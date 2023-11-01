Smarter Living

The Best Beer You Should Order Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Astrologers share whether your zodiac sign will enjoy a complex stout or a zesty pale ale.

By Lauren Ash Courtney Shapiro
November 1, 2023
By Lauren Ash Courtney Shapiro
November 1, 2023

Much like your favorite food or television show, your favorite beer says a lot about your taste and personality. Some people enjoy a bold and in-your-face flavor profile, while others like a light and sparkling brew to sip on casually. Whether you're new to the beer world or are looking to change up your regular drink, why not turn to astrology for the answers? Ahead, astrologers share the type of beer you should order, based on your zodiac sign. Read on to "hops" to it!

RELATED: The Wine You Should Drink, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aries: Amber Ale

Two Glasses of Amber Ale
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Aries, the fiery and fearless leader of the zodiac, needs a beer that not only tastes good but also complements their powerful personality, which is why Raquel Rodriguez, an astrologer at Nomadrs, deems Amber Ale the perfect fit.

"The hoppy bitterness paired with a caramel sweetness matches well with their energetic and optimistic nature," she says, adding that Aries are never ones to shy away from the intense flavors that Amber Ale brings.

Taurus: Brown Ale

pale ale beer
iStock

Unbothered by the fast-paced world around them, Taurus prefers to savor the little moments. After a long day of working hard, they love nothing more than relaxing with a treat. A brown ale, with its toasty and caramel-like finish, is the perfect decadent beer for this down-to-earth sign.

"Brown ales have a silky and sweet finish, which is ideal for Taurus because they have an indulgent sweet tooth," shares astrologer and best-selling author Lisa Stardust.

RELATED: The Cocktail You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Gemini: Corona

corona
Estudio Conceito / Shutterstock

Geminis are the zodiac's social butterflies and love flitting from conversation to conversation. A Corona is light and crisp and can keep a party going for hours—the perfect fit for these bubbly air signs.

"The beer itself is easy-going, much like a Gemini, and suitable for virtually any occasion or gathering," says Rodriguez. Adding that lime for an extra zing also works well for Gemini's multi-faceted nature.

Cancer: Blue Moon

Blue moon beer bottle on wooden bar with out of focus pub background.
Guido Ignacio Martini / Shutterstock

"The soft, orange undertones and creamy texture of a Blue Moon can be incredibly comforting, much like Cancer's nurturing personality," Rodriguez tells Best Life. It's a well-known and familiar brand that will appeal to these crab's traditional nature.

Blue Moon is often served with an orange slice to bring out its sweet side. "It's a bit like comfort food but in beer form, and it pairs nicely with a cozy evening in, something Cancer greatly appreciates," Rodriguez adds.

READ THIS NEXT: The Hors d'Oeuvre You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Leo: Belgian Dubbel

Belgian Dubbel Glasses
barmalini/Shutterstock

No one knows how to have a good time more than a Leo, so they pair best with a Belgian Dubbel, which has the right amount of drama and richness.

Rodriguez says the beer truly stands out in a crowd, which makes it even more appealing to Leos who love to be the center of attention. With its fruity notes and malty flavor, it's a beverage fit for royalty like these regal lions.

Virgo: Wheat Beer

wheat beer
iStock

Virgo loves the classics; once they find their favorites, they tend to stick with them. And as the sign with a perfectionist streak, they prefer a simplistic flavor profile that can stand on its own. That's why the humble but ever-popular wheat beer is their best match.

"Wheat beer is ideal for Virgo. Just like the earth sign, it's easygoing and has a relaxed finish that will make everyone want more," says Stardust.

RELATED: The Dessert You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Libra: Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest beer
iStock

Let's be honest, Libra is more of a champagne person. But the balance they enjoy in the bubbly (after all, they are the sign symbolized and ruled by the scales) can also be found in a seasonal Oktoberfest brew. Technically a pilsner, this beer is equal parts bold and smooth, which suits their sophisticated personality perfectly.

