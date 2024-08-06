What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Love Life

When it comes to romance, many turn to the stars for guidance. Getting to know your zodiac sign can offer a unique perspective on compatibility when it comes to relationships. Exploring the different signs can help provide a clearer and deeper understanding of a person's personality traits, the fundamental nature of individuals, and how people interact and connect with others. For some people, relying heavily on astrology and horoscopes is the only way to navigate through relationships, and Gaye Nelson, a professional astrologer, offers her insight into what each zodiac sign says about love. For those really into astrology, Nelson also gives clues about the sun, the moon, and the Rising Sign, so read on.

1 Aries (March 21 to April 20)

Anyone who is Aries with a Leo Moon and Capricorn Rising, "needs to nourish themselves because the moon has to do with food, clothing, and shelter, and what makes us feel safe and secure is the rising sign is what I call the book cover," says Nelson.

It's your personality and how people make their first impression about you. However, your sun is your soul and true nature, Nelson notes, and says, "But we all kind of have how we respond emotionally to things, which is represented by the moon and how we appear to people, which is represented by the ascendant or the rising sign, which means the same thing."

In terms of relationships, Aries are "startup people" and "attractive, passionate, and athletic," according to Nelson. A fun first date would be a hike or run, something active.

"Aries is the sign of courage, and so they usually will be the one who makes the first move. To keep an Aries interested, you really have to be on your toes because I think many astrologers would say that the expression all's fair in love and war really applies the most to Aries. You don't really want to be at war within Aries, but if you have the good fortune to be able to be around one, they will never bore you."

Nelson added, "They will always keep you on your toes. So to keep an Aries interested, of course, you yourself have to always be doing something fresh and new, keeping them a little bit guessing."

2 Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Taurus is an earth sign, completely different from Aries, which is a fire sign. According to Nelson, if you're in a relationship with a Taurus, they need to feel that you're dependable and thrive on security and comfort.

"Taurus loves sensuality and stability–they're about what feels good, tastes good, smells good," Nelson says. "So I think everything that we think about in terms of cuddling, snuggling, massage, even holding hands, just Taurus wants to enjoy a beautiful sunset and a good meal."

In addition, a Taurus doesn't like to be surprised, and Nelson explains, "Now, again, people's charts are more complex than that, but when you're looking at sun signs, these things usually do apply."

3 Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

In astrology, Gemini is the third sign and is known to be intellectually curious and playful.

"Certainly, the thing that a Gemini is looking for in a soulmate is someone with whom they can have an endlessly fascinating conversation," says Nelson. "The sharing of information. Gemini is one of the most witty signs, usually avid readers. So you might take a Gemini to a library for a date or anything where there can be a lot of conversation."

Other interesting things to note about a Gemini is that they like coffee, meaningful conversations, and a lot of communication. An interesting first date would be a lecture or book signing, according to Nelson.

4 Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Cancer is a water sign. It is typically associated with family, home life, nurturing, and cooking. They're very family-oriented and will want to know what your relationship is like with your parents.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"It's literally the sign of mothering, whether you're a man or a woman," Nelson explains.

Cancers are naturally kind to people and make them feel protected "The cancer shell, the crab, one of the things that the cancers don't want you to know is how soft they are. Underneath that, sometimes a little bit crusty shell," she says.

A great first date would be a home-cooked meal and great conservation. "A cancer is not going to be interested in you unless you're willing to share your emotions," Nelson states.

She adds, "Geminis cares what you think, but cancer cares how you feel."

5 Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Leo is the fifth zodiac sign and a return to fire. It is ruled by the sun and is the opposite of Cancer, which can be shy by nature. Leos are instead fierce, bold, and love the spotlight.

"They need to be in positive situations in order to find love; they need to be visible," says Nelson. "It's rare that you find a shy Leo. You could, but not so much. And, of course, Leo's a sign of show business," she notes.

In addition, Leos are very romantic and playful and love to have fun. They love love and a nice first date would be a movie.

According to Nelson, "Leo is the sign of courtship, dating, and falling in love, not marriage, which is Libra. But the feeling one gets when the heart opens in the physical body is Leo. Leo rules the heart, the spine, and the back. So the idea of sitting up straight and feeling your heart, that heartbeat feeling that you have when you love someone when you feel your heart opening to them, that is Leo."

6 Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgo is another earth sign, and "it's still summer, but it feels like an autumn sign because Virgo is about work," says Nelson. "We call it health, work, and service. Virgo is about perfection in a way, but I think it has a lot to do with attention to detail craftsmanship. I would certainly say if you are a Virgo, you don't have to have a partner who's perfect because who is?"

Virgos love daily routines and seek partners to share in the household responsibilities and daily chores. But they're not all about work. Virgos love animals, are very loyal, and have a high sense of decency. They like to be of service and want to make a difference.

"In terms of dating, it's really important to see whether their habits fit with the person that they think they may want to spend a lot of time with," says Nelson.

