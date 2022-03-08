There are few things that keep the sparks going in a relationship like a passionate kiss. While it's possible to find your long-term match with any zodiac sign, it's important to understand how each one likes to smooch. For some people, it just comes naturally⁠—while others like to play it more reserved. From how you like to flirt to learning more about your love language, there's a lot that astrology can teach you about romance. And what would romance be without lip-locks? Read on to discover which zodiac sign is the best kisser, from better than average to rocking your world.

6 Capricorn

When it comes to experience, nobody tops a Capricorn. Their natural swagger and confidence can be intimidating in the boardroom—but it translates well to their kissing ability. While they may not have the promiscuous streak other signs do, Capricorns know how to use their kisses to communicate commitment. They also have the ability to make their partner feel secure with just a single peck on the lips. Kisses from a Capricorn might have you hearing wedding bells.

5 Gemini

If you want something more spontaneous in your make-outs, look no further than Geminis. These social butterflies are known for their gift of gab and linguistic abilities, so it's safe to assume they know how to work their mouths. Geminis love making new friends everywhere they go, meaning they've picked up a trick or two in their travels. These cheeky air signs might play hard to get at first but if you can keep up with their razor-sharp wit, you'll be rewarded with a dizzying, laughter-filled smooch session that will last until the sun comes up.

4 Scorpio

If you're looking for that Notebook-style, Noah and Allie type of love, you'll find it with a Scorpio. These mysterious water signs aren't too keen on making the first move; they prefer to let others come to them. However, there's a possessive, primal energy hiding under the surface of every Scorpio. Just when you think you have the upper hand, they'll pull you into a raw and intense lip-lock that's sure to make you weak in the knees. It's important to note that Scorpios often have a reputation for being too intense, but that passion is what makes this sign one of the best kissers of the zodiac.

3 Sagittarius

The perfect mix of cool, calm, and collected, fiery Sagittarius knows how to adapt their flirting style to win people over. Their carefree attitude makes Sagittarius some of the best kissers of the zodiac. Unlike other signs that are worried about moving too fast or appearing to come on too strong, Sagittarius loves to live in the moment. They're not afraid to go in for a kiss first and they certainly don't care what other people might think. They're too busy creating an adventure out of every moment in life, which means they're the sign most likely to give you that movie-worthy make-out session you've been waiting for.

2 Taurus

It should be no surprise that Venus-ruled Taurus is considered one of the best kissers of the zodiac. They may not have the outward swagger other signs exhibit, but what they lack in showmanship they make up for in sensuality. Truly, Taurus may make you wait for a bit before the big moment—they are known for their slow and steady relationship pace. Once you have piqued their interest, romantic and sensual Taurus knows how to set the mood. By the time you're done with dinner, dancing, and drinks, you'll be melting into their arms for a kiss to seal the deal.

1 Pisces

Dreamy and romantic, Pisces is easily the most romantic zodiac sign, which makes them excellent kissers. Their mutable water energy helps tune them into their partners' unspoken desires and dreams. This makes them very intuitive partners—both emotionally and physically. Pisces enjoy all manners of physical touch in relationships. So don't be surprised if a normally shy Pisces turns playful behind closed doors.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

It takes a few key ingredients to be considered among the zodiac's best kissers: confidence, passion, experience, and emotional intelligence. And while most astrologers agree that compatibility expands beyond your sun sign, it can still tell you a lot about navigating your love life.

