The Most Caring Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people will go to great lengths for those around them, and just know when to give a little TLC. They'll always be there when you need something and are compassionate beyond belief. Think parent on-the-go with a fully stocked backpack, but instead of snacks, it's jam-packed with emotional support. These thoughtful tendencies come naturally to some folks, but they could also be related to their horoscope. Keep reading to discover the most caring zodiac sign from a little attentive to super sympathetic.

6 Capricorn

While Capricorns may not be the first sign you think of when it comes to being overly caring, these people will always undoubtedly want what's best for you. This grounded earth sign feels a deep sense of responsibility and loyalty to those around them—and they aren't ones to beat around the bush.

"Their way of caring will be practical, direct, and without strings attached," Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology, tells Best Life. But even if they may come across harsh at times, you'll always be lucky to have a Capricorn in your corner.

5 Taurus

If you have a problem, the Taureans in your life will care—and will want to help solve it. As another earth sign, they have a calming presence and will remain grounded during your time of need. But being as resourceful as they are, they won't dilly dally in trying to find a solution.

"They'll be realists and look at your current circumstances and use whatever is immediately available to help you out," says Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology. The sign of the bull is also fiercely loyal, and they're so observant they'll quickly pick up on how you're feeling and determine what you need.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 Pisces

If you're lucky enough to have a Pisces in your life, you know that they go above and beyond for those around them. While they can get lost in their own reality, this sensitive water sign is often also thinking up ways to make sure everyone around them feels loved and appreciated.

Pisces are "incredibly adoring, devoted, compassionate, and caring," says Loftis. They feel so deeply for the people closest to them that if you confide in them they will "truly feel your pain." No one is as tuned into others emotions as a Pisces and they'll guarantee you're cared for in any situation.

3 Libra

Libras are highly in touch with their own emotions, as well as the emotions of others. Their commitment to understanding what others need can sometimes be overwhelming to the point where they can lose their sense of self. But once Libra learns to care for themselves in a healthy way, they will have an endless well of caring for those around them.

"As an air sign, they're great listeners and advice givers, but they also prefer to keep things positive, so if you're having a rough time they'll be determined to lift your spirits," says Marquardt.

These folks are also incredibly social, so if they can't help you directly, they'll use their diverse network of friends to help care for you and get you what you need.

2 Virgo

Virgos are practical and love putting themselves to use. They are the sign of service and they thrive on knowing exactly what you need.

"They are highly responsive and ready to roll up their sleeves and do whatever needs to be done," Loftis says. Their care is not only emotional, but also physical. No matter when you call them, Virgos will always pick up the phone. These earth signs will drop whatever they're doing to make sure you're cared for properly.

1 Cancer

If there was a competition for who would care for you the most, it's no doubt that Cancer would win. They are the archetype of the mother and nine times out of 10 will know what you need to feel better before you even do.

While these water signs will go over the top for those in their inner circle, they don't give away their care freely; it's something you have to earn. "Cancer is a healer, and all they want to do is nurture the people they love to the best of their ability," Marquardt says. They're intuitive and nurturing and love to feel like they are needed. If you're down, they're just who you'll want to brighten your day.