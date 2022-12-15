The Hors d'Oeuvre You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're looking to impress the next time you host a dinner party, you may want to pay special attention to the hors d'oeuvres you serve. These passable plates are a great way to keep guests satiated while showing off your culinary skills. That's why we spoke with Best Life's resident astrologer to find out which hors d'oeuvre you should serve your friends (and yourself), based on your zodiac sign. Are you more of a spicy shrimp cocktail or a colorful plate of canapés? Keep reading to find out which dish can add flavor and fun to your next social function.

READ THIS NEXT: The Mocktail You Should Drink, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Lauren Ash is a celebrity astrologer and lifestyle writer. She writes weekly columns for Best Life and hosts the weekly astrology and pop culture podcast Birth Chart Pls. Follow Lauren on Twitter and Instagram or subscribe to her blog for monthly horoscopes and more.

Aries: Thai-Style Shrimp Cocktail

Aries is the confident leader of the zodiac. You never let other people's opinions stop you from putting yourself out there. So, it's no surprise that you like to go a little over-the-top when you have people over your place. Try spicing up your next get-together with this fiery Thai-style shrimp cocktail recipe.

Start by preparing a fresh garlic aioli and a spicy nam jim seafood sauce for dipping. Then arrange the shrimp in mini shot glasses, and garnish with fresh lime wedges and cilantro to help cut the heat. This simple and easy dish proves you don't have to spend a ton of time in the kitchen to deliver bold flavor.

Taurus: Mini Cheese Ball Bites

Taurus is the warm and down-to-earth member of the zodiac, which matches your hosting style perfectly. You're known for keeping things on the casual side, but you never sacrifice your culinary chops in the process. Your ideal hors d'oeuvre recipe needs to be rich and filling, which makes these mini cheese ball bites the perfect appetizer for your next party.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Start by mixing your favorite soft cheese and herbs before rolling in nuts, herbs, or dried fruit and chilling in the refrigerator before serving. And if you're feeling extra festive, arrange your cheese ball bites into the shape of a holiday wreath or Christmas tree!

READ THIS NEXT: The Pizza You Should Order Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Gemini: Avocado Deviled Eggs

Playful and curious, Geminis are known for thinking outside the box and trying new things. You're the center of your friend group, so your home is usually where everyone meets up to mingle. And while you do love to host, you'd rather spend your time socializing than standing over a hot stove—which is what makes these bite-sized, no-fuss avocado deviled eggs perfect.

Made with avocado and lime juice (surprising ingredients that replace mayo or mustard) and topped with chopped cilantro (or, might we suggest, crisp bacon bits), these delicious finger foods can be prepared and chilled hours before guests arrive. When the party starts, all you have to do is take the platter out of the fridge!

Cancer: Fried Mac and Cheese Bites

Cancers make great friends and party hosts. You may be the homebody of the zodiac, but that doesn't mean you don't like inviting friends and family in. No matter what's happening, you're always ready to go above and beyond to make your loved ones feel comfortable and ensure they have a great time. And who won't have fun with a nostalgic treat like these fried mac and cheese bites?

Start by mixing up your favorite mac and cheese before spreading it onto a baking sheet and chilling in the fridge. Next, scoop into balls and coat them in panko before baking to a golden brown. Pro tip? Pop these in your air fryer to add an extra layer of crunch before serving.

For more astrology content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Leo: Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

As the fun-loving socialite of your friend group, you hardly need a special occasion to get everyone together. So, why not spice things up with an impromptu Taco Tuesday party? Whip up a pitcher of margaritas and pass around these bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers to start.

This appetizer needs just four ingredients to make a big statement. Mix cream cheese and shredded cheddar before piping into your halved jalapeños. Then wrap each pepper with a thick-cut slice of bacon, pop in the oven, and get ready for a sizzling good time!

Virgo: Strawberry Bruschetta With Honey Goat Cheese

Virgos have a keen eye for details, which is what makes you a great host. If you're looking for something fresh, delicious, and a touch complex to impress your friends, this beautifully executed strawberry-goat cheese bruschetta is an hors d'oeuvre refined enough to meet your standards.

