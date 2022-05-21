The Most Easygoing Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Everyone has that one friend who never seems to sweat the small stuff. Even if everything around them appears to be going wrong, these people never let it bother them. Easygoing folks can get a bad rep for being indifferent, but that couldn't be further from the truth. These individuals are simply even-tempered, adaptable to change, flexible, and laid-back. An easygoing demeanor doesn't come naturally to everyone—and it turns out your zodiac sign can tell you a lot about how relaxed out you are. Read on to find out the six most easygoing signs, from mostly mellow to effortlessly chill.

READ THIS NEXT: The Best Relaxation Ritual for Your Zodiac Sign, Astrologers Say.

6 Cancer

Nurturing, sensitive, and compassionate—Cancers are a generally peaceful and carefree sign. While they are known for their sensitivity, Cancers are overall very mellow individuals. They can effortlessly pick up the energies in a room and feel the vibe from others. For this reason alone, they tend to focus on others' needs ahead of their own. And yes, they feel things deeply, but they won't let a bad mood get them down and ruin their day.

5 Aquarius

Being one of the more rebellious zodiac signs, Aquarius finds joy in the unexpected. While other signs might panic at the unknown, Aquarius knows how to take it in stride. Aquarius is creative and open-minded, which means it's easy for them to find solutions when things go awry. They know that they can make it through just about anything life throws their way, which is why they're so easygoing. Aquarius can find happiness and opportunity almost everywhere they go.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

4 Libra

As the peacekeepers of the zodiac, Libras are super easy to get along with. They approach life from a fair and calm perspective. Unlike other signs, Libra isn't about to freak out and stress about things they can't control. They are comfortable going wherever the wind takes them, and they don't feel the need to force anything. Libra knows how to just chill and let things play out naturally, so they adapt pretty easily to new situations.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Gemini

Geminis have a reputation for being sociable, breezy, and a bit hard to pin down. They love feeling free and having adventures. However, despite their buzzing social life, they definitely have a chill side to them. Gemini is known to be very flexible, sometimes to the point of having two different personalities. Their ability to adapt quickly to new situations makes them easygoing people. They know how to see the bigger picture and trust that things will work themselves out.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 Sagittarius

Sagittarius is also known for their chilled-out personality. This easygoing fire sign understands the art of taking things slowly and enjoying the moment. Sure, there are things that upset them, but in general they're cool with change and aren't afraid of a little spontaneity. Even if something frustrating or bad happens, Sagittarius can approach the situation with a shrug and know that things will work out one way or another.

1 Pisces

Out of all the zodiac signs, it's safe to say that Pisces are the most laid-back. Pisces are calm, cool, and collected under pressure. Instead of letting little things get them down, Pisces approach life with a carefree attitude and a smile on their face. Pisces' "go with the flow" personality encourages them to go after their dreams and feel good about the journey. They understand that the unexpected moments are what lead to life's biggest surprises.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Extroverted Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.