Your Love Language, According to Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to romance, everyone shows their affection differently. Some people give lavish gifts, while others plan memorable getaways. The five love languages—acts of service, physical touch, quality time, receiving gifts, and words of affirmation—describe the way you prefer to show love, affection, and build intimacy. Knowing your love language can be helpful in fostering a healthy relationship, and determining if your romance will stand the test of time. So, what do the stars have to say about it? Read on to discover what your love language is according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

When Aries is in love, they are not afraid to show it. As a bold fire sign, you're known for showering your partners with gifts, passion, and attention. When someone's captured your Aries heart there will be no question about how you feel about them. However, your sign has a secret romantic side that needs reaffirming. Aries expect the same amount of adoration from their partner as they give out. This makes words of affirmation a common love language among Aries. Kind words are the perfect way your partner can show they recognize your hard work and appreciate you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus is known for being a bit stubborn in their relationships, but there's a secret, sweet side to this earth sign. You love all things sappy and romantic, and you'll spare no expense when it comes to an anniversary or birthday party for a loved one. However, you tend to prefer more physical affection when you're the one on the receiving end.

"This sensual sign needs touch of all types," says Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology. "Copious amounts of snuggling, massaging, and kissing." This makes physical touch one of the best ways your partner can express affection for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis tend to present an air of curiosity and playfulness in relationships, making them highly energetic and affectionate. Communication and expression are the key ways that Geminis connect with others: Your partner will never be left wondering what you think about a situation because you'll tell them. You'll also need lots of talking, texting, and time to discuss whatever is on your mind. When you're in love, you will spend hours divulging your innermost thoughts, dreams, and goals. This makes words of affirmation the most important love language your partner can use.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancers tend to keep their deeper emotions close to the chest when initially dating someone. However, given the time to open up, you can be one of the most affectionate and deeply physical signs of the zodiac.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"For Moon-ruled Cancer, showing affection will come easily. This sign's native love language is nurturing and attending to your every need," says Peggy Lundquist, astrologer and founder of The Happy Mystic. "Cancer gives of itself freely and could show [their] love for you through selfless acts, putting what you want first." This makes acts of service what your sign needs from a partner.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

When a Leo is in love they can hardly hide it. No one does grand gestures quite like you. With its ruler, the Sun, offering vibrant expression, your love language shines brighter than any other sign in the zodiac. You are also recognized for your fierce loyalty to friends and partners, as well as your accomplishments. However, it means so much more if that praise is coming from someone you really care about. Your partner should use words of affirmation, since they are a surefire way to keep the spark alive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo is the epitome of the acts of service love language. When you're in love, you will offer up help for whatever needs to be done.

"Virgos are inherently in touch with their emotions, even if they struggle to show it sometimes," says astrologer Hannah Pierce. "They tend to exhibit outward gestures of love through touch and subtle gestures done to help you feel better or more relaxed." In short, your partner should "show" instead of "tell."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Ruled by dreamy Venus—the planet of love and romance—Libras thrive in close relationships, and you show your love through loyalty and respect. You want to keep others happy and make sure they know that you genuinely care about their opinions and preferences. Your love is tangible and is often apparent in thoughtful presents. This makes gift-giving and receiving the perfect way your partner can express their devotion.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Scorpios are known for their intensity and passion in close relationships. Physical connection is not only what keeps the spark alive for you, but it's also a key way you show intimacy.

"Scorpios are known for their tough outer shell and compassionate heart," says Pierce. "Though often guarded, once a Scorpio releases their coil, they provide close intimacy and deep affection." If your partner is smitten, they should show it by wanting to know and experience everything about you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When it comes to relationships, Sagittarius is more unconventional than most. You don't tend to stick to the traditional way of doing things. You like to spend quality time with the one you love and have a reputation for being always on the go.

"The fire element brings an enthusiastic nature to this sign that wants to experience as much of life as it can," says Lundquist, "This is an independent sign, so if they want to bring you along with them on their travels, you know that there is love there." Your partner should keep that in mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorns express love by being their partner's rock. Though you may not be as big on public displays of affection, you will work your hardest to give your S.O. the best. As an earth sign with a serious streak, you need a lot of physical connection, hugs, and touch. You also need to know that someone is loyal and can take care of you, so you don't have to worry about anything. With that in mind, your partner will need to show affection through acts of service.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius are the rebels of the zodiac, and this translates into their relationships as well. With Uranus as its ruler, your sign values the unique. As an independent sign, you also value your own freedom, so if you pair up with someone, that means something big. Your partner should show their affection by simply embracing your free-spirited personality and by spending quality time with you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces is one of the most romantic signs of the zodiac, so it's easy for you to sense and show your emotions. This makes you great at offering wonderful words of affirmation. However, you also have a sensitive side that can be tricky to figure out at first.

Loftis has this advice for your partner: "Be romantic and thoughtful; help them to feel safe and secure. Romance them with poetry, flowers, and gifts from the heart. Speak gently to them and allow them to set the tone as far as any physical contact." Open communication and quality time with your partner will help you open your heart to new experiences.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.