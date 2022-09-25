The Most Talkative Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Ever wondered why your colleague won't stop speaking in a meeting even after a few subtle hints? Or why your friend monopolizes the conversation every time you're out? Some people just have the gift of gab, which could be related to their horoscope. According to astrologers, some signs are more conversational and outgoing than others. Whether they're engaging to listen to or just plain annoying, well, that's another story. Read on to discover the six most talkative zodiac signs, from casual chatters to big-mouthed gabbers.

6 Taurus

Tauruses are better known for observing than talking a mile a minute, but all of their careful contemplation leaves them deeply knowledgeable about pretty much everything. "Because they show great interest in all physical matters, from food to sports or whatever you want to talk about, and are acute observers, they make excellent conversationalists," explain Emily and Jessica, Silicon Valley-based astrologers better known as the Leung Twins.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Capricorn

Capricorns are known for being incredibly hard workers and high achievers. Because they're so driven, they often urge others to act similarly. If you have a Capricorn friend or colleague, they've probably told you what to do time and time again—the best groceries to buy, the best vacation to take, and even the best way to approach friendships.

But there's a reason they're so confident in encouraging you; they're usually right. "They don't specialize in telling people what to do but in how to do it because they have impressive depth of knowledge to back up their statements," the Leung Twins explain.

4 Aries

Aries are the energetic leaders of the zodiac, which means they have a lot to say. The Leung Twins describe them as "spontaneous, frank, and open but also self-centered and willful," all while maintaining an air of innocence. Unlike other signs, they don't necessarily try to be the center of attention, they just believe they deserve to be.

But as TikTok astrologer Amanda Lee notes, their ego means they don't mind playing devil's advocate. In fact, this argumentative and analytical sign enjoys pushing buttons. "They're passionate when they talk about subjects and are always up for a debate," she says.

3 Sagittarius

These well-traveled signs are inherently "fun and optimistic," says Lee, who adds that they're always looking to make new friends with whom they can share tales from their latest adventure. As natural extroverts, their bubbly personalities draw people in right away.

But it's not all fun and games for Sags. Hollywood-based astrologer Ryan Marquardt calls them "the philosophers of the zodiac." They'll often use their exciting experiences as teaching opportunities, telling others what they learned during their time abroad. "When you can pin them down to have a conversation, they know how to wow you with their insights," Marquardt promises.

2 Aquarius

Aquarians adore giving long lectures, philosophizing, and debating. Since Mercury, the planet of communication, "operates at its best form" in Aquarius, they are "incredibly effective communicators," explains Marquardt.

This free-spirited, imaginative sign is also considered the most intelligent of the zodiac. They have very strong beliefs, and they want to share them with everyone, regardless of if they're interested. "They love giving other people a new way to think about something," says Marquardt. "Their ideas and opinions can feel a little strange to others, but they always speak from a place of honesty, and they usually have facts and sources to back up whatever they're saying." If they get on a roll about an impassioned topic, they will not stop talking.

1 Gemini

Have you ever met a Gemini who wasn't completely chatty? These social butterflies thrive when wowing folks with their wild exploits. They'll often go on an adventure (whether a vacation or a date) simply for the story. "Gemini's ruling planet is Mercury, so they know how to speak whenever needed," says Marquardt. They're able to strike up a conversation with anyone, and at a gathering, they'll make sure even the most introverted guest is completely comfortable.

But don't think that just because they're the most talkative they're also the best communicators. "They don't always have a specific point, and they bounce around from one subject to the next super quickly," Marquardt notes. This is rooted in a good place, though. Geminis long to make meaningful connections with people and do this by babbling away.