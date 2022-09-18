For some people, being timely isn't an issue at all. They live to mark things off their to-do list and are seen as reliable in the workplace. But for others, looming deadlines and missed appointments are a way of life. This can make them appear lazy at times, but this last-minute nature may be partially out of their control. Astrologers say that some zodiac signs are more prone to procrastinating than others, from those who casually dilly dally to people who truly can't do anything without a major delay. Read on to see if your colleague who needs constant reminding or your family member who never bothers to RSVP made it on the list.

6 Libra

Libras don't mean to hesitate, they just have a hard time deciding what they want. "Libra's constant indecision is one of the main reasons they procrastinate," says Hollywood astrologer Ryan Marquardt. "Symbolized by the scales, Libra is constantly weighing more than one option, so they can easily struggle to figure out how to prioritize, leading to a mental paralysis that prevents them from taking action and moving forward," Marquardt explains.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Cancer

Marquardt explains that because Cancer is a water sign "they're wrapped up with emotional matters." Their thoughts and anxieties can cause them to have a hard time focusing when they need to get something done. They'll wait to send an email because they're worried about the response, or they'll neglect their to-do list because it's stressing them out.

However, "Cancer is a cardinal sign, so they like to be in control and take initiative," notes Marquardt. So if they're able to separate their emotions from a task, they will certainly take charge of it.

4 Virgo

Virgos are notoriously high achievers. But because they expect the best from everyone, including themselves, they tend to obsess over the small stuff. "Virgo is the perfectionist sign, and they pay full attention to every small detail, which is time-consuming," explains spiritual healer and astrologer Emily Newman.

Striving for perfection also makes it hard for this sign to get going on something unless they're confident they can accomplish it 100 percent. "Virgo is a mutable sign, which means they're constantly changing and have a hard time committing to anything," Marquardt says. "Once Virgo finally decides to start something, they'll obsessively work at it until they feel like it's finished—but getting them to start is the hard part."

3 Sagittarius

Sagittarians are high-energy and impulsive, leading to many missed deadlines. Marquardt says they'll "blaze through tons of different goals and projects in life, but many will be left unfinished."

This is due to Sags' love of having fun. "They don't like to miss out on any opportunities that life offers, yet they find it difficult to get involved," notes Newman. Maybe they said they'd join a volleyball league and a kickball club at the same time and now they're facing decision time. These free spirits are also always busy planning their next vacation or adventurous outing, which makes focusing on what's right in front of them difficult.

2 Gemini

Geminis could give lessons in procrastination and indecision. After all, their sign represents twins, which means they often feel split in half. This scattered sign is always moving on to something else—a new job, a new significant other, a new chore—without finishing up their last task. Marquardt describes them as "the quintessential sign that gets distracted by shiny objects."

Like Sagittarius, Gemini loves to have a good time and socialize, and if something isn't ranking on their fun meter, they'll be ready to move on or delay doing it. "They have the ability to focus their minds on one thing, but they can't hold that focus for very long because they suffer from boredom easily," Marquardt explains.

1 Pisces

Pisces would rather take a nap than do their taxes. "As the sleepiest sign of the zodiac, it can be extremely difficult to motivate Pisces into action," Marquardt says. "[They're] the sign that's most likely to snooze their alarm in the morning or arrive late to work or let half a day go by before deciding to start knocking items off their to-do list."

One of the roots of this behavior is that this sign gets easily flustered. "When Pisces is pressured, rushed, or overwhelmed, they start to escape their real-world duties and procrastinate like it's their job," notes Marquardt.

The other reason Pisces procrastinates is their highly innovative and creative nature, Newman notes. It's tough for them to take on tasks that don't feel artistically fruitful or that don't motivate them. They have "their own special method of doing things," Newman says.