The Classiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

A person needn't be rich to be "classy." While the word once referred to those in the upper echelons of society, it now speaks to people who are well-mannered, kind, respectful, welcoming, and, most importantly, have impeccable taste. When you walk into the home of such a person, they'll have the table set perfectly, smooth jazz playing in the background, and a sophisticated outfit on. Moreover, they'll behave elegantly, swiftly introducing you to others in the room and wowing you with their "it" factor. Turns out, this trait correlates to horoscopes. Ahead, astrologers tell us the classiest zodiac signs, from the subtly stylish to the truly refined.

6 Scorpio

Scorpio's classiness comes in the form of sophistication and allure. "They possess a certain je ne sais quoi that is undeniable," says Liz Roby, professional astrologer of Astrologify. "Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, which is associated with transformation and depth, which can contribute to their alluring sophistication."

They keep their cards close to their chest, which gives them a captivating air of mystery. If keeping it classy means controlling your image in every situation, Scorpio comes out on top—you'll never catch them over-sharing or behaving in an embarrassing way.

5 Cancer

Nurturing and empathetic Cancer is classy in a different way than Scorpio. "They often bring a sense of charm and elegance to whatever endeavors they pursue, whether it be a conversation, fashion, or interior design," says relationship astrologer Anna Kovach. "They also exhibit poise and composure in the face of any difficult situation."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

If you seek their advice on a touchy issue, they'll always know what to say to make you feel understood. Their delicious home cooking and cozy gatherings don't hurt the situation, either.

4 Capricorn

This is another sign that's excellent at maintaining its composure. "Caps are mature, dignified, and have a self-assured individualism," says Charette Vachon, astrologer and tarot reader. "They are always conscious of their behavior and never behave erratically or drink in public. They are always careful of how their attitude might come across and are sensitive to other individuals."

Whether you bring them to a boozy dinner party or a tense business meeting, they'll be able to handle themselves with ease and class.

3 Taurus

Taurus values the finer things in life, from clothes to interior design to art. "If it looks good and is of good quality, Taurus will want it on them," says expert astrologer Ian Altosaar. "Why? Because their sense of self comes through these material items."

But there's another reason, beyond their exquisite wardrobes and homes, that this Venus-ruled sign is often considered classy. "They move and talk slowly, adding an even more satisfying presence for others," Altosaar adds. Hey, it's something we could all practice if we wanted!

2 Libra

Classiness comes naturally to Libra. "This sign is known for its charm, diplomacy, and elegance," says Kovach. "They have a natural ability to put people at ease and have a knack for finding the right words to say in any situation."

Additionally, they have high standards for personal style. "Libra has the ability to create beautiful and harmonious environments," Kovach notes. "They are also known for their ability to dress well and have a polished look." Invite them to your next dinner party to experience their grace firsthand.

1 Virgo

Almost every expert with whom we consulted dubbed Virgo the classiest sign. "Virgos are known for their attention to detail, practicality, and impeccable manners," says Kovach. "They are often well-spoken and poised, making them very refined and sophisticated in their interactions with others."

Their sense of style also comes into play. In Virgo's mind, looking sloppy isn't an option. "They have an ability to always look put-together," says Kovach. Those beauty and brains make them a force to be reckoned with.