In a world that seems plagued with selfishness and egocentric thinking, it's important to have people you can count on when things get tough. A supportive friend displays generosity, compassion, understanding, and patience above all else. They won't hesitate to drop what they're doing at a moment's notice to lend a helping hand. In reality, of course, not everyone is like that. But not to worry: Astrology can help you determine which types of people will be there for you through it all. Read on to discover the six zodiac signs that are the most supportive friends, from slightly sympathetic to ride-or-dies.

RELATED: The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Never Be Single, Astrologers Say.

6 Scorpio

Scorpio is known as one of the more private signs of the zodiac. However, this water sign has a secret soft side under the surface of their cool exterior. It may be hard to gain their trust at first, but once you're in a Scorpios inner circle, they're one of the most loyal and loving signs. Not only are Scorpios excellent at listening and keeping secrets, but they're also the type of friends to stick up for someone when they're not there. They also aren't ones to sugarcoat things, which means you can always rely on them to be honest and objective when you need real advice.

5 Capricorn

Capricorn is a planner and doer by nature. They're always thinking about how their actions impact others and never make a decision without weighing all of their options first. This makes them an excellent companion when you find yourself falling on hard times. Not only will Capricorns take the time out of their day to support you, but they'll also be proactive in helping solve problems and getting you back on your feet. While they're not necessarily known for their emotional side, they will always go above and beyond to share their knowledge, advice, and resources with a friend in need.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

RELATED: For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Libra

Libra is known for their fair and balanced outlook on life. While other signs rush to judgment or allow their personal bias to skew their perspective, a Libra will take the time to see a problem from every possible angle. This makes them excellent at giving advice and helping you work toward a solution that will last. Libra knows better than anyone how to create a neutral environment where friends can feel comfortable sharing their vulnerabilities. And as the sign ruled by relationships, they go out of their way to make everyone feel comfortable and safe. You can count on them to always put the other person before themselves.

3 Leo

Leos have larger-than-life personalities and equally big hearts. This courageous and bold sign will always stand up for someone they care about. In relationships, Leos want deep devotion, individualized attention, and unwavering loyalty—and they have no trouble returning that same energy to their friends and loved ones. Their charismatic and generous personalities are the perfect pick-me-up for when you're feeling down in the dumps, and they'll be the first ones to help you forget about what's troubling you. Plus, a Leo will go out of their way to share their resources and time when you're in need without expecting anything in return for their generosity.

RELATED: The Most Gossipy Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer.

2 Taurus

Taurus is known for their patience and steadfastness in their relationships. Dependable and sincere, there is nothing stronger than Taurus' loyalty. So, they'll never go back on their word. Taurus has a strong desire for stability and fairness and will do whatever they can to help make their friends and loved ones feel comfortable. No matter what you're battling in your personal life, you can count on a Taurus to stick by your side.

1 Cancer

Nobody has a bigger heart than Cancer, the most affectionate and nurturing sign of the zodiac. When you're looking for someone to share your feelings with, Cancer will be the first to show up at your house with tissues and your favorite snacks. They'll put aside anything going on in their personal life and pour their heart into making sure you feel comfortable enough to share what's on your mind without the fear of being judged. If you're in need of someone who can listen to your problems with an open heart, look no further than Cancer.

RELATED: This Zodiac Sign Is The Biggest Backstabber, According To Astrologers.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.