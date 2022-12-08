The Vegetable You Should Eat, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Remember when you were a kid and you were always told to eat your vegetables? Well, now you may have a choice, but even astrologers agree that it's important to get those veggies in! That's why we spoke with Best Life's resident astrologer to find out which vegetable you should eat, based on your zodiac sign. Are you more of a spicy pepper or a sweet potato? Read on for these expert recommendations that'll add some color and nutrition to your next meal.

Aries: Hot Peppers

Aries have some of the busiest lifestyles of any of the signs. You're a true believer that you can have it all if you just work hard enough. From the moment you wake up to when you finally settle in for the night, your schedule is jam-packed, and you have the energy to keep up with it.

Your zest for life makes you pretty spicy on your own, but hot peppers will up the ante even further. Add some heat to everything from salsa and chili to omelets and pasta. This vegetable is also packed with antioxidants that'll boost your immune system and help fight off anything that could slow you down.

Taurus: Zucchini

Taurus has a reputation for being practical and focused, but there's a sensual side to you that few people give you credit for. You're very tuned into your senses, and as a result, food is very personal. You spend your money on ingredients that you know you'll enjoy and need a vegetable that can be used in a variety of recipes, both savory and sweet.

Zucchini works well in everything from frittatas to muffins, and it's packed with key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants needed for a healthy lifestyle. Sounds about right for the best chef of the zodiac!

Gemini: Kale

Geminis love to keep other people guessing. From your dating preferences to your food choices, it's not uncommon for you to step outside your comfort zone and try something new just for fun. Since you're such a playful and flexible zodiac sign, you need a vegetable that possesses that same versatility.

Kale is known as a superfood because it's a nutrient-dense source of vitamins and minerals. And with its rise in popularity over the past decade, there are endless online recipes you can use to keep this vegetable feeling like a fun and fresh part of your diet. From smoothies to kale chips to risotto and beyond, you'll never run out of ways to enjoy kale.

Cancer: Sweet Potato

You're a true homebody, Cancer. Comfort is your number-one priority, so experimenting with food isn't really your thing. Life can get stressful, and you like to decompress by indulging in your favorite comfort food and the occasional treat. So, it only makes sense that the sweetest sign of the zodiac gets paired with sweet potatoes.

This velvety and delicious vegetable adds richness and depth to any dish. Packed with plenty of vitamin A and fiber, sweet potatoes are an excellent source of nutrition with the bonus of natural sweetness. Plus, these versatile veggies can be served savory or sweet, so they'll bring you comfort no matter how your cravings change.

Leo: Brussels Sprouts

Leos are naturally drawn to the spotlight and will seek out a thrill anywhere. You believe that even life's little moments can become something memorable with some added spice. You have a keen ability to see the hidden potential in anything, which is what makes Brussels sprouts your perfect pairing.

These green veggies have long had a reputation as boring, but they're anything but. For starters, they're packed with fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Plus, they can handle a variety of sauces and toppings—like bacon, cheese, and balsamic, to name a few–and crisp up in the oven for a show-stealing moment.

Virgo: Snap Peas

Virgos like to keep things straightforward. You have very particular goals and a sharp eye for detail, so you tend to stick to the things you like best. Time is your most valuable resource, so any meal or snack needs to be simple and delicious and give you the energy boost to keep grinding away at your dreams.

Bright, crisp, and naturally sweet, snap peas are a healthy on-the-go treat that you can enjoy raw or without much cooking and prep time. They're high in nutrients—including fiber, vitamins C and K, and folate—which appeals to your pragmatic side. Just toss a handful in a resealable bag with a side of hummus, and you'll be all set to go.

Libra: Asparagus

Libra is the charming socialite of the zodiac, known for being easygoing and fun. While you may have strong opinions about some things, you also understand the value of branching out, as life is all about balance. So, what better fit for the most adaptable (and popular) sign of the zodiac than the hottest vegetable of the moment?

Asparagus tastes great no matter how you prepare it or what you pair it with. It's also a good source of antioxidants, amino acids, minerals, and enzymes (and some professionals say it can even help cure hangovers!). Whether you need a healthy side for dinner or an addition to your Bloody Mary after a night out on the town, you'll find the balance you seek with asparagus.

Scorpio: Tomatillos

Scorpio is a very deep and mysterious sign, so much so that other people would be surprised by the amount of passion you're hiding. You're used to dealing with the extremes of life, so you're not afraid of a little heat. But you may find a lot of comfort in a vegetable that's more bright and uplifting, rather than spicy and bold, to give you a new perspective.

Tomatillos are a delicious way to add a kick to your meals without sacrificing flavor. These zesty veggies are a good source of vitamins C and A and fit perfectly into a heart-healthy diet. And because their taste can vary depending on how they're prepared, you'll be able to incorporate them into a variety of dishes for an unexpected twist.

Sagittarius: Carrots

As the well-traveled wanderer of the zodiac, you're always looking for something new and exciting to catch your eye. And while adventure awaits with every trip you take or new cuisine you try, you still need to be able to refuel with a healthy and portable snack.

That's why carrots should be your new go-to vegetable when you hit the grocery store to re-stock. Not only are they a good source of beta carotene, fiber, and antioxidants that will keep you sharp while you conquer the world, but they also promote the type of total health that will have your body feeling as young and vibrant as your soul.

Capricorn: Potatoes

Capricorn is the reliable one in any friendship, relationship, or office setting. You maintain this dependability because you find what works and stick with it, which even applies to your food choices. So, you'll most enjoy a vegetable that is traditional but can serve more than one purpose.

Potatoes are the best of the best when it comes to classic comfort foods. They're rich in fiber to keep you full longer, so you'll have the energy to keep going, and they're perhaps the most versatile veggie around. Whether you're in the mood for creamy mashed potatoes or a healthy potato leek soup, these old standbys will never fail.

Aquarius: Avocado

Quirky Aquarians don't like to do things by the book. You're a true individual who is looking to find your own way in life. Your love of looking at things from a new perspective is one of your best qualities, and it also means you're never satisfied with the status quo.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

While it's true that avocados are technically a fruit, a technicality has never stopped you from doing what you wanted. Avocados are a delicious way to enjoy your daily dose of healthy fat and dietary fiber. Plus, they're packed with vitamins that experts say can help boost memory and sharpen your thinking, making them a smart choice for the intellectual of the zodiac.

Pisces: Mushrooms

Pisces can effortlessly adapt to any situation. You always see the positive side of things, so you can be easily swayed to try something new. So, the best vegetable for you is one that adds a big punch while also having a subtle enough flavor that you can add it to any dish.

Mushrooms come in countless varieties, each with its own unique taste and texture. They're famous for their rich umami flavor that enhances any dish, and they're low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals—meaning you can add as many as you want to your favorite meal without disrupting the natural flow of your daily diet.