"It's full-bodied and only drunk in October, at the height of Libra season," adds Stardust. And since this sign is a social butterfly, enjoying this brew gives them an excuse to head out to the beer garden.

Scorpio: Barleywine

Barleywine
Kirill Z/Shutterstock

Barleywine is complex, making it ideal for guarded and mysterious Scorpio. "With its high alcohol content and rich malty flavors, it matches Scorpio's penchant for depth and intensity," says Rodriguez.

These water signs are hard to read at first, but once you know them, all bets are off. Barleywine is similar in that it's more of an acquired taste and often improves with time. This resonates both with Scorpio's wisdom as well as their hesitancy to open up to others.

RELATED: The Pizza You Should Order, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Sagittarius: Irish Red Ale

closeup of an irish red ale served in a chalice over a black background
Wollertz / Shutterstock

As the adventurer of the zodiac, it's likely that Sagittarius has already tried a number of the beers on this list, as they like to find international brews and experimental blends.

"Irish red ale is a contemporary classic that blends the best of European IPAs with American pale ales. The brewing process is a little complicated, which will fascinate Sagittarius' curious mind," says Stardust. "Not to mention, the flavor packs so much punch in just a single sip, making it the perfect companion as they make new friends on their travels."

Capricorn: Samuel Adams Boston Lager

Two Bottles Samuel Adams Boston Lager over Ice
Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock

Samuel Adams Boston Lager is a great choice for Capricorn, who is known for valuing tradition and hard work. "This lager is known for its rich history and high-quality ingredients, much like how Capricorns are known for their depth and desire for only the best," says Rodriguez.

This beer has well-balanced flavors, which gives this responsible sign a chance to relax at the end of a long week—without getting too wild.

RELATED: The Soda You Should Drink, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aquarius: Belgian Ale

belgian ale
iStock

There's nothing predictable about eccentric and rebellious Aquarius. As an intellectual air sign, they like to keep their options open and are always looking to experiment and expand their horizons.

"Belgian ales are light and airy, which is how most would describe Aquarius—with a little bit of orange zest for spiciness on the side," Stardust shares.

Pisces: Bock Beer

bock beer
iStock

People often categorize Pisces as dreamy and lost in space. However, they have deep layers under the surface of the water that would surprise even their closest friends.

"Like Pisces, bock beer has a wide range of qualities and flavors that make every sip extra special," Stardust says. The dark German lager is bold and malty but has surprisingly light undertones.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Lauren Ash
Lauren Ash is a profession astrologer, culture expert, and lifestyle writer based in St. Louis. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • wayfair logo on computer
    wayfair logo on computer
    Smarter Living

    Shoppers Are Abandoning Wayfair, Data Shows

    There are a few contributing factors.

  • A Delta plane and United plane sitting next to each other on a runway at an airport
    A Delta plane and United plane sitting next to each other on a runway at an airport
    Travel

    Delta and United Are Cutting Hundreds of Flights

    The schedule changes take effect in the coming weeks.

  • Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa at Billboard Women In Music 2017
    Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa at Billboard Women In Music 2017
    Entertainment

    Francia Raísa & Selena Gomez's Feud, Explained

    Raísa just shared the real story.

  • A person pointing to a stack of $100 bills in their breast pocket
    A person pointing to a stack of $100 bills in their breast pocket
    Smarter Living

    Average American Household Hits Millionaire Status

    How does your net worth compare to others?

  • woman smiling in the sunshine experiencing the power of positive quotes
    woman smiling in the sunshine experiencing the power of positive quotes
    Smarter Living

    107 Positive Quotes to Brighten Your Day

    Get inspired by these wise words.

  • ozempic injections in box with measuring tape
    ozempic injections in box with measuring tape
    Smarter Living

    Ozempic Has Food Brands in a Panic

    Nestlé and Krispy Kreme are facing headwinds.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.