The Most Unique Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Some people are just a little odd, and that is what we love about them—normal is boring, right? Whether they approach life a bit differently, dress a little funky, or dedicate their time to some strange hobbies, these are the qualities that make someone interesting. If you've ever wondered why these people march to the beat of their own drum, astrology could be playing a part. Continue reading to discover the six most unique zodiac signs from a little out there to quite quirky.

6 Gemini

Gemini is ruled by the planet Mercury, which is linked to communication and change. They are adaptable and versatile, giving them a unique edge and the ability to "think on their feet and adjust to new situations quickly," says Sofia Celestino, an astrologist at Destiny Awakens. Geminis are also the eccentric social butterflies of the zodiac, which ties into their chaotic and communicative energy, and makes them really stand out.

5 Sagittarius

Sagittarians are always looking on the bright side. They are unique due to their unwavering optimism and live-life-to-the-fullest attitude. "Sagittarians are known for their ability to see the best in people," Celestino says. They enjoy out-of-the-box experiences and tend to thrive in situations where diversity and new perspectives are present. This positive outlook can be contagious, and it's likely this fire sign will want to help those around them see the glass half full as well.

4 Capricorn

Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, the planet associated with responsibility and diligence. These earth signs are unique in the way that they discipline themselves, as well as their level of patience and their ambitious nature. Celestino says that energy is reflected in the Capricorn personality and "they're willing to put in the hard work necessary to achieve their goals." You won't catch another sign who is as uniquely focused as these people.

3 Aries

Those under the Aries sign exist to be original. Ryan Marquardt, astrologer and founder of Ryan's Astrology says you'll never meet an Aries who "feels like a copy-and-paste version of someone else." They are some of the most confident people you'll ever meet—and they know they're one of a kind. Aries' uniqueness makes them stand out in a crowd and can command attention easily—they'll be the ones blazing the trails that others will follow.

2 Leo

Ruled by the sun, Leos are governed by life and vitality, and carry themselves with a unique confidence. They are creative and love to curate relationships that are artistically inspired. But what is interesting about Leos, explains Marquardt, is that it may take them awhile to embrace their unique strengths. Often, others will pick up on those qualities before they see it in themselves, but once they get to that acceptance point, they'll be an unstoppable force of self-expression.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Aquarius

Unlike Leos, people under the Aquarius sign are fully aware of their uniqueness. Sealing the number one spot, this air sign has no problem rebelling against what's normal or veering away from mainstream ideas. "They're the oddballs, the black sheep, and the people who live on the fringes of social norms," says Marquardt. They are quirky, fun, and easygoing in life, plus their energy is unmatched. They're definitely uniques souls that will enhance anyone's life.