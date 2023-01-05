Sometimes you meet people and feel like you've known them for years. Other times, they might be guarded and hard to read. Whatever the case, there's a chance the energy you're picking up isn't whether they like you or are having a good or bad day—it could be due to astrology. Each horoscope has its own unique personality traits, and discovering your zodiac power word can be the first step to identifying what vibe you're giving off. That's why we asked Best Life's resident astrologer to pair each zodiac sign with the one word that sums them up. Are you the inventive type or the complex one? Keep reading to find out.

READ THIS NEXT: The Theme Song of Your Life, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes weekly columns for Best Life and USA Today, and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes.

Aries: Inventive

As the first sign of the zodiac, nobody knows how to leave a lasting impression like Aries. While others are scared of failure, your fearless independence leaves you looking for exciting and unexpected ways to reach your goals. Some might chalk it up to you being impulsive, but your ingenuity and ability to think on your feet are what always see you through to success. You're a truly inventive soul who knows how to make the best of any situation.

Taurus: Unwavering

Taurus is the stable and reliable one of the zodiac. You can always be trusted to follow through on a promise and deliver on your word. Your down-to-earth vibes make you easy to approach, while your practical outlook on life keeps you grounded. In fact, there's little anyone can really say or do to pull you from the path once you've made up your mind. Some might say you're stubborn, but you know it's just a solid sense of sense and unwavering confidence.

READ THIS NEXT: The Zodiac Sign You Should Be Best Friends With Based on Compatibility.

Gemini: Clever

Geminis are the charming social butterflies of the zodiac. You know how to read a room and pick up the vibe in instant, making it easy for you to blend into any situation and make new friends. But you're not just known for your social savviness; your keen eye and sharpness also get you ahead in your career, dating life, and beyond. Nobody's mind moves quite as fast as yours, which is why clever is the only word that can truly sum you up.

Cancer: Intuitive

Cancers often get called the emotional softies of the zodiac, but there's more to you than meets the eye. You have a deep connection to your feelings, which gives you the ability to read other people and see the truth behind the situation before others can. In fact, of all the zodiac signs, you're the one who's most in tune with your third eye. That's why intuitive is the best power word for you, Cancer.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo: Animated

Leos are the bold and outrageous scene stealers of the zodiac. You have a warm personality and natural extroversion that draw people right in, and your sense of humor leaves them in stitches. You're also never one to shy away from letting your hair down and getting the party started. When it comes to living life out loud, no one does it like you, Leo, which is why animated is the only word that could perfectly describe you.

Virgo: Savvy

Virgos are the eagle-eyed perfectionists of the zodiac. People value your opinion and trust your ability to see things clearly and objectively. Nothing gets past you, and you're well known for your ability to think on your feet and filter through information at lightning speed. Not only are your book smarts the stuff of legend, but you're street smart as well. Your skills of perception, ability to read others, and shrewdness make you the savviest of all the signs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

READ THIS NEXT: Your Guilty Pleasure, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Libra: Lively

Libras are full of spunk and energy and always looking to make the most of life. You take a spirited interest in learning about new things and new people. Whether you're having a passionate discussion with a group of friends or injecting yourself right in the middle of an unknown situation, your enthusiasm is intoxicating. That's why lively feels like the perfect word to sum up such a vivacious, sprightly sign.

Scorpio: Complex

Scorpio is one of the most mysterious and difficult-to-understand signs. Equal parts aloof and deeply emotional, it's hard to understand what's going on under the surface with a Scorpio. However, once someone's proved they deserve it, your passion and loyalty run deeper than any other sign. For such a complicated zodiac sign, the word complex was the only one that fit.

READ THIS NEXT: The Color You Should Paint Your Living Room, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Sagittarius: Expansive

Life is one big adventure, and you're on a mission to experience it all. Sagittarians are known for their free-spirited, high-flying ways. You're never content to stay put in one place for too long, and you're always pushing yourself to be better, learn something new, and explore more. That's why expansive feels like the best word to fit this endlessly curious and adventurous sign.

Capricorn: Tenacious

Capricorns are easily one of the more misunderstood signs of the zodiac. People think you're power-hungry or obsessed with money when in reality, you're just focused on accomplishing your goals. You never give up or stop trying, which is what gets you far in life. When the world seems stacked against you, you hold fast and keep firm in your convictions. Tenacious to the end, there's a reason Capricorns always find success.

READ THIS NEXT: Your Worst Habit, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aquarius: Eccentric

Following the status quo might be for some, but you could take it or leave it, Aquarius. The more unconventional or slightly strange something seems, the more it interests you. In fact, you're drawn to all things odd, whimsical, or irregular because you find them to be the most interesting of all. That's why eccentric is the power word that best embodies your spirit.

Pisces: Expressive

Compassionate, artistic, and maybe even a little psychic, Pisces is the deep-feeling creative of the zodiac. You're deeply affected by your environment and seek balance in your life. You need to put your thoughts and feelings back into the world through your creations. You always find a way to communicate your point of view, which is why expressive is the one word that sums you up.