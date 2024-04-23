The Most Loyal Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
These people will always have your back and offer a shoulder to cry on.
We tend to think of loyalty in terms of optics. If all your coworkers are annoyed at you for blowing a big presentation, will your best work buddy have your back? If everyone in your group has an "I-told-you-so attitude" when you finally break up with your partner, will your true friend put their feelings aside? But loyalty is often more subtle. It's the person who shows up announced with cupcakes when you've had a bad day, the one who texts you every day to check in after you get dumped. And this trait may be based on their horoscope. Ahead, astrologers share the most loyal zodiac signs, from somewhat steadfast to dearly devoted.
6
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you've ever been to a party with a Leo, you know they'll be the first ones on the dance floor, getting the crowd going and ensuring everyone's having a blast. This isn't just because they like to have fun (which they do) but also because they love to see others smile.
"You can always count on a Leo to brighten your day, even in the darkest hours," says Tara Bennet, an astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach. "Lovable Leos make fierce friends and will be at your side through thick and thin."
However, Leo lands last on this list because their loyalty isn't "without conditions," cautions Bennet. "They expect unwavering commitment in return."
5
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
This notoriously untrusting and secretive sign is very selective about where they bestow their loyalty. "You have to jump through hoops to make it into these scorpions' inner circle, but when you do, you're there for life," says Bennet.
"Scorpios are both committed and protective," she adds. "They value loyalty above all, and neither tolerate betrayal nor break a trust."
So, if you betray a Scorpio, expect their loyalty to vanish instantly. In fact, forensic astrologer Valerie Evans says they'll go as far as to test you to make sure you're trustworthy.
4
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility and commitment, so this practical sign plays "by the rules," explains Evans.
Though you may notice their loyalty most in the workplace (these hardworking signs are usually the ones burning the midnight oil), Bennet says loyalty towards everyone from friends and family to colleagues comes naturally to them.
"Backstabbing or abandoning someone in their hour of need simply wouldn't cross Capricorn's mind," adds Bennet. "Instead, they'll roll up their sleeves and do what has to be done."
3
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You could say that empathetic Pisces is loyal to a fault. Deeply sensitive and intuitive, they tend to take on the emotions of others as if they are their own.
As Bennet explains, "Pisces dream of a world full of happy people," and they'll go to great lengths to achieve this vision. "To betray a friend or loved one would hurt these fish as deeply as if they'd betrayed themselves," she notes.
You can confide in a Pisces without fear of judgement, and don't be surprised if they're at your door with a box of tissues before you've even told them you're upset.
2
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Like Pisces, Cancer can be guilty of being too selfless. This nurturing, sensitive sign puts friends and family first, oftentimes even above themselves.
But unlike some of the other signs on this list, they expect nothing in return. Taking care of others comes naturally to Cancer, and knowing that you chose them to turn to in a time of need fills them with joy.
This is why Cancer is also considered one of the most domestic signs of the zodiac. "They aspire to create a loving home," notes Evans. They want you to feel comfortable in their space, and usually, that'll include warm, freshly baked cookies or homemade chicken soup.
1
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Yes, these bulls are stubborn—but that means they're "all about routine and stability," notes Bennet. She says they stand firm in their beliefs and are "loyal to their inner circle."
"They're a rock to lean on and aren't afraid to do the hard work in relationships," she explains. "Taureans don't make connections quickly, but when they do, they're in them for the long haul, whether romantic or friendships."
As Evans adds, this sign is also "no-nonsense." So when everyone else gets caught up in drama and insignificant details, Taurus will remain levelheaded and guide you through the storm.