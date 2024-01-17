Style

The Best-Dressed Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

They look like they've just stepped out of a fashion magazine.

January 17, 2024
January 17, 2024

For some people, the act of getting dressed is a mere necessity. For others, it's an opportunity to show off their individuality and creativity, and occasionally, flaunt their designer duds. If you fall into the latter category, you likely plan your outfits days in advance and spend weeks hemming and hawing over your next big purchase. And maybe, you've even stopped to wonder how you became so interested in all things style, glam, and beauty in the first place. If that's the case, look no further: It's probably related to astrology. Read on to discover the six best-dressed zodiac signs, from the subtly stylish to the fiercely fashionable.

6
Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Young Woman in Bold Fashionable Outfit
Victoria Chudinova/Shutterstock

Gemini is definitely up to date with fashion trends. These air signs are known for their adaptability, which helps them stay on top of what's in and what's out when it comes to their outfits.

"Their wardrobes are filled with a variety of styles, from casual chic to high fashion, and this allows them to change their look for any occasion," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac. She adds that Geminis express their playfulness and curiosity through their bold and colorful clothing choices.

5
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Well Dressed Man Leaning on Wall
GaudiLab/Shutterstock

Scorpio is fiercely loyal to their friends, family—and—their fashion sense. "They have style, and they have commitment," says celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.

"There are preppy Scorps, gothy Scorps, glam Scorps, and normcore Scorps," says Honigman. "Their individual styles could be anything and everything—but their commitment to self-expression through fashion is second to none."

Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, adds that this is a power move: When they have a consistent look, everyone will remember them by it.

4
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Woman Next to Clothing Rack
Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

Virgo's sartorial smarts come from sheer dedication to the game. Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app, notes that they're driven by knowledge in this sphere rather than intuition: "Virgos are likely to learn how to combine things by reading various books on fashion or watching TV shows on this topic."

It doesn't hurt that Virgos also have a penchant for luxury. "Rich or poor, a Virgo will invest what they can in clothing items that will stand the test of time," says Honigman. "They're not addicted to labels, but they'll wear quality designs."

Thanks to their conservative taste, you'll rarely find a Virgo looking like an overly trendy fashion victim.

3
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Man in Suit Outside
milosljubicic/Shutterstock

Thanks to their ruler Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Taurus appreciates all things lavish, beautiful, and aesthetically pleasing.

According to Rodriguez, this sign exudes sophistication and has a penchant for high-quality, timeless pieces that reflect their love for luxury and comfort. For them, fashion is an investment.

"A Taurus woman can be an example of tenderness, beauty, and femininity; she can create her own unique image," says Alta. "A Taurus man's taste is exquisite. Even if he wears an ordinary business suit, he can add accessories like a handkerchief or a watch to make his image particularly magnetic."

2
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Nicely Dressed Woman Sitting on the Floor
indira's work/Shutterstock

Ruled by the sun, Leo adores being the center of attention—and one of the easiest ways to garner that is by wearing a fabulous outfit.

"Leos are always on trend and never shy away from the most outlandish of outfits," says Bennet. "For these lions, the more attention-grabbing, the better."

Like Taurus, they're also fans of a more opulent wardrobe. "They're drawn to vibrant colors, luxurious fabrics, and statement pieces that make heads turn," says Rodriguez, who adds that their outfits scream confidence. These fire signs don't just follow fashion, they are the trendsetters.

1
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Group of Well Dressed People at a Party
G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock

It makes sense that Libra, also ruled by Venus, is the best-dressed zodiac sign. "They have an innate understanding of aesthetics, balance, and harmony in fashion," says Rodriguez. "Whether it's a casual brunch or a glamorous event, Libras dress to impress with their balanced and elegant style."

Additionally, you can always count on a Libra to translate the dress code with ease. "They possess the ability to correctly guess what everyone else will be wearing, thanks to their element, intelligent Air, so they are never over-dressed, under-dressed, or out-of-context-dressed," says Honigman.

The next time you're having trouble dressing for a black-tie optional wedding, consult a Libra.

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
