 Skip to content
Relationships

The Most Loyal Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

These people will always have your back and offer a shoulder to cry on.

By Dana Schulz Margaret Abrams
April 23, 2024
By Dana Schulz Margaret Abrams
April 23, 2024

We tend to think of loyalty in terms of optics. If all your coworkers are annoyed at you for blowing a big presentation, will your best work buddy have your back? If everyone in your group has an "I-told-you-so attitude" when you finally break up with your partner, will your true friend put their feelings aside? But loyalty is often more subtle. It's the person who shows up announced with cupcakes when you've had a bad day, the one who texts you every day to check in after you get dumped. And this trait may be based on their horoscope. Ahead, astrologers share the most loyal zodiac signs, from somewhat steadfast to dearly devoted.

RELATED: The Most and Least Generous Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers.

6
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

group of friends laughing and exchanging anti-jokes while at a bar
MandriaPix / Shutterstock

If you've ever been to a party with a Leo, you know they'll be the first ones on the dance floor, getting the crowd going and ensuring everyone's having a blast. This isn't just because they like to have fun (which they do) but also because they love to see others smile.

"You can always count on a Leo to brighten your day, even in the darkest hours," says Tara Bennet, an astrologer, clairvoyant, and spiritual coach. "Lovable Leos make fierce friends and will be at your side through thick and thin."

However, Leo lands last on this list because their loyalty isn't "without conditions," cautions Bennet. "They expect unwavering commitment in return."

5
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

boy helping elderly women with groceries, ways to feel amazing
Shutterstock

This notoriously untrusting and secretive sign is very selective about where they bestow their loyalty. "You have to jump through hoops to make it into these scorpions' inner circle, but when you do, you're there for life," says Bennet.

"Scorpios are both committed and protective," she adds. "They value loyalty above all, and neither tolerate betrayal nor break a trust."

So, if you betray a Scorpio, expect their loyalty to vanish instantly. In fact, forensic astrologer Valerie Evans says they'll go as far as to test you to make sure you're trustworthy.

RELATED: The Sneakiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A female friend helping her female friend move
StefaNikolic / iStock

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of responsibility and commitment, so this practical sign plays "by the rules," explains Evans.

Though you may notice their loyalty most in the workplace (these hardworking signs are usually the ones burning the midnight oil), Bennet says loyalty towards everyone from friends and family to colleagues comes naturally to them.

"Backstabbing or abandoning someone in their hour of need simply wouldn't cross Capricorn's mind," adds Bennet. "Instead, they'll roll up their sleeves and do what has to be done."

3
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Happy women hugging each other
iStock / Rawpixel

You could say that empathetic Pisces is loyal to a fault. Deeply sensitive and intuitive, they tend to take on the emotions of others as if they are their own.

As Bennet explains, "Pisces dream of a world full of happy people," and they'll go to great lengths to achieve this vision. "To betray a friend or loved one would hurt these fish as deeply as if they'd betrayed themselves," she notes.

You can confide in a Pisces without fear of judgement, and don't be surprised if they're at your door with a box of tissues before you've even told them you're upset.

RELATED: The Most Two-Faced Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

2
Cancer (June 21-July 22)

couple hugging in the bed at home
iStock

Like Pisces, Cancer can be guilty of being too selfless. This nurturing, sensitive sign puts friends and family first, oftentimes even above themselves.

But unlike some of the other signs on this list, they expect nothing in return. Taking care of others comes naturally to Cancer, and knowing that you chose them to turn to in a time of need fills them with joy.

This is why Cancer is also considered one of the most domestic signs of the zodiac. "They aspire to create a loving home," notes Evans. They want you to feel comfortable in their space, and usually, that'll include warm, freshly baked cookies or homemade chicken soup.

1
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Senior friends walking in public park
iStock

Yes, these bulls are stubborn—but that means they're "all about routine and stability," notes Bennet. She says they stand firm in their beliefs and are "loyal to their inner circle."

"They're a rock to lean on and aren't afraid to do the hard work in relationships," she explains. "Taureans don't make connections quickly, but when they do, they're in them for the long haul, whether romantic or friendships."

As Evans adds, this sign is also "no-nonsense." So when everyone else gets caught up in drama and insignificant details, Taurus will remain levelheaded and guide you through the storm.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
Latest News
  • Barry Keoghan in 2024
    Barry Keoghan in 2024
    Entertainment

    What Does Barry Keoghan's Joker Look Like?

    He made his debut in 2022's "The Batman."

  • Rear view of two female friends walking through a park at sunset with their arms around each other
    Rear view of two female friends walking through a park at sunset with their arms around each other
    Relationships

    The Most Loyal Zodiac Sign

    They'll always have your back, astrologers say.

  • Prince Purple Rain Album Cover
    Prince Purple Rain Album Cover
    Entertainment

    The 140 Best Songs With a Color in the Title

    Big yellow taxi or little red Corvette?

  • A Hobby Lobby storefront
    A Hobby Lobby storefront
    Smarter Living

    5 Best Hobby Lobby Mother's Day Buys

    Experts say these are the items worth buying.

  • Young man looking under the hood of breakdown car
    Young man looking under the hood of breakdown car
    Smarter Living

    5 Cars That Won't Last 60,000 Miles

    An expert names them in a new video.

  • Woman with basket full of fresh vegetables in kitchen
    Woman with basket full of fresh vegetables in kitchen
    Wellness

    7 Things You Can't Eat on Weight-Loss Drugs

    These can trigger some serious side effects.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.