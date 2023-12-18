The Worst Zodiac Sign to Marry, Astrologers Warn
They're not the commitment types.
Marriage almost always seems like a good idea at first, but it can go downhill fast if you and your partner aren't as good of a match as you originally thought. Unsurprisingly, your horoscope may play a role in whether your union will stand the test of time. Read on to hear from astrologers about the worst zodiac signs to marry, from those with a bit of relationship anxiety to the people who are better off by themselves.
6
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Everyone knows that Sagittarians hate to be tied down. Therefore, it's not surprising that they often find the commitments of marriage restrictive.
"They are known for their love of adventure, and a conventional marriage might not align with their need for exploration," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac. "Still, with a partner who shares their values in life, they have the potential to create a dynamic and fulfilling relationship."
5
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Virgos are highly critical of both themselves and others, which can be a hurdle in marriage. "People with this zodiac sign tend to analyze and often focus on flaws," says Rodriguez.
They aren't happy unless everything is up to their high standards, which is a lot to ask of a spouse and creates tension in a partnership. Anyone who doesn't measure up won't be enough for this particular sign.
4
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
These fire signs can be loyal and committed partners, but their intense emotions may get the best of them. Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat, says Scorpios simply want to control every aspect of their marriage.
It doesn't help that they get jealous easily. "Be prepared to check in with them constantly and don't even think about keeping a secret," says Bennet.
3
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Marrying an Aries can be exhausting. Bennet points out that a relationship with these fire signs is always competitive, be it with you or others around them.
She describes them as hotheads who are "quick to anger" and "slow to forgive." They're also not the type to let others be in control, and this can be a downfall when it comes to their long-term relationships.
2
Gemini (May 21-June 19)
It can be difficult to keep a Gemini focused on a committed relationship. "The thing is that they crave variety and may struggle with the monotonous aspects of marriage," explains Rodriguez.
"These twins are social butterflies and marriage rarely clips their wings," adds Bennet. "They'll gallivant around town, jumping from one party to the next, preferring others' company to their partners."
1
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Aquarians are known for being the black sheep of the zodiac. "In simple terms, these people value their freedom and individuality, which is why they often resist traditional marital expectations," explains Rodriguez.
They always put their ideals and values first, and when it comes to compromise, they aren't likely to budge. "Their ideal relationship is one where both partners have ample space for personal growth and where emotional expressions are not the sole foundation," adds Rodriguez.
