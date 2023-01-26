The Most Intellectual Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

You know an intellect when you see one. As soon as they walk into a room, they're instantly curious about what's going on—whether they're at an art gallery, a library, or the break room at the office. During their times of leisure, they often have their head in a book or are working on an intricate side project. When you talk to them, their intelligence is obvious. They can reference news, pop culture, and history with ease—and that ability may come from their horoscope. Read on to hear from astrologers about the six most intellectual zodiac signs, from the surely smart to the genuine geniuses.

6 Libra

Ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and luxury, Libra might not be the first sign that comes to mind when you think of intellect. But according to experts, the sign of the scales has a genius knack for networking and communication.

"Not only are they easy to like, but they balance that out with being on top of policies and keeping on the straight and narrow path," says Hellenistic astrologer Courtney Trethric. "They're known for being a diplomatic sign and cultivating a harmonious company culture."

Expect them to be one of the most popular folks at the office. And if you get invited to one of their dinner parties, attend: They'll wow you with their curatorial abilities.

5 Taurus

No sign has better street smarts than Taurus. According to Athen Chimenti, a sidereal astrologer at Mastering the Zodiac, the Bull can make its way through life alone, without reliance on or help from others. "The earth sign is blessed with coherent common sense, helping them ace subjects like mathematics, geography, art, and business."

Taurus is also a regular reader of both books and people. "They have the ability to depict people's moods through just their vibe or aura," Chimenti adds. You might want to consider their take on a situation before making a move.

4 Gemini

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of thinking and communication. "They have a strong sense of thoughtful awareness and a keen ability to communicate, which makes them very clever," says coach and astrologer Linda Berry. "A Gemini has a basic personality that's adaptable and alert, contributing to their experimental and inquisitive ability to reason and learn."

Expect to see them have prodigious talents in careers such as writing, filmmaking, and performing. And just because they often become masters of one field doesn't mean they can't speak to them all. "They are most brilliant with their ability to be accurate in observations and knowledge of a multitude of subjects, making them 'walking dictionaries," Berry adds. This sign can hold a conversation about anything.

3 Capricorn

Capricorn is intellectual in the traditional sense. "Capricorns are strategic geniuses who always research and study what they need to learn for their planned ambitions," says Berry. "This sign symbolizes a goat climbing the mountain of opportunity, and it will take courses and lectures, even earning degrees to increase its intellectual prowess."

A Cap can often be found at the office with a cup of coffee and an organized daily planner. They are hardworking and serious in the pursuit of their intellectual goals, which makes them a force to be reckoned with in the academic space.

2 Virgo

Virgo is also ruled by Mercury, the planet of thinking. "The Virgo aim is perfection and dedication, being work-oriented, and always keeping busy," says Berry. "These individuals are very analytical and logical as well as practical in their approach to life in general as well as in work and business."

However, a Virgo isn't loud about its intellect. Instead, Berry notes this sign prefers to work behind the scenes. "Virgos can be found reading and researching to contribute material for a project or information for others to learn and follow," she says. If you converse with them, though, you'll realize just how intricately they know their facts.

1 Aquarius

Aquarians are often regarded as the most intelligent, innovative, and clever members of the zodiac. "People born under this sign are… natural at processing information and seeing the world through a unique perspective," says Chimenti. "They are sharp-witted and rarely find themselves being outsmarted during a conversation or a debate."

One thing to note: Aquarius is often called out for its arrogance. However, Chimenti notes you can't really blame them. "Their cool demeanor, rational approach, and unrivaled ability to innovate blows away anyone willing to challenge the water bearer." Hang out with one for a few minutes, and you'll know exactly what we're talking about.