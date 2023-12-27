Relationships

The Most Vulnerable Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

Sometimes a tough exterior can guard the most sensitive of souls.

By Michelle Cohen Courtney Shapiro
December 27, 2023
While vulnerability may be called an emotional weakness by some, others see it as just the opposite. It takes courage to show your true colors, and it's often a more confident person who's willing to take the social risk. But sometimes, the most vulnerable among us are the ones who don't realize it. That's why we turned to astrologers to see who has this trait. Read on for their insights about which zodiac signs are the most vulnerable, from slightly sensitive to completely emotional.

6
Gemini (May 21-June 21)

couple sitting on the floor talking
SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Social and communicative, these air signs tend to keep their interactions on the lighter side. However, if you're close to them, they'll open up pretty easily—and once they start, you won't get them to stop.

"Their dual nature can make them feel conflicted, and they deeply crave someone who truly understands and accepts both sides of their personality," explains Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.

5
Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Please don't let this be the end
iStock

Tauruses come off as secure and stable. But deep down, Rodriguez says, they can be quite vulnerable when faced with change or instability in their personal lives.

"To overcome this, they find comfort in routine and predictability," she explains. "Unfortunately, any disruption can cause significant stress, which is where their more sensitive side is expressed."

4
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Loving young husband hold crying wife hand showing empathy and support, millennial couple sit on couch at home reconcile after fight, caring man making peace with beloved woman. Relationships concept
iStock

Libra's easygoing personality and desire to please others means "they often go to great lengths to maintain peace, sometimes at the cost of their own needs," explains Rodriguez.

Even if something is bothering them, they'd rather avoid conflict than address it. "This can leave them feeling unfulfilled or taken advantage of as they struggle to assert themselves while keeping everyone else happy," adds Rodriguez.

3
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20)

young man in glasses sitting on a bench in the park with sad facial expression. Office worker lost his job. Middle aged man despair economic crisis.
iStock

Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac, viewing the world through rose-colored glasses. "Their tendency to escape into fantasy can be a defense mechanism against harsh realities," explains Rodriguez.

Because they absorb the emotions of others, Pisces can quickly get overloaded. "They can easily feel overwhelmed by the weight of the world's problems or get hurt in situations where their compassion is not reciprocated," says Rodriguez.

2
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Sad Man Looking Out Window
iStock

As a water sign, Scorpio has deep and complex emotions, but they work tirelessly to hide this vulnerability from others.

"Scorpio loves to present the image of stoicism and strength, and similarly expects these same traits to be demonstrated by those around them," explains Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense. "However, whilst they may often appear overly sharp or intimidating, these are simply the emotional walls they build around them for protection."

1
Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Jealous woman sitting on sofa holding phone feeling sad waiting for call, frustrated millennial girl upset or worried receiving bad news in mobile message on smartphone at home, cyberbullying concept
Shutterstock

It's probably no surprise that the most emotional zodiac sign is also the most vulnerable.

"Ruled by the mysterious and changeable Moon, Cancers have a hard time keeping their anxieties and insecurities under control and are very easily hurt by people," explains Clare. "This vulnerability leads them to rely heavily on friends and family for emotional support."

This also means that they can be overly sensitive to rejection or criticism. "That's why they need a secure environment to truly thrive," notes Rodriguez. However, if you've earned the trust of this sensitive sign, they will be incredibly loyal and nurturing to you in return.

