The Most and Least Sophisticated Zodiac Signs, According to Astrologers
Find out where you fall in this ranking of classiest horoscope signs.
Doesn't it feel like some people are effortlessly elegant? They saunter through rooms in super high heels without stumbling, always know the chicest new restaurants with the best wine list, and watch interesting documentaries that they're quick to reference. And they do this all without a pretentious air. Then, there are those who get a little awkward in social settings, prefer pizza and beer at home to going out, and would rather talk about sports than current events. Of course, there's nothing wrong with either personality type, but there is the chance that it's due to one's horoscope. Keep reading for astrologers' full ranking, from the least to the most sophisticated zodiac signs.
12
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Aries isn't afraid to say what's on their mind. They're impulsive, have a temper, and don't care about others' opinions—making them the least sophisticated zodiac sign.
"They can have a certain lack of self-awareness that makes it more difficult for them to run in sophisticated circles," says Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology.
Celebrity astrologer and horoscope writer Kyle Thomas says this is especially true if their temper's been activated. Don't be surprised if they pout in group settings until they get their way.
11
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Cancer's lack of sophistication is a direct result of their sensitive nature. They feel things so deeply that they lose control over their responses.
"As highly emotional and reactive people, Cancers are no stranger to dramatically fleeing the scene or bawling publicly when their feelings are hurt," warns Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense.
This sign is also known as the nurturing homebody of the zodiac. "Cancers are ruled by the moon, which is all about comfort rather than sophistication and luxury," explains Thomas. They won't wow you with their wine selection, but they'll cook your favorite meal and hand you a cozy blanket.
10
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Similar to their fellow water signs, Pisces are too caught up in their feelings and daydreams to care about sophistication.
"Pisces is half in this world and half somewhere else," explains Loftis. "There is a naivety to them so that they often miss out on some of the social cues that might give them a more sophisticated or refined air."
Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, points out that Pisces doesn't focus on material things. Instead, they find sophistication through creativity and art because "they have a deep appreciation for beauty in all its forms."
9
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Aquarius is all about blazing their own trail, but because they're so focused on their grand plans, they sometimes miss what's happening around them—or, they're simply not interested.
"Aquarians are a fixed Air sign, meaning they are both big, profound thinkers and highly stubborn when it comes to their beliefs," says Clare. "This means that swanning around corporate events and schmoozing amongst the rich and famous couldn't be more unappealing for this humanitarian sign."
But don't confuse being unsophisticated with a lack of intelligence. Aquarius is considered the smartest zodiac sign and has "a rather detached, analytical, and intellectual personality," notes Thomas.
8
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
This cheerful, extroverted sign can easily fit in anywhere, whether it's a local dive bar or a hostel in another country. They love talking to new people, so much so that they often put their foot in their mouth.
"If Geminis were able to bite their tongue, they may have made it higher on the zodiac's rank," Clare quips. They'll tell you their most embarrassing secret and recount last night's wild exploits in detail.
It doesn't help that they live to gossip, which usually puts them smack dab in the middle of some very childish drama. So while they may be up on the latest trends and travel destinations, their actions are decidedly unsophisticated.
7
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Rodriguez says that Sagittarius loves freedom and adventure more than pursuits typically associated with sophistication. "They're curious and love learning, but they prefer practical knowledge and experiences over book smarts or social etiquette," she explains.
So, while they'll probably outdo you when it comes to talking about their world travels, they may be a little clumsy in traditional social settings. Sagittarians always say how they feel and can be brutally honest at times, which can clash with those who tend to be more polished.
6
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
When it comes to sophistication, Scorpio's mysterious nature gives them a leg up. "There is a certain stealth to the Scorpio personality, and they can strike the right chord in any setting. Their vibe of cool complexity definitely reads as sophisticated," says Loftis.
Rodriguez adds that "they approach the world with a depth and intensity that's both captivating and enigmatic." Their refinement comes out the most in their strategic social interactions.
5
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Bynes says this hardworking sign "exudes confidence and maturity, and acts in a dignified fashion." So don't expect them to drink too much at the office happy hour or engage in any company gossip.
Even if they're worried about a big presentation, you'll never know it. "As a guarded earth sign, Capricorns carry themselves with poise and elegance, never making a fuss or causing a scene," Clare explains.
4
Virgo (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
This sign's sophistication comes from their "meticulous and discerning nature," says Rodriguez. "Virgos are often seen as perfectionists, which extends to their refined tastes and a keen eye for detail, whether it's in their appearance, their work, or their living spaces."
In addition, these earth signs always follow the rules and wouldn't dream of acting out of turn. "They know the etiquette… to play it cool in any situation," adds Loftis.
3
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leos are incredibly confident, which gives them "an air of polished elegance," says Loftis.
They love to be the center of attention, and because they think so highly of themselves, they're "often the most glamorous and sophisticated people at the party," notes Clare.
Clare adds that Leos have a "magnetism that comes from their innate ability to socialize anywhere and with anyone, putting people at ease and making others feel entirely comfortable in their presence."
2
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, it's no wonder Taurus is more sophisticated than most.
"Taurus showcases their sophistication through a love of luxury and the finer things in life," says Rodriguez, noting that they prefer "timeless elegance" over "passing trends."
"Ever inexplicably notice when a person walks into a room, say, at a party or social gathering?" asks Susan Bynes, an astrologer at TotallyTheDream. "Odds are, that's a Taurus." She says they're always dressed to the nines, "yet not obnoxious about their sophistication." This casual air of style and grace makes people admire and respect them, as opposed to feeling jealous or turned off.
1
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
"Symbolized by the scales of justice, Libras are dedicated to fairness and equilibrium in life, both in how they carry themselves, and how they treat others," according to Clare. They'll walk into a room with an air of confidence but will still come off approachable.
They have an eye for aesthetics, and they know how to express themselves properly in any situation. "They say the right things, know the right people, wear the right clothes, and function effortlessly with unspoken class codes," explains Loftis.