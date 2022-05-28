There's a lot astrology can tell you about life. From your individual quirks to your dating preferences, most people use the signs as personality indicators, yes, but there's more to it than just that. Some astrologers believe that your zodiac sign influences your heart health.

Medical astrology, traditionally known as iatromathematics, is an ancient technique of astrology that associates various parts of the human body with the different celestial bodies. It's important to note that figuring out health problems using your zodiac sign isn't a science, and you should always seek the advice of licensed professionals when making decisions regarding your physical health. But for those looking to get to know your body better, we spoke with professional astrologers to get their opinion of how your zodiac sign might impact your heart health.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may have heard about Aries having a fiery temper, and it turns out that this could actually be a health indicator, too. Ruled by Mars, the warrior planet of passion and aggression, Aries have a hard time calming down. You may experience poor heart health because you don't know how to cope with your passion and anger. Aries also rules the head, which makes you prone to headaches and migraines. Many Aries suffer from throbbing headaches after getting angry because their blood pressure has skyrocketed. For this reason, it's important for you to unwind and distress as much as possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus, you're one of the more laid-back signs of the zodiac. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, romance, and indulgence, you like to enjoy the finer things in life. And while Venus is a positive planet to have ruling your zodiac sign in regards to heart health, you still run the risk of overdoing it.

"Taurus' tend to overindulge in food and drink and the good life," says Stacee Magee, author and founder of Spirit Fluent. "This lifestyle may put unnecessary strain on the heart in the long run if you're not careful." One way to combat a sedentary lifestyle is to get out and about, and possibly add some meditation to your routine. Taurus rules the throat chakra—so it's important to relax the throat with deep breathing and bring a sense of calm to your daily routine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini, you're one sign that just can't slow down. Between your busy social life and your constant need to achieve, you're always on the move. Your ruling planet Mercury rules over the brain and the nervous system. However, you can bring unnecessary strain on your health if you don't take time to rest. Gemini also rules the throat, lungs, and breath; it's not uncommon for you to suffer from respiratory challenges, insomnia and exhaustion when you're feeling under the weather. This can weaken the immune system and put unnecessary strain on your heart health. Experts suggest you should practice mindfulness and possibly even a technology detox every so often to reset the nerves.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer, you're known for your big heart and nurturing personality. You tend to love with your whole heart: Once you decide to love someone, you put your entire soul into it. Ruled by the moon, you're also known for your connection to emotions and intuition. But you do tend to suppress and internalize issues in order to maintain peace. Cancer is associated with the chest and abdomen—and internalizing these problems can lead to stress on the heart or digestion issues. It's important for you to speak up and clear away blocked feelings that can negatively impact your mood and health.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo, you're the sign that rules the heart—and as such you're known to be generous, happy and warmhearted. "You know that saying, a Leo's heart is their biggest asset? Yeah, it's true—but it's also a double-edged sword," says Magee. Leo's ruler, the Sun, has always been associated with the heart, back, and spinal column. "The Sun rules Leo, which means nearly all issues with Leo's heart will fall under the Sun's influence. This means of all the signs, Leo is most likely to develop back problems, high blood pressure, or irregular heartbeats if you don't take care of yourself." As such, you should keep your heart healthy with a balanced diet and frequent exercise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Of all the zodiac signs, Virgos are the most health-conscious. Your ruling planet Mercury has dominion over the brain and the nervous system, it also controls the connection between the mind and the functions of the body. As a result, you are more likely to have heart trouble when you are stressed out, overworked, or overwhelmed.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You need to be careful with their daily habits to preserve their heart health. Virgos have a tendency to overextend, causing intestinal flare ups to result," says Virginia Castiglione, astrologer at Aquamarine Content. Therefore it is very important for you to embrace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle; prioritizing your health and not burning out can help immensely.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Like Taurus, you're ruled by Venus, the planet of love, romance, and indulgence. And while Venus is a positive planet to have ruling your zodiac sign in regards to heart health, you're susceptible to overdoing things. Generally speaking, Libra, you enjoy good health. Balance is the key to your diet, work, recreation, and relationships. So, if you find yourself overloaded, health and heart trouble may arise from nervous exhaustion. The best way to avoid health issues for you is to stick to a well-balanced routine and invest in daily health habits.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Scorpio, you have a lot of physical and mental energy, so exercise is crucial to maintaining your health. You have good resistance power, so you enjoy good health, and tend to quickly recover from minor health issues. However, you're subject to heart health issues brought on by emotional difficulties.

"Mars can represent problems with anger. As such, Scorpios may experience poor heart health because you don't know how to cope with their frustration and anger," says Castiglione. Try not to spread yourself too thin, and take care of your emotional and mental health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius are very active individuals, both mentally and physically. Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, you're no stranger to a high-impact lifestyle. You're always on the move seeking out a new hobby, travel destination, or relationship. Sagittarius are a ton of fun, but your adrenaline-seeking spirit makes you more impulsive and risk-taking than other signs. As such, you're most likely to find yourself prone to over-indulgence, which can lead to problems in your heart and liver. It's important to balance your thrill-seeking lifestyle with more heart conscious habits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you're no stranger to hard work. Whether in your personal life or career, you're always willing to give a hundred percent effort. As such, Capricorns usually maintain good health and are blessed with strong resilience. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure, which is associated with the bones, knees, teeth, and joints. That can bring about issues with aches and pains as a result of their hard-working lifestyle.

"Saturn brings constraints and the need to earn good things through hard work and effort. Capricorns need to be strict about their habits and routine to preserve their heart health," says Castiglione. "Saturn does reward hard work, so you should be in the clear as long as you stick to what's good for you and forgo temptation."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you march to the beat of your own drum. You live an unconventional lifestyle and are constantly on the move. As fun as that may be, you can put a lot of stress on your physical and mental health if you're not careful. Uranus, your planetary ruler, can bring unexpected and sudden incidents related to heart health, especially if you're under a lot of pressure.

"Aquarius' hearts can suffer from ailments related to arteries or veins like high blood pressure or poor circulation," says Magee. "You also tend to be more at risk for heart attacks due to stress or anxiety over work-related issues or money concerns." Adopting a more laid-back mindset in your life will help lower your stress levels and improve your overall health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces, you're a super-sensitive water sign, and you tend to worry yourself sick. This isn't difficult to do, because Pisces often have weak immune systems. Your health will be affected by minor weather changes and changes to your routine as well. Pisces' delicate constitution does not easily fight off illness, but your respiratory and circulatory systems can also cause you health issues. You may be prone to suffer from anemia, low blood pressure, inflammations, and heart irregularities. Meditation and plenty of rest will help you become more resistant to illness.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.