How You Act in Love, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you believe in love at first sight or in a slow-burning romance, everyone shows their affection differently when they've fallen for someone. However, if you want some insight into how a person may act when they're smitten, astrology can give you answers. Ultimately, understanding how you and your partner express your romantic side can play a huge role in making the relationship successful. Read on to discover how your sign affects the way you act when you're in love.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries, you're a go-getter who doesn't like to slow down for anything—and love is no exception. You want the best of everything and refuse to settle for less. When you're starry-eyed about someone, things move at a whirlwind pace. Fancy dinners, extravagant gifts, and plenty of "good morning" texts will be on the menu. You also tend to shower the other person with affection and plenty of compliments. Since Aries enjoys bragging about the people who are closest to them, it's only natural when you're in love you'll be non-stop talking about your beau. That's when you (and everyone you know) will see that you're really smitten.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

As an earth sign, Taurus prefers to stay home for a romantic date night rather than go out on the town. But not just anyone is allowed in your home—it takes a real commitment to allow people into your personal space. So, if you find yourself obsessively cleaning your apartment so you can invite your new flame over for dinner, that's a good sign that romance is in the air. And with your love language being physical touch, you can expect things with a new partner to get steamy fast. You won't be able to keep your hands off of the object of your affection for very long.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You're known for being the flirt of the zodiac, Gemini. But it takes more than a stimulating conversation to catch your eye. The sure sign that you've fallen fast is when you can't stop thinking about the other person. Whether it's collecting memes to send their way or picking out a book to give them later, when you're in love you will always be thinking about the next time you get to see your beau. And being such a fun-loving sign, there will be no shortage of adventure when you're falling for someone. You know you've got it bad when you're purchasing two sets of tickets for that vacation or concert because you can't imagine doing anything exciting without that special someone.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer, you're known for being one of the most empathetic and nurturing signs of the zodiac. Unlike other signs that like to play it cool in relationships, you wear your heart on your sleeve. When it comes to love, you treasure any time you have with your significant other. What matters to you isn't so much what you do, but who you're doing it with. And although you can have a tough exterior when first meeting people, your armor falls away fast when you feel emotionally vulnerable with another person. Words of affirmation and sappy poems are a sure sign you're falling fast.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo gets labeled as the "show-off" of the zodiac, but a Leo in love will go above and beyond to brag about their partner. When you're smitten, it'll show up on your social media feed with endless photos of your adventures and romantic candlelight dinners for the world to see. And when you finally find that person worthy of sharing the spotlight, you'll have no trouble letting down your guard and getting real with your partner. If that wasn't enough to prove your loyalty, a few dozen roses being sent to their place of work certainly couldn't hurt.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgos are notorious for being perfectionists. You obsess over every little detail, and your love life is no different. Because it's often your way or the highway, it takes a special person to make you reconsider your opinion on matters. That means you'll only date people whose perspectives you value most. You'll know you're in love when you can't seem to make a decision without running it by your partner first.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)

Libra, you're one cool customer when it comes to love. Unlike other signs that enjoy the chase, you prefer to be the one who's being pursued. You'll know you're head over heels when you find yourself texting first and being the one to make plans for a date night out. The sure sign that you're in a relationship that's meant to last is when you invite your new partner out to that exclusive new restaurant or show them that local hot spot that you haven't even brought your best friends to yet.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 21)

Of all the signs of the zodiac, Scorpio is one of the toughest to crack since you prefer to keep your emotions close to the chest. While it might take a bit of time to gain your trust, you can be sure you're falling fast when you start confiding all of your secrets and vulnerabilities in your partner. But it's not just sharing secrets that show you're in love; it's also your ability to keep them. When you're enamored, you will never betray the trust of the person you're with. In relationships, you're very devoted and loyal, as well as being a hopeless romantic.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is one of the most sociable signs of the zodiac, which means you are constantly rubbing elbows with new people. It's hard to get you to commit because you don't like to stay in one place too long. So when you fall in love, Sagittarius, it's obvious to everyone around you. For instance, your adventurous spirit will quickly shift to accommodate two passengers on the next flight or road trip. And, as the bluntest and most truthful sign of the zodiac, you'll also have a hard time keeping every little thought, opinion, and dream about the future together to yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn, you're just as goal-oriented in love as you are in work. But when you've fallen for someone, you may show off a side of yourself that others rarely get to see. Instead of being solely practical, you become a bit more playful. When you're enamored with someone, you will be more carefree and spontaneous, and your normally serious personality will melt away. It takes a lot to catch your eye; however, once your heart has been won, you're in it for the long haul.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you are known for your love of freedom in every aspect of life. Traditional romance is not usually your cup of tea because it makes you feel tied down. But when you fall, it's fast and hard. While you can be a little eccentric, when you're smitten, you are comfortable showing your weird side. It's natural that your lover will be your best friend and confidant, and you'll want to share every single detail with them. Like Sagittarius, you're an open book.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces are the hopeless romantics of the zodiac. There is no sign that loves love more than Pisces. You're known for your compassion and open-heartedness. You enjoy sharing your advice and support with the people you care about, including your significant others. In relationships, you're selfless: Your number one priority is to ensure the person you're with feels as special as they make you feel. This means plenty of cuddling kisses, romantic gestures, and dates to keep the romance alive.

Lauren Ash is an astrologer and culture writer based in St. Louis. You can follow her on Twitter or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and cosmic guidance.