Another Virgo trait is that they're generally healthy and want partners who are into fitness. " It's going to be an important compatibility factor if their partner also appreciates and maybe shares those routines," Nelson explains.

7 Libra (September 23 to October 22)

According to Nelson, Libra is the sign of partnership and marriage. While Leo is about romance, Libra focuses on legal matters.

"Marriage is a contract; it is a business deal. It is a legal undertaking versus just being in love with someone," she says. I often say a Libra without a partner is like a day without sunshine because they really need someone to bounce things off of."

Characteristics of a Libra include aesthetics and really liking how things look.

"They tend to love the arts and have a certain classiness about them. And Libra, of course, is also an air sign like Gemini," Nelson says. So conversation is also very important for them. I would say Libras really want to be very careful in choosing a partner because relationships are so critical to them, not just romantic relationships but also friendship and especially best friends."

Other things to note about Libras: They love being surrounded by beauty, high class, elegance, and refinement. Libras enjoy relationships and work hard to have a happy marriage.

8 Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Scorpio is another water sign, but one of the most intense in the zodiac. Scorpios like to be in control, are master detectives, and will find out if you're hiding anything from them.

"I always say that Scorpio is associated with things like the FBI and the CIA and secret intelligence agencies, and they can really probe into you," says Nelson. "Scorpio, of course, is a sign that literally rules sexuality, but also pregnancy, birth, death, and rebirth."

Scorpios are very passionate about anything they feel and express their emotions with the same energy they're feeling, which is why they can be seen as intense. They're incredibly loyal but don't like secrets. They tend to seek partners who are open rather than hold back information.

"When Scorpios truly fall in love, when they really go deeply into love, they do not want to be betrayed, and they do not want anyone else to betray them," Nelson explains. I almost want to say I have to do a background check, if you will, on their partners because it's not good for any sign to make a bad choice. But Scorpios will tend to maybe stay longer than they should if something's not working."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarius is a fire sign that is associated with passion, travel, and adventure.

"The attitude of Sagittarius is, what adventure am I going to have today?" says Nelson.

The sign is also connected to humor, and a Sagittarius usually likes someone with a funny sense of humor, who is romantic, and who loves adventure.

"To keep a Sagittarian happy, you want to think of new things to do all the time. They don't really like traditional dating. They're very spontaneous, and they usually enjoy being outdoors," says Nelson.

They also enjoy sports, so a first date could be playing tennis, golf, or horseback riding.

10 Capricorn (December 21 to January 20)

Capricorn is a much more serious sign seen as very practical and pragmatic, with a dry sense of humor.

"Capricorn is an earth sign, again, very grounded. It is the sign of government and business and is connected to respect, wisdom, age, and maturity," Nelson states. Capricorns really care about respect and want to find a way to achieve success, usually wealth in some form.

Capricorn is focused on climbing the corporate ladder and has a strong work ethic. They enjoy working a lot, so for someone more needy in a relationship, a Capricorn might not be a good fit.

For dates, a museum or dinner and movie night could be fun since Capricorns appreciate tradition. "Capricorns will also, as things go along, develop their own traditions—things that give a sense of continuity to a couple," says Nelson.

Another thing to take note of with a Capricorn is to never be late. "Capricorn is also connected to time itself. So you really want to be on time as much as possible when dealing with a Capricorn because if you're not, it feels disrespectful, and respect is a paramount virtue for them," Nelson explains.

11 Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

According to Nelson, Aquarius rules the future, and Aquarius is connected to computers and technology, robots, and outer space. "It's the sign of invention of science. And the Aquarian question is, what's for the highest good of all?"

In addition, Aquarius is connected to friendship and "are the people who are really inventing solutions to society's problems." Nelson adds, "They're sort of the scientists, the technology people of society. Even if they don't work in that as a career, they're usually going to be really tech-savvy."

Dating-wise, Nelson says Aquarians are like groups of people.

"I could definitely see Aquarians enjoying group dates, like double dating, which people enjoy anyway with another couple," she explains. "But more than that, maybe getting together regularly with other people they like for board games or games night, movie nights, or something like that with a group of people."

12 Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

The final zodiac sign is Pisces. Known for their empathy, intuition, and psychic abilities, Pisces are very kind and romantic. Like Scoropis, they look for open people, not hiding secrets, because their instincts allow them to know quickly if you're being upfront.

"Pisces rules the ocean," says Nelson. "So Pisces wants to kind of melt into another person as the wave does into the ocean. They are often very interested in art, music, or dance. A healthy Pisces is going to have some kind of inspirational hobby. Listening to music together again could be a lovely thing and a simple pleasure. But mainly, the thing that's important to Pisces is simpatico," Nelson explains.

She adds, "Pisces is connected to sleep and dreams, and also things like spas, retreats, meditation, and spiritual places like shrines. It could be a nice thing if you're with a Pisces to develop a meditation practice together of some sort. Most of all, Pisces wants to be at peace and to be able to relax, to be sort of one with the universe, one with the higher consciousness of life."