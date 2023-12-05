The Most Self-Absorbed Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

For some people, it's always me, myself, and I. They're constantly sharing their life story or shifting the conversation so the focus is back on them—and by the time they're done talking, they don't have any energy left to listen to someone else. If you've ever wondered why these folks must always be the center of attention, it could be related to their horoscope, astrologers say. Keep reading to find out the most self-absorbed zodiac signs, from slightly selfish to totally self-obsessed.

6 Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Cancers are typically known for their nurturing nature and supportive ways. But Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs, points out that they can be self-absorbed when it comes to their emotional needs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"They often internalize their feelings and as a result, focus more on their own emotional ups and downs," she says. "This introspection can sometimes make them oblivious to the needs of those around them, not out of narcissism, but due to their deep self-reflection."

5 Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpios like to keep to themselves. They're sensitive water signs with big emotions, and oftentimes it's hard for them to deal with other people's feelings when they can't get a hold on their own. It's why they can come across as self-absorbed.

"They take great care to protect their privacy, showing the world only what they want them to see," explains Tara Bennet, astrologer and spiritual coach at Mediumchat.

They don't want to risk getting hurt by letting people in. If you betray them, though, be warned that taking care of themselves is their sole priority and they will seek revenge.

4 Gemini (May 21-June 19)

Geminis are the most talkative zodiac sign and love nothing more than gossiping with coworkers or entertaining those at a party with details of their latest life story.

"The thing is that they love expressing their thoughts and ideas, and might get so wrapped up in sharing their own stories that they forget to give equal time to others," says Rodriguez. "Their curiosity often circles back to their own experiences and perspectives."

3 Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries are the firstborns of the zodiac, so they instinctively put themselves as the top priority in virtually every situation. "They have a strong sense of self and a powerful drive to assert their individuality," explains Rodriguez.

"They're so focused on their own ambitions and being a winner, they rarely notice others' needs or aspirations," adds Bennet.

Ultimately, their competitive nature overshadows their ability to see things from other perspectives, which makes them seem self-centered.

2 Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leos are born with a sense of entitlement. These fire signs are the happiest when the spotlight is on them, but because they thrive on attention, they are often less aware of the feelings of people around them.

"Although they are generous to a fault, they'll only take care of others once they have met their own needs," explains Bennet. "They play the only leading role in their life and expect others to cater to their needs."

1 Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius is the most self-absorbed zodiac sign because these highly intellectual folks are always laser-focused on the next big thing.

"They can get so wrapped up in their visions for the future or their unique perspectives [that] ultimately they overlook the immediate needs and feelings of others," explains Rodriguez.

Bennet also points out that they're perfectly happy with their own company: "They stay on the edge, preferring to watch rather than mingle and simply focus on themselves."

