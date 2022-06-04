Some people just know how to work the room. Whether it's the way they make others feel heard, the warmth of their laugh, or their likable personality, they just seem to have a natural charisma that attracts others. To be charming is to have a certain glow and joie de vivre that draws people in—and it just might have something to do with astrology. Here, we divulge the most charming zodiac signs from a little alluring to having that 100 percent wow factor.

6 | Scorpio

Intensity, shrewdness, and intelligence are just a few traits that make this sign so charming. Scorpios don't spend too much time obsessing about themselves and they don't tend to dwell on how well they're liked. They have a very sound idea of who they are, and others are drawn to this confidence. Scorpios love fiercely and fully and are never phony or fake—so that charm you're getting is legit. Scorpios just have a way of making people feel alive when they are around.

5 | Gemini

Geminis tend to be a very magnetic sign that can adapt to any situation. They're known for their ability to walk into any room and easily win people over with their intellect and humor. Ruled by Mercury—the planet of communication—these smooth talkers always know exactly what to say and when to say it. This air-sign energy can take on a chatty, highly sociable, and extroverted aura, with Gemini's most charming quality being their wit.

4 | Aries

There's something about Aries that demands to be noticed. But despite their ambitious personalities, they don't take life too seriously. Their charm comes in the form of unwavering positivity—their ability to smile and laugh over their mistakes is infectious. Aries are also charming because they project confidence, even in the most challenging situations. As the first sign of the zodiac, they're adventurous and bold and comfortable enough in their own skin to always be their authentic selves.

3 | Libra

Libra is one of the more charming of all the zodiac signs. Not only are they ruled by Venus—the planet of romance, beauty, and affection—they also rule over the seventh house of personal relationships. This extroverted air sign is known for their agreeable, well-balanced personality. The most charming quality of Libra is their sincerity: This diplomatic sign tends to be very mindful of others and their feelings. Even when situations get tense, Libras know how to keep their cool and stay composed. They often make great problem solvers because of their witty, smart, and objective nature.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 | Taurus

Taurus is known for being hardworking, practical, and focused, which aren't normally traits associated with being charming. However, thanks to their ruling planet Venus, Taurus have the ability to charm others in their own way. Their down-to-earth personalities act as a grounding force for many, and their love of all things pleasure and indulgence make them especially fun to be around.

1 | Leo

Out of all the signs, Leo is likely to win the award for most charming. Leos have incredible confidence and charisma. Ruled by the Sun—the ruler of the ego and soul's purpose—Leo is known for their passion and larger than life persona. As a naturally sociable sign, they love nothing more than to bond with good friends. The most charming quality of Leo is their confidence. Leos are extremely smooth in both words and actions, and they always know how to make you feel appreciated.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.