The Theme Song to Your Life, Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Whether your life is an action movie or a rom-com, you need your own soundtrack.
Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and felt completely transported by the soundtrack? Whether it's an action movie, a love story, or a laugh-out-loud comedy, the music playing in the background can bring out our emotions and connect us with the characters. But what if we were the characters? What song would be playing then? To get the answer, we spoke with astrologers to find the track worthy of being our personal anthems. Keep reading to find out the theme song to your life, based on your zodiac sign.
RELATED: The Hobby You Should Pick Up, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aries (March 21-April 19): "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor
Aries are natural competitors with boundless energy. That's why Raquel Rodriguez, astrologer and founder of Your Zodiac, says "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor is the best theme song to keep them going.
"It's the perfect anthem for this sign's natural leadership and determination to overcome any challenge," says Rodriguez. "Aries' energy is unstoppable, just like the energy of this song."
Taurus (April 20-May 20): "No Scrubs" by TLC
Taurus can be a tough nut to crack, but once someone's gained their trust, they're one of the most loyal and dependable zodiac signs. For this reason, Lisa Stardust, an NYC-based astrologer, recommends the '90s classic "No Scrubs" by TLC as their theme song.
"Taurus works hard to get where they want in life, and they expect the same out of others," explains Stardust. "That's why these stubborn earth signs keep their inner circle tight."
This song will remind them to keep their high standards and never compromise on their boundaries. Plus, it's got a great beat.
RELATED: Your Beatles Song, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): "We Didn't Start the Fire" by Billy Joel
Gemini loves to learn and is always looking for new topics of conversation. Not only will they know all the lyrics to Billy Joel's classic hit, "We Didn't Start the Fire," but according to Jill Loftis, an astrologer and founder at Nuit Astrology, they'll also "know every fact about every person that is mentioned."
These air signs hate being bored, so the variety of verses mixed in with the quick beat is sure to keep them thoroughly entertained.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): "Home" by Michael Bublé
Rodriguez says that because "Cancer is the sign that cherishes home, family, and emotional connections, 'Home' is a life soundtrack for them."
The Michael Bublé tune, with its heartfelt lyrics and comforting melody, certainly speaks to these water signs. "What's more, it reflects their deep-seated need for a sanctuary in both people and places," adds Rodriguez.
RELATED: The Taylor Swift Song You Are, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): "Roar" by Katy Perry
As the sign represented by the lion, it's not surprising that Leo's theme song should be "Roar" by Katy Perry. It's a celebratory tune that encourages Leo to never dim their spirit.
"Leo's vibrant and theatrical nature is perfectly captured in 'Roar,'" says Rodriguez. "The song's empowering message and bold energy align with Leo's love for the spotlight and innate confidence."
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): "Fix You" by Coldplay
Virgo is the sign of service and loves being there for others. So, Rodriguez says they'll resonate with the song "Fix You" by Coldplay because of their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering desire to lend a helping hand.
"The song's themes of support, healing, and dedication mirror Virgo's approach to life and love and offer a tender reflection of their altruistic and caring nature," she explains.
RELATED: Your Guilty Pleasure, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): "I Want It That Way" by Backstreet Boys
Despite the stereotype that Libras are people pleasers who never know what they want, they're actually very opinionated. "I Want It That Way" by Backstreet Boys will lift their spirits and help them focus on the fact that being direct about what they want is an important step towards getting it.
"When Libra sets their sights on something that they want, nothing can stand in their way," Stardust notes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift
While Scorpio tends to be reserved, they won't hesitate to cut someone down if they've been wronged. And since these water signs are so observant, they're always one step ahead of everyone else. "Scorpios don't want to punish anyone, but, sometimes it has to be done," Lofits shares.
Therefore, she says there's no better song for them than "Look What You Made Me Do" by Taylor Swift. The edgy beat and mysterious lyrics will give them all the power they need.
RELATED: The Relaxation Ritual You Should Have, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): "1999" by Prince
Sagittarius lives every moment like it's their last. Loftis describes them as "big picture types who know how to have a good time," which is why she says "1999" by Prince should be their anthem.
"They're often living life without a big concern for the future," says Loftis. She adds that the song's fun lyrics and party vibe resonate with these fire signs.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): "Motivation" by Normani
Capricorns know how to hustle. There's a lot they're looking to get done in life, and even though they know they have the skills, they worry they won't have the time. Their power anthem should be a song that will keep them plowing ahead and focused on why they're working so hard—like "Motivation" by Normani.
"Nobody feels the drive to succeed like Capricorn, and this song is the perfect way to pump them up and remind them of their goals," Stardust explains.
RELATED: The Sport You Should Watch, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons
Loftis says the lyric from this song—"Welcome to the new age"—is how most Aquarians live their lives. These air signs are always working on a new project or innovating for the future, and "Radioactive" by Imagine Dragons will easily amp them up and keep them motivated.
Loftis adds that the song also references revolutions and standing up for what's right, which aligns with Aquarius' humanitarian values.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac
Spiritual, mystical, and intuitive, Pisces has a natural connection to all things creative. Their ability to think big and tap into their fantastical side gives them a unique ability to chase their dreams. That's why Stardust recommends "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac as their theme song.
Rodriguez adds that the song's "introspective and fluid nature mirrors Pisces's deep well of emotions and their tendency to drift into their dream world." The song title alone is perfect for these fish.