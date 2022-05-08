The Most Passionate Zodiac Sign, According to an Astrologer

In life, passion is key. Whether that means an intense love of a hobby, spicy date nights, or healthy debates, keeping the spark alive in one form or another is important. If you're wondering why certain people seem like they have more of a fire inside of them than others, it could have something to do with astrology. Read on to discover the six most passionate signs, from slightly heated to extremely feverish.

6 Cancer

Cancers are known for how deeply they care about others. This water sign has big feels—meaning they're also extremely sensitive—but they have a tendency to retreat into their shell to protect themselves. "Moon-ruled, you often can only catch a flicker of what is really happening beneath the surface," says Jill Loftis, astrologer and founder of Nuit Astrology. "Yet their passions run deep and strong, especially when it comes to protecting their home, nurturing their children, or caring for their family." Expect that drive to filter into any and all of their relationships.

5 Taurus

The passion of Taurus is a slow burn, so you'll need to be patient as they reveal their desires to you. "Their drive and will is applied in the pursuits of pleasure, and they can be deeply passionate about the Earth and nature, good food, good wine, and embodied experiences," says Loftis. But their ardor can also have its pitfalls. "Unbelievably stubborn, this energy can be directed towards nursing an epic grudge or refusing to budge based on principles or ideals," she adds. So, don't get on their bad side or you'll experience some fiery rage.

4 Sagittarius

Sagittarians contain multitudes: They're adventurous, loyal, and gregarious. This mutable fire sign also deeply enjoys "passionate debates of philosophy equally as well as sharing their thoughts on the latest Marvel movie," says Loftis. In addition to some healthy disagreement, "this sign loves to express their zeal in challenging physical pursuits as well as spontaneous sexual exploits," she adds. They are also incredibly independent, so they have "a fervor for freedom." So, be sure to give them plenty of space.

3 Leo

Always the performer, Leo brings high emotions to the table for all interactions. "Passionate displays of anger, sexuality, or just plain drama, are to be expected with this sign who prefers the limelight and will work hard to get there—and to stay there," explains Loftis.

2 Scorpio

Scorpios are known for their ferocity and candor. But for this Mars-ruled sign, their passion is displayed with a little more stealth. "Scorpio applies their passionate intensity to all interests, whether it is the pursuit of money or the pursuit of pleasure," says Loftis. Scorpios will become deeply engaged with anything that catches their interest, so expect them to go all in.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

1 Aries

Ruled by Mars, Aries wants what it wants when it wants it. This fire sign is fierce and fearless, so it's no surprise that it's the most passionate sign of the zodiac. "Whether their passion is directed in the devotion of a love relationship, a fierce game of volleyball, or their enthusiastic disagreement with you, there will be a passionate spark of fire in all interactions," says Loftis. Expect them to always dive headfirst into what captures their spirited energy.

