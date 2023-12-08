Relationships

There's One Zodiac Sign That's Most Likely to Get Divorced, Astrologers Say

Don't be surprised if they call it quits.

By Courtney Shapiro Lauren Ash
December 8, 2023
By Courtney Shapiro Lauren Ash
December 8, 2023

No matter how happy a couple is on their wedding day, not every marriage lasts. Whether it's due to infidelity, financial strain, or major differences in values, divorce is an unfortunate part of life. However, astrology may play a role in this relationship dynamic. Read on to hear from astrologers about which zodiac signs are the most likely to get divorced, from the slight commitmentphobes to those who are just better off being single.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Leave You at the Altar, According to Astrologers.

6
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Shot of a young couple looking stressed out while working on their budget at home
iStock

Leos place an enormous amount of value on loyalty, and that includes marriage. Because of this, they expect their partner to display the same level of commitment as they do.

When a Leo feels as though they're the center of your world, everything is sunshine and roses. However, "They demand fidelity from their partner," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. "Cheating really is a deal breaker for these lions." Therefore, they will initiate a divorce if they feel there's any kind of unfaithful behavior.

5
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Demanding Couple
Liubomyr Vorona/iStock

Scorpios are known for keeping their guard up. Even if they're in a committed marriage, they're still likely to be hiding things from their partner as a way to protect themselves.

Bennet notes that these water signs are also naturally suspicious and need to be involved in every aspect of their spouse's life—even if they're keeping secrets themselves. "They demand loyalty and get blinded easily by jealousy," she says, which can result in a divorce if not properly talked through.

RELATED: The Most Incompatible Zodiac Signs, According to an Astrologer.

4
Aries (March 21-April 19)

A young couple mad at one another while sitting on their bed
Shutterstock

Aries are go-getters and will do whatever it takes to feel like they're winning at life. If that means filing for divorce when they don't feel their needs are being met by their spouse, then so be it.

These fire signs are so desperate for independence that they often lack the patience needed for a successful marriage. "While passionate, their impulsiveness might lead them to make hasty decisions about ending a relationship," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.

3
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Couple in bed not having sex not talking
Shutterstock

Aquarius' unconventional lifestyle is not always well suited to traditional marriage and monogamy. Bennet describes them as fiercely independent people who refuse to give up an ounce of their freedom: "It takes a lot of give and take to make a marriage work, but Aquarius simply will not compromise."

These air signs typically prefer relationships without any strings attached and will have no problem calling things off if they feel suffocated.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Least Likely to Marry, According to Astrologers.

2
Gemini (May 21-June 19)

bored young couple watching TV on sofa at home, focus on man using smartphone in foreground
SeventyFour / iStock

Geminis are very curious and social individuals. "They can struggle in marriages that lack communication and intellectual stimulation," explains Rodriguez. "They value strong mental connections and may become restless in relationships that don't evolve or grow."

"Their dual nature can make them unpredictable at times, potentially leading to issues with long-term commitments," she adds. If you're not spicing up this air sign's life, they won't hesitate to find something better.

1
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21

young black couple sitting next to each other at a coffee shop and not speaking or making eye contact
iStock

Life's one big adventure and Sagittarius is along for the ride. Because of their fear of commitment and free-spirited energy, they are the zodiac sign most likely to get divorced.

They live for the next big thing and can't imagine being with one person forever. "Sagittarians value independence and adventure, and if they feel tied down or unfulfilled in a relationship, they may seek a way out," says Rodriguez.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • empty seats at an airport
    empty seats at an airport
    Travel

    Least Popular Days to Fly for the Holidays

    Save money by booking on these three days.

  • Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of "The Color Purple" in December 2023
    Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of "The Color Purple" in December 2023
    Entertainment

    Oprah Talks Dramatic Weight Loss

    She says there's "not one thing" behind it.

  • Man shopping in a supermarket while on a budget. He is looking for low prices due to inflation, standing looking at his phone in front of a row of freezers. He is living in the North East of England.
    Man shopping in a supermarket while on a budget. He is looking for low prices due to inflation, standing looking at his phone in front of a row of freezers. He is living in the North East of England.
    Smarter Living

    Deflation Is Here and These Items Are Cheaper

    Here's where you can see costs going down.

  • older men running
    older men running
    Wellness

    How Exercise Could Be Aging You Faster

    A new study had surprising results.

  • Charlie Sheen at German Comic Con Dortmund Spring Edition in 2019
    Charlie Sheen at German Comic Con Dortmund Spring Edition in 2019
    Entertainment

    Why Charlie Sheen Finally Quit Drinking

    He broke a promise to one of his kids years ago.

  • Unhappy young couple fighting on couch
    Unhappy young couple fighting on couch
    Relationships

    How Therapist Knows a Relationship Won't Last

    This one issue can breed so much resentment.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.