Start by getting your crostini toasting in the oven before whipping the goat cheese, cream cheese, and honey. Finish by covering the toasted bread in your sweet and savory mixture and topping with sliced strawberries, fresh basil, and a drizzle of reduced balsamic vinegar glaze. No one will be surprised that each bruschetta looks perfect!

READ THIS NEXT: The Theme Party You Should Throw Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Libra: Antipasto Skewers

You're somewhat of a tastemaker in your social circle, and people look to you to know what's hot and what's not. And while you do like showing off your trendy side, you also want to enjoy the party and catch up with everyone. These perfectly-balanced antipasto skewers are both sophisticated and easy to assemble.

The day before, cook a pound of cheese tortellini. Then, before your guests arrive, simply put them on your skewers along with olives, mozzarella balls, tomatoes, cured meats of your choosing, and fresh basil leaves. Finish off with a drizzle of Italian dressing, and your guests will feel like they're on a Mediterranean cruise.

Scorpio: Chimichurri Meatballs

Scorpios are known for their complex personalities and intense passions. But your water sign energy means you have an emotional and sentimental side that loves to create a fun environment where your friends and family can unwind. That's why you can't go wrong with these hearty, herby chimichurri meatballs. These dippable snakes are bold and spicy but also feel like a warm hug.

You can prepare the meatballs and chimichurri sauce ahead of time and just warm them up in the oven before your guests arrive. For even less stress, the recipe calls for store-bought frozen beef meatballs; don't worry, your secret's safe with us!

READ THIS NEXT: The Wine You Should Drink Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Sagittarius: Blueberry Mascarpone Phyllo Cups

You're the kind of person who brings the party with you wherever you go. You have an open and carefree attitude that attracts people from all walks of life. So, the hors d'oeuvre you'll most enjoy will share that same warmth and sentimentality, while adding a bright and fresh kick.

You and your guests will feel transported to another world by these heavenly blueberry mascarpone phyllo cups. Start by crisping frozen tart shells in the oven while you mix your mascarpone filling. Then, top with your homemade blueberry sauce and a few mint leaves for the perfect party appetizer.

Capricorn: Roasted Figs With Goat Cheese and Walnuts

Capricorns are focused and disciplined, so you take hosting very seriously. You'll spend weeks poring over the details and carefully curating every aspect of your next party to ensure everything goes off without a hitch. But sometimes the simplest ingredients can make the biggest impact, and your guests won't be able to get enough of these roasted figs stuffed with goat cheese and walnuts.

Start by quartering the top of the fruit, leaving the base intact, before filling with goat cheese and freshly chopped walnuts. Once baked, finish with honey and serve with your favorite glass of wine. Equal parts sweet and savory, this elegant dish doesn't take much time to pull together and leaves nothing to be desired.

READ THIS NEXT: The Fruit You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign.

Aquarius: Watermelon Feta Skewers

Aquarians are just as chatty as fellow air signs Gemini and Libra, so you love going out and meeting new people—you just prefer to do it in a more strategic way, which is why you're drawn to small get-togethers. In your mind, simple is better and leaves you room to enjoy things fully. These watermelon, feta, and mint skewers seem simple, but their taste is just as unique and refreshing as you.

All you have to do is toss the watermelon cubes in chopped mint and add them onto your skewers along with the cubed feta. Drizzle with a good extra-virgin olive oil, and you're set!

Pisces: Colorful Canapés

Pisces love to flex their artistic skills whenever they get the chance. And since one of your many talents is an ability to make new friends, it's only natural you'd want to entertain and impress these new acquaintances. While you're not normally one to fuss over the details, you'll make an exception in this case with these fun, colorful canapés.

Start by spreading out your selection of crackers and topping them with your favorite soft cheese, like ricotta, neufchâtel, mascarpone, or brie. From there, add whatever toppings sound best. Try mixing and matching flavors like cucumber mint or smoked salmon and radishes for lots of different bites for your guests to enjoy.