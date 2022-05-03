The Grumpiest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Not everyone can be happy all the time, but some people can definitely be a little moodier than others. Maybe they get too ornery when they're overtired, or perhaps nothing seems to bring a smile to their face. It's likely you've found yourself adapting to these challenging personalities along the way. If you've wondered why your friend or even your significant other always seems a little surly, astrology might be able to provide some answers. Read on to discover the six grumpiest signs, from slightly irritable to constantly crabby.

6 Virgo

Virgos are extremely polite—that is, until things don't go their way. This sign can turn curmudgeonly if they feel like someone isn't listening to them. Jetta, an astrology blogger, explains Virgos are "prone to feeling dissatisfied or disappointed with how things are," especially since they have such high expectations.

Briana Saussy, author and founder of the Sacred Arts Academy, adds that this sign is often unhappy because they're "the most critical and self-critical sign and they'll always find something to complain about."

Generally speaking, Virgos let the little things bother them. Saussy says this neat sign is displeased if things are out of place. If you live with a Virgo, try not to let your dishes sit in the sink, because they'll feel "bothered." If you do take it upon yourself to clean up, they'll definitely be a bit more cheerful.

5 Cancer

Cancers are emotional people, which means they get angry if someone hurts them or someone they love. They can be crabby (like their sign) and have hard shells to protect themselves. If you're friends with a Cancer and upset them, don't expect a confrontation; instead, Jetta says, "they tend to clam up and withdraw from others" when they're in a bad mood. If they do get grumpy, they can be up and down, immature, and sarcastic to hide how they really feel.

4 Pisces

Like Cancer, this water sign is also emotional and sensitive which can lead to what Jetta calls "sullen moods." According to her, Pisces go between wanting to be social and complete withdrawal if they're unhappy. So when this sign is prickly, it's probably because "someone has wronged them," and they're holding onto it.

3 Capricorn

Capricorns aim to always do their best and they expect others to work equally hard. Saussy describes Capricorns as "grumpy when people around them are not putting forth as much effort as they are." This can be especially difficult if you work with a Capricorn. If they see you slacking off, don't be surprised if they give you some side-eye.

According to Jetta, this sign also has a reputation for being "solemn and solitary," which can lead to them doing well in business, but can also often make them come across as irritable. Because of their intense focus, Capricorns "can be impatient with disruptions and nonsense that interferes with their agenda."

2 Aquarius

Aquarians expect others to behave exactly how they want them to and most importantly, agree with them on their theories. That leads to disappointment when friends and family voice differing opinions. Saussy tells us this fixed sign "has strong feelings about all kinds of things and they are often disappointed when people don't live up to their high ideals."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Jetta warns that while this sign can be perfectly pleasant, "when they're under stress and things are not going their way, they can get pretty salty and sour with a propensity for temperamental outbursts."

1 Scorpio

Saussy says this Mars-ruled sign "tends to be impatient, and they easily see where things, people and situations can be improved." Because they're always looking to make improvements, they can be difficult people. It doesn't help that they hate small talk, which makes them appear grouchy to folks who don't know them. Saussy says it's not that Scorpios are all angry—"they're just intensely interested in excellence and need friends who understand."

Jetta adds that Scorpios are "known for sometimes slipping into a brooding and introspective state," especially if they want to be alone. If a Scorpio says they need a little me-time, it's best to let them be because they could be ultra-irritable.

