The Most Two-Faced Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
These people are definitely talking about you behind your back.
Two-faced people are difficult to spot. When you're together, they're complimentary and kind. They "love" your new haircut, they're the first to high-five you after a work presentation, and they think you should grab coffee together. But when you chat with another friend or coworker, you learn they've been gossiping and complaining about you every time you turn your back. According to astrologers, you might be able to identify these people easily based on their horoscope signs. Here, they share the most two-faced zodiac signs, from the slightly sneaky to the deviously dual-minded.
6
Leo
Leos are outgoing, charming, and a little bit over-the-top.
"These natural hams have a flair for the dramatic and love playing different roles," shares Bella Nguen, an astrology columnist at Indielogy Magazine. "At their worst, Leos can be attention-seeking phonies."
If they're sidelined at a dinner party, it wouldn't be out of character for them to tell an outlandish, untrue story just to get all eyes on them.
5
Cancer
Yes, Cancer is sweet and sensitive, but this sign is also incredibly moody. They aren't likely to talk about others behind their backs, but they may misrepresent their own thoughts and opinions.
"Cancer's symbol is two circles facing opposite directions, so they tend to outwardly show the opposite of what they inwardly feel," says Ansley Echols, founder of Purpose Vibes Astrology Readings.
"Being ruled by the moon, their thoughts are also guided by their emotions," she adds. "Once they open up, they may have said something when they were feeling one way, but now that they feel differently, they think differently too."
4
Pisces
Like Cancer, Pisces is emotional and nurturing. However, these fish are so empathetic that they'll tell a white lie to buoy your feelings.
"They know when they aren't being honest and straightforward, but if it keeps the peace, Pisces doesn't mind," explains Joanne Lara, an astrologer, reiki practitioner, and founder of Sacred Joanne.
There's no ill will at play here—they just want you to feel your best. And if that means they have to "morph into what others want them to be," they'll do that, too, says Nguen.
3
Scorpio
"Scorpios are intensely private, revealing only what they want seen," notes Nguen. And this mysteriousness easily veers into two-faced, sneaky behavior.
"Scorpios are ambitious people who would go to any length to achieve their goals," says Emily Newman, psychic reader, astrologer, and founder of Best of Psychic Reader. "They might seem your most amazing friend before manipulating you to achieve their objectives."
You could go months or even years into a friendship with a Scorpio before realizing you weren't as tight with them as you thought—or worse, that they were playing you the entire time.
2
Libra
Diplomatic Libras are well-known people pleasers. "As the sign of the scales, Libras are constantly weighing pros and cons and shifting between perspectives," shares Nguen.
They're not above two-faced behavior if it'll make someone else happy or satisfied, and this includes gossiping. Lara says Libras "can't keep their mouths shut" if you tell them a juicy secret.
Interestingly, they'll be genuinely remorseful. "Libras will feel bad that they broke your trust and say they'll do better… but that doesn't mean they'll be able to keep a secret next time," Lara notes. For some reason, they just can't control it.
1
Gemini
Indecisive Gemini, the sign of the twins, is easily the most two-faced member of the zodiac. This behavior comes from wanting to be liked by everyone and part of every social circle.
"They'll say or do something one minute and then do the exact opposite the next; they tell the truth in the moment, but as moments change so does the truth," explains Echols. "Being ruled by Mercury, they are of quick mind, which means their thoughts are constantly racing, growing, and changing."
Alice Smith of Alice Smith Astrology adds that energetic Gemini gets bored easily "and might say one thing to one person just to see how they react, while saying something else altogether to someone else."