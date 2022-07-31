The Most Scattered Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

We all know people who are a little bit scattered. Maybe they can't be on time to save their life. Or they're always losing important paperwork (oh, and where's that passport again?). It could even be that they zone out during important conversations or leave messes—both physical and emotional—in their wake. However, this personality trait might not be their fault. Instead, it could have to do with their horoscope sign. Here, astrology experts tell us the most scattered zodiac signs, from the slightly chaotic to the deviously disorganized.

6 Libra

This friendly and charming sign might not feel scattered, but they can appear that way to others. "For Libra to be happy, everything needs to be balanced," says Tara Bennet, professional astrologer and spiritual coach at MediumChat. "Often, Libras spend so much time calculating what is their fair share of work they simply run out of time."

Expect them to submit group projects late or show up tardy to birthdays and important events. They were likely almost on time—but overanalyzed the situation for a little too long. As Bennet says, sometimes "Libras need to stop looking at pros and cons and focus more on living life."

5 Cancer

Cancer is nurturing and empathetic, and frequently puts others' needs ahead of their own. Unfortunately, this can sometimes create clashes in scheduling, according to celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman.

"If they want to dedicate an hour every morning to cleaning, or catching up with paperwork, but a friend calls upset after a break-up or needs help with moving house, Cancerians will forget all about the cleaning or the filing," she explains. "'There are bigger fish to fry!' they'll think." On the bright side, this friend will always show up for you when you need them (and there will be no tardiness whatsoever).

4 Aquarius

Aquarius is known for being unusually creative. But with that creativity can be a bit of chaos. "They're great at focusing, so they can be neat and tidy when they're working on a project, but which project?" says Honigman. "When their ideas come, they arrive all at once. Unable to choose, they sign up for all the courses, buy all the fabric designs, and agree to all the gallery visits." Unsurprisingly, many of those projects and RSVPs fall by the wayside when it's actually time to do them.

3 Aries

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, which means they prefer to be the first and fastest sign in real life. "Fiery and excitable, they jump from project to project and only engage in high-octane, exciting jobs, and leave the boring stuff for later," says Honigman. "When is later, exactly? It doesn't exist. Later rarely comes."

This sign will hop from party to party, hold down multiple side hustles, and say "yes" to pretty much anything. Because of that, they're frequently late, distracted, and unable to give any one thing their full attention. This reads as scattered to those who engage with them most.

2 Sagittarius

You likely know your Sagittarius friend for being highly impulsive. They're always booking their next flight, plotting an upcoming backpacking trip, or making a cool dinner reservation. However, they sometimes skip the details.

"Sagittarians prefer to come up with ideas for their next adventures rather than actually planning them out," says Bennet. "Skipping the fine print and focusing on the fun ahead, Sagittarians need to remember the devil is in the detail." They'll frequently do things like try to travel with an expired passport or make back-to-back reservations at cocktail bars without considering their budget.

1 Gemini

Gemini, the sign of the Twins, has a dual nature that often tugs them in two directions at once—and so it's no wonder they often feel and appear scattered. "Ruled by Mercury, Gemini uses its communication passions to avoid any semblance of organization, and just have as much fun as possible chatting, chatting, chatting," says Honigman. "Geminis are gifted writers and creatives, and will have scraps of ideas and half-written poems laying around everywhere."

They have many social engagements but will often show up in a state of chaos. "They'll arrive invariably late and flustered, having got lost on the train because they missed their stop while they were making new friends," says Honigman. Sure, you can count on this sign to be the life of the party. But you can't always depend on them to arrive at the party in the first place.