There's One Zodiac Sign That's Most Likely to Get Divorced, Astrologers Say
Don't be surprised if they call it quits.
No matter how happy a couple is on their wedding day, not every marriage lasts. Whether it's due to infidelity, financial strain, or major differences in values, divorce is an unfortunate part of life. However, astrology may play a role in this relationship dynamic. Read on to hear from astrologers about which zodiac signs are the most likely to get divorced, from the slight commitmentphobes to those who are just better off being single.
6
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Leos place an enormous amount of value on loyalty, and that includes marriage. Because of this, they expect their partner to display the same level of commitment as they do.
When a Leo feels as though they're the center of your world, everything is sunshine and roses. However, "They demand fidelity from their partner," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat. "Cheating really is a deal breaker for these lions." Therefore, they will initiate a divorce if they feel there's any kind of unfaithful behavior.
5
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Scorpios are known for keeping their guard up. Even if they're in a committed marriage, they're still likely to be hiding things from their partner as a way to protect themselves.
Bennet notes that these water signs are also naturally suspicious and need to be involved in every aspect of their spouse's life—even if they're keeping secrets themselves. "They demand loyalty and get blinded easily by jealousy," she says, which can result in a divorce if not properly talked through.
4
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Aries are go-getters and will do whatever it takes to feel like they're winning at life. If that means filing for divorce when they don't feel their needs are being met by their spouse, then so be it.
These fire signs are so desperate for independence that they often lack the patience needed for a successful marriage. "While passionate, their impulsiveness might lead them to make hasty decisions about ending a relationship," says Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
3
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Aquarius' unconventional lifestyle is not always well suited to traditional marriage and monogamy. Bennet describes them as fiercely independent people who refuse to give up an ounce of their freedom: "It takes a lot of give and take to make a marriage work, but Aquarius simply will not compromise."
These air signs typically prefer relationships without any strings attached and will have no problem calling things off if they feel suffocated.
2
Gemini (May 21-June 19)
Geminis are very curious and social individuals. "They can struggle in marriages that lack communication and intellectual stimulation," explains Rodriguez. "They value strong mental connections and may become restless in relationships that don't evolve or grow."
"Their dual nature can make them unpredictable at times, potentially leading to issues with long-term commitments," she adds. If you're not spicing up this air sign's life, they won't hesitate to find something better.
1
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21
Life's one big adventure and Sagittarius is along for the ride. Because of their fear of commitment and free-spirited energy, they are the zodiac sign most likely to get divorced.
They live for the next big thing and can't imagine being with one person forever. "Sagittarians value independence and adventure, and if they feel tied down or unfulfilled in a relationship, they may seek a way out," says Rodriguez.
