story to show that sometimes the greatest love of your life has been right there in front of you the whole time.

Sagittarius: The Holiday

As the adventurer of the zodiac, you don't like being tied down. Having the freedom to pick up and go wherever your heart desires is important to you. You're looking to find yourself and explore all that the world has to offer. But what's funny about love is that it always seems to find you when you're not looking for it.

That's why we recommend The Holiday as your romantic comedy match. What happens when two women from opposite sides of the Atlantic trade homes for a winter holiday? You guessed it—plenty of humorous mishaps, newfound friendships, and romance in unexpected places. After all, love is the greatest adventure of all.

Capricorn: Two Weeks Notice

Capricorns are the driven workaholics of the zodiac. Not only does this quality take you great places in your career, but it also makes you incredibly successful in love—when you have time to date, that is. You've got all the excuses in the book for why you aren't putting yourself out there, but love will always find you when you're ready.

Don't believe us? Take it from the queen of rom-coms herself, Sandra Bullock. In Two Weeks Notice she plays a corporate lawyer who decides she's done having her life revolve around her boss. But in his efforts to win her back, something bigger blossoms. This movie checks all the boxes of what makes a great romantic comedy and will have you swooning every step of the way.

Aquarius: My Best Friend's Wedding

Aquarius is the eccentric rebel of the zodiac, and you approach dating with the same unique energy. You're willing to wait for the right person to come along and change your perspective on the world. But be careful—if you wait too long to tell that special someone how you feel, you might miss your chance.

Or at least, that's the case in My Best Friend's Wedding. This rom-com is about a woman realizing she's in love with her best friend after he gets engaged to his long-time girlfriend. With only days before the wedding, she'll do just about anything to win him over and get her happily ever after.

Pisces: The Princess Bride

Pisces are the true romantics and dreamers of the bunch. You live life with your head in the clouds like you're the main character of your own romance novel. If your future romance isn't the stuff of a storybook legend, you don't want it!

And while we can't guarantee your own meet-cute will play out quite as theatrically, you can always get your fix with the rom-com classic The Princess Bride. This 1980s film was adapted from a novel of the same name and tells the tale of a beautiful medieval princess and a dashing pirate who would go to the ends of the earth to be together forever.