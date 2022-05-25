The Most Intense Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Sometimes when you meet someone you're immediately blown away by how intense they are. Whether you're on a first date with someone who gets right down to the most extreme questions or someone won't stop staring at you from across the bar, some people just have a different level of intensity. And people can channel this power: Some are always at the gym, while others put on a show as lawyers in a courtroom. But are there any ways to understand where this behavior is coming from? As it turns out, astrology can provide some hints about which signs are most likely to be ob a deeper level than others. Read on to find out which zodiac signs are the most intense, from the energetic and excited to completely concentrated on one thing only.

6 Libra

Libras are known for seeking justice and they won't stop until they find it. Valerie Evans, author of Forensic Astrology 101, explains that because of this, Librans are often the lawyers of the zodiac. One example is Libra Kim Kardashian, who's currently hoping to become a lawyer. But sometimes, they can channel all of this energy into the arts. Evans says Libras "are intense with their creativity and performance. She cites rocker Tommy Lee, a Libra sun, as one good example, who's "known for the intensity of his drumming and his love of performing."

5 Cancer

Cancers are famous for getting emotional about every little thing. They just don't have it in them to be low-key, whether they're holding grudges or protecting their family. Melissa Rhodes, co-founder of Psychics 1on1, tells us Cancers often experience intense "mood swings and resentment of the injustices surrounding them each day." "Cancer has very little patience and can show annoyance at the slightest disagreement," Rhodes says. This impatience can lead to extreme behavior if they aren't able to calm down.

4 Capricorn

Capricorns are notoriously hard workers. If you've ever had a Cap colleague, you know that nothing can stop them when they get in the zone. Evans warns, "Capricorns can work themselves to death because they work with such intensity that their body will break down before they realize it." This concentration can lead to promotions, but it can also mean they don't have much of a personal life because they're so hyper-focused on their goals.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

3 Leo

Leos always want to be in charge. They are, after all, the kings and queens of the Zodiac. Because of their leadership skills, they often won't stop until they get what they want. In some cases, Leos channel this intensity into working out nonstop. Evans explains, "Leos' passion for strength and fitness is a testament to their intensity from a physical perspective." They always want to look and feel their best, so you can expect to find Leos constantly striving for more, whether in the gym or the office. Evans says, "They are often committed to high performance and excellence."

2 Aries

It's not surprising that Aries comes in on top of this list, since they're used to being the best. Evans explains Aries often become leaders and dictators because they "give impassioned speeches and work tirelessly to enlist the help of thousands to support their cause." They're not just impressive at controlling a crowd, they're also good at motivating people, including themselves. Evans describes Aries as always able to "accomplish an impossible task."

1 Scorpio

Scorpios are famous for their intensity. According to Evans, "Mars-ruled Scorpios will dig deep until they can't dig anymore," which makes them " intense in everything they do." The forensic astrologer tells us many Scorpios are investigators because they're "committed to unearthing the truth."

