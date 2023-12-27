The Most Vulnerable Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers
Sometimes a tough exterior can guard the most sensitive of souls.
While vulnerability may be called an emotional weakness by some, others see it as just the opposite. It takes courage to show your true colors, and it's often a more confident person who's willing to take the social risk. But sometimes, the most vulnerable among us are the ones who don't realize it. That's why we turned to astrologers to see who has this trait. Read on for their insights about which zodiac signs are the most vulnerable, from slightly sensitive to completely emotional.
6
Gemini (May 21-June 21)
Social and communicative, these air signs tend to keep their interactions on the lighter side. However, if you're close to them, they'll open up pretty easily—and once they start, you won't get them to stop.
"Their dual nature can make them feel conflicted, and they deeply crave someone who truly understands and accepts both sides of their personality," explains Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac.
5
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Tauruses come off as secure and stable. But deep down, Rodriguez says, they can be quite vulnerable when faced with change or instability in their personal lives.
"To overcome this, they find comfort in routine and predictability," she explains. "Unfortunately, any disruption can cause significant stress, which is where their more sensitive side is expressed."
4
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Libra's easygoing personality and desire to please others means "they often go to great lengths to maintain peace, sometimes at the cost of their own needs," explains Rodriguez.
Even if something is bothering them, they'd rather avoid conflict than address it. "This can leave them feeling unfulfilled or taken advantage of as they struggle to assert themselves while keeping everyone else happy," adds Rodriguez.
3
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20)
Pisces is the dreamer of the zodiac, viewing the world through rose-colored glasses. "Their tendency to escape into fantasy can be a defense mechanism against harsh realities," explains Rodriguez.
Because they absorb the emotions of others, Pisces can quickly get overloaded. "They can easily feel overwhelmed by the weight of the world's problems or get hurt in situations where their compassion is not reciprocated," says Rodriguez.
2
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
As a water sign, Scorpio has deep and complex emotions, but they work tirelessly to hide this vulnerability from others.
"Scorpio loves to present the image of stoicism and strength, and similarly expects these same traits to be demonstrated by those around them," explains Rachel Clare, an astrologer at Mysticsense. "However, whilst they may often appear overly sharp or intimidating, these are simply the emotional walls they build around them for protection."
1
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
It's probably no surprise that the most emotional zodiac sign is also the most vulnerable.
"Ruled by the mysterious and changeable Moon, Cancers have a hard time keeping their anxieties and insecurities under control and are very easily hurt by people," explains Clare. "This vulnerability leads them to rely heavily on friends and family for emotional support."
This also means that they can be overly sensitive to rejection or criticism. "That's why they need a secure environment to truly thrive," notes Rodriguez. However, if you've earned the trust of this sensitive sign, they will be incredibly loyal and nurturing to you in return.
