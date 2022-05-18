Life is hectic, so it's no surprise that after a long day you're ready to come home and relax. But depending on your personality type (and schedule), it can be challenging to find time to unwind. Since each of us copes with stress in different ways, astrology can actually give you some insight into the best ways to recharge. Read on to discover your ideal relaxation ritual, according to your zodiac sign.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Flirtatious Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries, you are the go-getter of the zodiac. Known to be a natural-born leader, you are typically active in every aspect of life. While it might be hard to take a break from your busy schedule, it's important to give your mind some rest. So, it's best to channel your stress into intense, physical activity like yoga, hiking, pilates, or anything that engages your body and focuses your mind are ideal.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus, you're known for your love of the simple creature comforts. While you're not afraid of hard work, regular nights alone to recharge are imperative to your success. You prefer your own bed or cozy couch for social gatherings, so activities that allow you to feel grounded in your space greatly improve your peace of mind. And as the sign of luxury and indulgence, nothing beats a night with good food and your favorite movie. A self-care evening is the perfect way for you to renew your energy levels.

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Romantic Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As the social butterfly of the zodiac, Geminis rarely have a moment of downtime. Between going out with friends, putting in hours at work, and spending time with family, your calendars book up fast. The problem is when you don't know how to turn off your brain and just relax. So, the best way to wind down is by channeling your energy into activities that will distract you from your problems. Try gathering a group of friends for a night out or to play some board games to unwind.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers are natural nurturers, and as such you're known for always taking care of others before yourself. But it's also important for you to remember to carve out some "you time," which you often forget to do. Your ideal evening ritual is finding a way to get away from it all. Staying at home where it's comfortable and peaceful is your best bet. Grab your favorite face mask, take a bubble bath, listen to music, and cook yourself a delicious meal.

READ THIS NEXT: The Luckiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leos are high-energy individuals who like to have a good time. Cool and confident, it's hard to pull you out of the spotlight. You tend to have an extremely creative mind that has a hard time calming down. You like to pretend that things don't stress you out, but they totally do. For these reasons, you find it extremely difficult to ever fully relax. The best way for a Leo to unwind is to indulge in your creative side by spending an afternoon enjoying a new craft like painting or crocheting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgos are the perfectionists of the zodiac, so you're no stranger to stress. Your attention to detail is unmatched and gets you ahead in every area of life. However, it's hard for you to turn your brain off from time to time. You're constantly thinking about everything you have to knock out at work, school, or in your life plan. Since you like to be engaged, something like puzzles or cracking open a new book are ideal as a form of mental meditation. Looking to give your brain a break? Any activities that ground your mind—like gardening or meditation—will do you wonders.

READ THIS NEXT: For more astrology delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Libras are very concerned with balance in life. You spend a lot of your time and energy trying to create harmony between other people. You'll go out of your way to help others de-stress and decompress by taking on as much as you can. However, because Libras want to please everyone, you often fall into the trap of spreading yourself too thin. When life starts to get out of control, the best thing for a Libra to do is indulge in your favorite things. Heading to an art museum, going to the movies, or even taking yourself on a date will work like magic for curing your stress.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

People generally see you as one cool customer, Scorpio. However, you're known for having a bit of an intense and obsessive personality under the surface. That's not necessarily a bad thing: You're ambitious and passionate about reaching your full potential. As such, Scorpio can easily burn the candles at both ends if you're not careful. The number one way for a Scorpio to unwind is to sit back and allow yourself to be pampered. Book an afternoon at the day spa, or schedule that massage that's been calling your name.

READ THIS NEXT: The Shallowest Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, you are known for your go-with-the-flow attitudes. This flexible sign adapts and manages to new situations easily, which means you don't get stressed out often. But as the wanderer of the zodiac, if you don't have your freedom, you'll start to feel anxious. So, what should a Sagittarius do to rejuvenate? Try changing up the environment you're in by booking a staycation or a long weekend away. You'll be surprised at how a change of scenery will help you slow down and be present.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn is the overachiever of the zodiac and enjoys having multiple projects to juggle at once. You're known for being super hardworking and can find it hard to unplug. Capricorns often take on too much without realizing it, which will quickly stress you out. You have the tendency to always be "on," which is why you should try taking an occasional technology detox to de-stress. Unplug from everything, and enjoy an afternoon walking around the neighborhood or strolling through the park.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: The Most Attractive Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're the rebel of the zodiac, Aquarius. Whether you're fighting against the status quo or fighting for your fellow man, you find your zen when you're helping others. However, Aquarians spend so much time trying to solve everyone's problems that you forget about your own well-being. Try taking your mind off of your life stresses by doing something spontaneous, like going to a concert or a new restaurant. Switching up your routine will give your active mind some much-needed reset.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're known for your easygoing attitude, Pisces. Some people might think that means you don't get stressed, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Pisces are sensitive souls, and you often absorb the weight of the world around you. And when things get too chaotic, you're notorious for slipping away into your own dreamland. As a cure for your stress, try grabbing your favorite book and running yourself a hot bath. Light some candles, turn on your favorite playlist, and treat yourself to some fun bath bombs for the ultimate self-care ritual.

READ THIS NEXT: The Stingiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.